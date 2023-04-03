MPM Corpóreos S A : Fato Relevante

MPM CORPÓREOS S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID CNPJ/ME n° 26.659.061/0001-59

Company Registry (NIRE) 35.300.498.607 | CVM Code n.º 02544-5

MATERIAL FACT

MPM CORPÓREOS S.A., a publicly-held company registered with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") as an "A" publicly-held company ("Company") (B3: ESPA3), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general of its operational results for the first quarter of 2023.

Considering the total number of Espaçolaser stores in Brazil, including owned and franchised stores, the Company's system-wide sales1reached R$358 million in 1Q23, an 18.8% increase compared to the same period in 2022, achieving new historical records for each month of the quarter.

The same-store sales2indicator recorded an increase of 14.8%, following the positive trend initiated in 4Q22 and supported by a volume growth in line with our commercial strategy.

Finally, it is worth highlighting that we ended 1Q23 with 764 Espaçolaser stores in Brazil, with 573 owned and 191 franchised stores.

We emphasize that the above information is preliminary and has not been audited or reviewed by independent auditors.

The Investor Relations Department remains available to shareholders to clarify any additional questions through the email address dri@espacolaser.com.br.

São Paulo, April 3rd, 2023.

Leonardo Moreira Dias Correa

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

1The System-wide Sales corresponds to the total sell-out of Espaçolaser units, including both owned and franchised stores.

2 The Same-Store Sales corresponds to the sales of stores that were already open in the same period of the previous year.