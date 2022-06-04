Log in
    532440   INE943D01017

MPS LIMITED

(532440)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  06-02
713.55 INR   +5.01%
06:22aMPS : Annual General Meeting
PU
05/30MPS Completes Acquisition of eLearning Company EI Designs
MT
05/19TRANSCRIPT : MPS Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, May 19, 2022
CI
MPS : Annual General Meeting

06/04/2022 | 06:22am EDT
Date: June 04, 2022

The Manager - Listing Department

The Manager - Listing Department

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, G

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street,

Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra

Mumbai - 400 001

(East), Mumbai - 400 051

NSE Symbol: MPSLTD

BSE Scrip Code: 532440

Dear Sir,

Subject: 52nd Annual General Meeting- Annual Report 2021-22

The 52nd Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company would be held on Monday, June 27, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means.

Pursuant to the Regulation 34(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith the Integrated Annual Report of the Company along with the Notice of AGM for the financial year 2021-22, which is being sent through the electronic mode to the Members.

The Integrated Annual Report containing the Notice has also been uploaded on the Company's website https://www.mpslimited.com/annual-general-meeting/.

The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Tuesday, June 21, 2022 to Monday, June 27, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the Annual General Meeting and Dividend.

This is for your information and records

Yours faithfully,

For MPS Limited

Sunit Malhotra

CFO & Company Secretary

Enclosed: a/a

www.mpslimited.com

Registered Office: RR Towers IV, Super A, 16/17, Thiru-Vi-Ka Industrial Estate, Guindy, Chennai-600032 (INDIA), Tel: +91 44 49162222 Email: info@mpslimited.com

Corporate Identification Number: L22122TN1970PLC005795

G O I N G

estalt

A N N U A L

20

5 2 N D

R E P O R T

21-22

Contents

Corporate information

Corporate

Financial

Overview

Section

01

Corporate Information

Standalone Financial Statements

02

Going Gestalt

87

Independent Auditor's Report

04

MPS Overview

98

Balance Sheet

06

Leaving a Global Footprint

99

Statement of Profit & Loss

08

Chairman's Letter

100

Statement of Change in Equity

10

Business Overview

102

Cash Flow Statement

12

Our Multipronged Growth Strategy

104

Notes forming part of the Financial Statements

14

Key Industry Drivers

Consolidated Financial Statements

15

Our Journey

155

Independent Auditor's Report

16

Operational Excellence

164

Balance Sheet

17

Awards and Recognition

165

Statement of Profit & Loss

18

Board of Directors

166

Statement of Change in Equity

20

Management Discussion and Analysis

168

Cash Flow Statement

170

Notes forming part of the Financial Statements

Statutory

Reports

Notice of Annual

33

Directors' Report

General Meeting

56

Corporate Governance Report

227

Notice

77

Business Responsibility Report

Board of Directors

Mr. Rahul Arora

Chairman and Managing Director

Mr. Ajay Mankotia

Independent Director

Ms. Jayantika Dave

Independent Director

Ms. Achal Khanna

Independent Director

Dr. Piyush Kumar Rastogi

Independent Director

Ms. Yamini Tandon

Non-Executive Director

Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

Mr. Sunit Malhotra

Statutory Auditors

Walker Chandiok & Co LLP,

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.: 001076N/N500013

L-41, Connaught Circus, New Delhi - 110001

Bankers

HDFC Bank Limited

C/25, Stellar IT Park, Sector 62, Noida - 201306

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited

Kotak Aerocity, Asset Area 9, 1st Floor, Corporate Banking, Ibis Commercial Block, Hospitality, District, IGI Airport, New Delhi - 110037

Other Offices

HMG Ambassador, 137 Residency Road,

Bengaluru - 560025, Karnataka

709 DLF Corporate Greens, Sector-74A, Narsinghpur, Gurugram - 122004

33, IT Park, Sahastradhara Road, Dehradun - 248001, Uttarakhand

1901 S. 4th Street, Suite 222, Effingham, IL 62401, USA

477 Madison Avenue, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10022, USA

103 Carnegie Center, Dr. Suite 300, Princeton, New Jersey, 08540, USA

Subsidiaries

MPS North America LLC

5728 Major Boulevard, Suite 528, Orlando, FL-32819, USA

MPS Interactive Systems Limited

  1. Towers IV, Super A, 16/17, Thiru-vi-ka,
    Industrial Estate, Guindy, Chennai - 600032

The Great Oasis, D-13, 2nd Floor, Marol Industrial Estate, Andheri (E), Mumbai 400093, Maharashtra

