MPS : Annual General Meeting

Date: June 04, 2022

The Manager - Listing Department The Manager - Listing Department National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, G Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra Mumbai - 400 001 (East), Mumbai - 400 051 NSE Symbol: MPSLTD BSE Scrip Code: 532440

Dear Sir,

Subject: 52nd Annual General Meeting- Annual Report 2021-22

The 52nd Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company would be held on Monday, June 27, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means.

Pursuant to the Regulation 34(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith the Integrated Annual Report of the Company along with the Notice of AGM for the financial year 2021-22, which is being sent through the electronic mode to the Members.

The Integrated Annual Report containing the Notice has also been uploaded on the Company's website https://www.mpslimited.com/annual-general-meeting/.

The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Tuesday, June 21, 2022 to Monday, June 27, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the Annual General Meeting and Dividend.

This is for your information and records

Yours faithfully,

For MPS Limited

Sunit Malhotra

CFO & Company Secretary

Enclosed: a/a

