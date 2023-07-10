MPM CORPÓREOS S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID CNPJ/ME n° 26.659.061/0001-59

Company Registry (NIRE) 35.300.498.607 | CVM Code n.º 02544-5

MATERIAL FACT

MPM CORPÓREOS S.A., a publicly-held company registered with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") as an "A" publicly-held company ("Company") (B3: ESPA3), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general of its operational results for the second quarter of 2023.

Espaçolaser system-wide sales1 in Brazil, including own stores and franchises, reached R$336.0 million in 2Q23, an increase of 1.6% year-over-year. In 1H23, system-wide sales registered R$743.2 million, growing 12.1% in relation to 1H22.

During this quarter, we remained consistent in our strategy of focusing on improving relevant metrics for business growth and cash generation, with a particular emphasis on acquiring new customers to gain market share. As a result, our same-store tickets indicator increased by 26.9% during the quarter, demonstrating the success in increasing the volume of customers, which is key to generating future value for our business. In addition, we aimed to find a balance between sales, payment methods and average installment term.

In 2Q23, our same-store sales2 indicator recorded a 0.4% increase compared to the same period last year. Thus, in 1H23, our same-store sales indicator grew by 9.6% compared to 1H22.

Finally, it is worth noting that we ended 2Q23 with 771 Espaçolaser stores in Brazil, with 574 owned and 197 franchised stores. In our international operation, we ended 2Q23 with 54 stores.

We emphasize that the above information is preliminary and has not been audited or reviewed by independent auditors.