Smartworks, Room No-30,31, Victoria Park, Block GN, Plot no. 37/2, Sector V, Salt lake, Kolkata - 700091, West Bengal

TOPSIM GmbH

2nd floor, Neckarhalde 55, 72070 Tübingen

MPS Europa AG

First Floor, Lindenstrasse 14, 6340 Baar, Switzerland

Semantico Limited

Lees House, 21-23 Dyke Rd, Brighton, BN1 3FE, UK

Forward-looking statements

Some of the information in this report may contain forward-looking statements, which include statements regarding the Company's expected financial position and results of operations, business plans and prospects, etc. They are generally identified by forward-looking words, such as "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", or other similar words. Forward-looking statements are dependent on assumptions or the basis underlying such statements. We have chosen these assumptions or basis in good faith, and we believe that they are reasonable in all material respects. However, we caution that the actual results, performances or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Corporate Office

4th Floor, Tower - A, Windsor IT Park, A-1, Sector 125, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, 201303, India

Registered Office

  1. Towers IV, Super A, 16/17, Thiru-vi-ka Industrial Estate, Guindy, Chennai - 600032

Registrar and Share Transfer Agent

Cameo Corporate Services Limited

Subramanian Building, 1 Club House Road,

Chennai - 600002

02

MPS Limited

Annual Report 2021-22

G O I N G

Corporate Overview

03

For over five decades, MPS has been transforming the way the world learns.

Why Gestalt?

According to the Cambridge English Dictionary, gestalt is defined as "something such as a structure or experience that, when considered as a whole, has qualities that are more than the total of all its parts."

We, at MPS, strive to unlock the significant synergies resulting from our distinct acquisitions and combine them to create something momentous.

How is it important for us at MPS?

Our growth pivots include ramping up our business offerings to achieve better synergies within segments, driving a platform-led approach in all aspects of the business, maximizing the market share in high-performing areas, and elevating our stature in the marketplace

as a platform company that ensures consistent value creation.

At MPS, our

vision for the future is

to power the differentiation and competitiveness of our customers through

smarter

richer

content solutions

platforms

immersive

eLearning solutions

For over five decades, MPS has been transforming the way the world learns. Over the years, we have been accelerating growth, both organically and inorganically. With the aim of achieving significant expansion in terms of both the scale and scope of our business, we acquired seven businesses in the last eight years.

Now, it is all about making these distinct businesses add up to something impactful and value accretive for our customers and stakeholders. It is all about "Going Gestalt" with the right strategy, execution model, and foresight.

We help transform learning by making it transparent, real time, and outcome oriented. With our holistic approach, we are GOING gestalt, where the whole of all that we are doing now or plan to do in future will be far greater than the sum of its parts. Through the successful execution of this strategy, we aim to be the undisputed market leader, admired by all our stakeholders.

04

MPS Limited

Annual Report 2021-22

MPS overview

Pioneering digital disruption

We are a leading content, technology, and eLearning platform focused on the digital learning landscape.

MPS is a premium digital-first outsourcing platform with end-to-end solutions that target a rapidly growing market. Some of our key highlights are as follows:

Well-Established Platform

Robust Industry Drivers

We are a combination of three leading institutions

We have a large $310bn+ total addressable market with

across content outsourcing (Macmillan/1970), eLearning

significant runway for growth across research content

(Tata Group/1991), and an independent platform

outsourcing, digital education content, and corporate

(Stanford/1995)

eLearning end-markets

Compelling Value Proposition

Tremendous Growth Opportunities

We are the only independent vendor that provides end-to-

We aim to maximize cross-selling with existing customers

end solutions throughout the content lifecycle

and develop a central growth engine to add new logos

Vision 2027

To create a compelling learning company at a meaningful scale that helps the world learn smarter. We aspire to be the provider of choice in our markets that powers experiential learning experiences with the latest technology innovations.

Corporate Overview

05

Our Values

Our ambitions are powered by our core values that we call the Triple E. These are principles we will not compromise on, and are tools that we depend on.

Excellence is a way of life for us. It means

Excellence respecting our colleagues, owning our responsibilities, and committing our best to our customers.

Empathy

Empathy is caring. It means understanding

and going an extra mile for people who

things deeply, absorbing the unwritten,

depend on us.

Efficiency is who we are. It means driving

Efficiency automation, smarter workflows, and innovative operating models, and not allowing any job to be "grunt work" at MPS.

Key highlights

50+

15

Years of rich history

Offices

2500+

7

Talent pool

Acquisitions in 8 years

J 449 Cr

J 118 Cr

Revenue

PBT

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MPS Ltd. published this content on 04 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2022 10:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
