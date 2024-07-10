MPM CORPÓREOS S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID CNPJ/MF n° 26.659.061/0001-59

Company Registry (NIRE) 35.300.498.607 | CVM Code nº 02544-5

MATERIAL FACT

MPM CORPÓREOS S.A. ("Company"), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general, in compliance with paragraph 4 of article 157 of Law nº 6.404, from 1976, as amended, and CVM Resolution nº 44, from 2021, that the Company's Board of Directors, in a meeting held on this date, approved the election of Mr. Fabio Itikawa to the position of Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer of the Company, replacing Ms. Magali Rogéria de Moura Leite, who held the position on an interim basis and who will continue to perform her duties as CEO of Espaçolaser.

Mr. Fabio Itikawa holds a degree in Accounting and Business Administration from PUC-SP and an MBA from Columbia Business School. A professional with over 25 years of experience in Corporate Finance, M&A, Financial and Strategic Planning, and Accounting, he began his career at Arthur Andersen and has had stints at PwC and Itaú Unibanco. In 2008, he joined São Carlos Empreendimentos, where he held various roles, the last being CFO and IRO.

On the same date, the Board of Directors received the resignation of Ms. Sylvia de Souza Leão Wanderley from the position of independent member of the Board of Directors. The Company thanks Ms. Sylvia for her dedication during her tenure.

Given the presented resignation, the Company's management is evaluating the reconstitution of the Board of Directors, considering the normative, regulatory requirements, and those of the Company's Nomination Policy, and the position will remain temporarily vacant. Ms. Sylvia's resignation will take immediate effect and does not impact the functioning of the Board of Directors, which will continue to be composed of the remaining currently active members.

São Paulo, July 10, 2024.

Magali R. M. Leite

Chief Executive Officer

Fabio Itikawa

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer