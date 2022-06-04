MPS : Annual General Meeting

Subject: 52nd Annual General Meeting- Annual Report 2021-22
The 52nd Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company would be held on Monday, June 27, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means.
Pursuant to the Regulation 34(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith the Integrated Annual Report of the Company along with the Notice of AGM for the financial year 2021-22, which is being sent through the electronic mode to the Members.
The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Tuesday, June 21, 2022 to Monday, June 27, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the Annual General Meeting and Dividend.
33, IT Park, Sahastradhara Road, Dehradun - 248001, Uttarakhand
1901 S. 4th Street, Suite 222, Effingham, IL 62401, USA
477 Madison Avenue, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10022, USA
103 Carnegie Center, Dr. Suite 300, Princeton, New Jersey, 08540, USA
Subsidiaries
MPS North America LLC
5728 Major Boulevard, Suite 528, Orlando, FL-32819, USA
MPS Interactive Systems Limited
Towers IV, Super A, 16/17, Thiru-vi-ka,
Industrial Estate, Guindy, Chennai - 600032
The Great Oasis, D-13, 2nd Floor, Marol Industrial Estate, Andheri (E), Mumbai 400093, Maharashtra
Smartworks, Room No-30,31, Victoria Park, Block GN, Plot no. 37/2, Sector V, Salt lake, Kolkata - 700091, West Bengal
TOPSIM GmbH
2nd floor, Neckarhalde 55, 72070 Tübingen
MPS Europa AG
First Floor, Lindenstrasse 14, 6340 Baar, Switzerland
Semantico Limited
Lees House, 21-23 Dyke Rd, Brighton, BN1 3FE, UK
Forward-looking statements
Some of the information in this report may contain forward-looking statements, which include statements regarding the Company's expected financial position and results of operations, business plans and prospects, etc. They are generally identified by forward-looking words, such as "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", or other similar words. Forward-looking statements are dependent on assumptions or the basis underlying such statements. We have chosen these assumptions or basis in good faith, and we believe that they are reasonable in all material respects. However, we caution that the actual results, performances or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Corporate Office
4th Floor, Tower - A, Windsor IT Park, A-1, Sector 125, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, 201303, India
Registered Office
Towers IV, Super A, 16/17, Thiru-vi-ka Industrial Estate, Guindy, Chennai - 600032
Registrar and Share Transfer Agent
Cameo Corporate Services Limited
Subramanian Building, 1 Club House Road,
Chennai - 600002
For over five decades, MPS has been transforming the way the world learns.
Why Gestalt?
According to the Cambridge English Dictionary, gestalt is defined as "something such as a structure or experience that, when considered as a whole, has qualities that are more than the total of all its parts."
We, at MPS, strive to unlock the significant synergies resulting from our distinct acquisitions and combine them to create something momentous.
How is it important for us at MPS?
Our growth pivots include ramping up our business offerings to achieve better synergies within segments, driving a platform-led approach in all aspects of the business, maximizing the market share in high-performing areas, and elevating our stature in the marketplace
as a platform company that ensures consistent value creation.
At MPS, our
vision for the future is
to power the differentiation and competitiveness of our customers through
smarter
richer
content solutions
platforms
immersive
eLearning solutions
For over five decades, MPS has been transforming the way the world learns. Over the years, we have been accelerating growth, both organically and inorganically. With the aim of achieving significant expansion in terms of both the scale and scope of our business, we acquired seven businesses in the last eight years.
Now, it is all about making these distinct businesses add up to something impactful and value accretive for our customers and stakeholders. It is all about "Going Gestalt" with the right strategy, execution model, and foresight.
We help transform learning by making it transparent, real time, and outcome oriented. With our holistic approach, we are GOING gestalt, where the whole of all that we are doing now or plan to do in future will be far greater than the sum of its parts. Through the successful execution of this strategy, we aim to be the undisputed market leader, admired by all our stakeholders.
Pioneering digital disruption
We are a leading content, technology, and eLearning platform focused on the digital learning landscape.
MPS is a premium digital-first outsourcing platform with end-to-end solutions that target a rapidly growing market. Some of our key highlights are as follows:
Well-Established Platform
Robust Industry Drivers
We are a combination of three leading institutions
We have a large $310bn+ total addressable market with
across content outsourcing (Macmillan/1970), eLearning
significant runway for growth across research content
(Tata Group/1991), and an independent platform
outsourcing, digital education content, and corporate
(Stanford/1995)
eLearning end-markets
Compelling Value Proposition
Tremendous Growth Opportunities
We are the only independent vendor that provides end-to-
We aim to maximize cross-selling with existing customers
end solutions throughout the content lifecycle
and develop a central growth engine to add new logos
Vision 2027
To create a compelling learning company at a meaningful scale that helps the world learn smarter. We aspire to be the provider of choice in our markets that powers experiential learning experiences with the latest technology innovations.
Our Values
Our ambitions are powered by our core values that we call the Triple E. These are principles we will not compromise on, and are tools that we depend on.
Excellence is a way of life for us. It means
Excellence respecting our colleagues, owning our responsibilities, and committing our best to our customers.
Empathy
Empathy is caring. It means understanding
and going an extra mile for people who
things deeply, absorbing the unwritten,
depend on us.
Efficiency is who we are. It means driving
Efficiency automation, smarter workflows, and innovative operating models, and not allowing any job to be "grunt work" at MPS.
Key highlights
50+
15
Years of rich history
Offices
2500+
7
Talent pool
Acquisitions in 8 years
J 449 Cr
J 118 Cr
Revenue
PBT
