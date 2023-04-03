Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. MPM Corpóreos S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ESPA3   BRESPAACNOR7

MPM CORPÓREOS S.A.

(ESPA3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:00:00 2023-04-03 pm EDT
0.9600 BRL   -2.04%
05:26pMpm Corpóreos S A : Fato Relevante
PU
03/27MPM Corpóreos S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/27MPM Corpóreos S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MPM Corpóreos S A : Fato Relevante

04/03/2023 | 05:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MPM CORPÓREOS S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID CNPJ/ME n° 26.659.061/0001-59

Company Registry (NIRE) 35.300.498.607 | CVM Code n.º 02544-5

MATERIAL FACT

MPM CORPÓREOS S.A., a publicly-held company registered with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") as an "A" publicly-held company ("Company") (B3: ESPA3), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general of its operational results for the first quarter of 2023.

Considering the total number of Espaçolaser stores in Brazil, including owned and franchised stores, the Company's system-wide sales1reached R$358 million in 1Q23, an 18.8% increase compared to the same period in 2022, achieving new historical records for each month of the quarter.

The same-store sales2indicator recorded an increase of 14.8%, following the positive trend initiated in 4Q22 and supported by a volume growth in line with our commercial strategy.

Finally, it is worth highlighting that we ended 1Q23 with 764 Espaçolaser stores in Brazil, with 573 owned and 191 franchised stores.

We emphasize that the above information is preliminary and has not been audited or reviewed by independent auditors.

The Investor Relations Department remains available to shareholders to clarify any additional questions through the email address dri@espacolaser.com.br.

São Paulo, April 3rd, 2023.

Leonardo Moreira Dias Correa

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

1The System-wide Sales corresponds to the total sell-out of Espaçolaser units, including both owned and franchised stores.

2 The Same-Store Sales corresponds to the sales of stores that were already open in the same period of the previous year.

Disclaimer

MPM Corporeos SA published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 21:25:38 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MPM CORPÓREOS S.A.
05:26pMpm Corpóreos S A : Fato Relevante
PU
03/27MPM Corpóreos S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/27MPM Corpóreos S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2..
CI
01/09Mpm Corpóreos S A : Comunicado ao Mercado
PU
2022MPM Corpóreos S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended..
CI
2022Mpm Corpóreos S A : Comunicado ao Mercado
PU
2022Mpm Corpóreos S A : Fato Relevante
PU
2022Mpm Corpóreos S A : Comunicado ao Mercado
PU
2022Mpm Corpóreos S A : Aviso aos Acionistas
PU
2022Mpm Corpóreos S A : Comunicado ao Mercado
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 1 039 M 205 M 205 M
Net income 2023 50,0 M 9,88 M 9,88 M
Net Debt 2023 660 M 130 M 130 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,21x
Yield 2023 2,97%
Capitalization 365 M 72,1 M 72,1 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
EV / Sales 2024 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 4 867
Free-Float 56,3%
Chart MPM CORPÓREOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
MPM Corpóreos S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MPM CORPÓREOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,01 BRL
Average target price 2,66 BRL
Spread / Average Target 163%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paulo José Iasz de Morais Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leonardo Moreira Dias Corrêa Director-Finance & Investor Relations
Ygor Alessandro de Moura Chairman
Tallis Regence Coelho Gomes Independent Director
Anna Andrea Votta Alves Chaia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MPM CORPÓREOS S.A.-25.76%72
EC HEALTHCARE-21.92%947
EUROPEAN WAX CENTER, INC.52.61%944
PERFECT MEDICAL HEALTH MANAGEMENT LIMITED-3.66%632
SIAM WELLNESS GROUP-5.08%271
QB NET HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.6.40%140
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer