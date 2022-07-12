Log in
    MPXI   CA55344L1022

MPX INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(MPXI)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  01:17 2022-07-12 pm EDT
0.0200 CAD    0.00%
03:14pMPX INTERNATIONAL : Announces postponement of annual meeitng of sharehoders
PU
05/30MPX INTERNATIONAL : Management Discussion and Analysis for the Three and Six Months Ended March 31, 2022
PU
05/30MPX International Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended March 31, 2022
CI
MPX International : ANNOUNCES POSTPONEMENT OF ANNUAL MEEITNG OF SHAREHODERS

07/12/2022 | 03:14pm EDT
MPX International ANNOUNCES POSTPONEMENT OF ANNUAL MEEITNG OF SHAREHODERS
Download as PDFJuly 12, 2022 6:00pm EDT

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO NEWSWIRE SERVICES IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS.

MPX International ANNOUNCES POSTPONEMENT OF ANNUAL MEEITNG OF SHAREHODERS



TORONTO, ONTARIO, July 12, 2022 - MPX International Corporation ("MPX International", "MPXI" or the "Corporation") (CSE:MPXI; OTC:MPXOF), a multinational diversified cannabis company, is postponing its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") scheduled for 10:00 am (Toronto time) on July 15, 2022 until 10:00 am (Toronto time) on July 29, 2022. Accordingly, the proxy cut-off time will be extended until 10:00 am (Toronto time) on July 27, 2022.

About MPX International Corporation

MPX International Corporation is a multinational diversified cannabis company focused on developing and operating assets across the international cannabis industry with an emphasis on cultivating, manufacturing and marketing products which include cannabinoids as their primary active ingredient. With current operations spanning four continents in Canada, Switzerland, South Africa, Malta and Thailand as well as evolving partnership and distribution opportunities in other jurisdictions, MPXI continues to position itself as an emergent global participant in the cannabis industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, MPX International's objectives and intentions. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic and social uncertainties; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; the Corporation's ability to effectively deal with the restrictions, limitations and health issues presented by the COVID-19 pandemic; future cannabis pricing; cannabis cultivation yields; costs of inputs; its ability to market products successfully to its anticipated clients; reliance on key personnel and contracted relationships with third parties; the regulatory environment in Australia, Canada, Malta, South Africa, Switzerland, Thailand and other international jurisdictions; the ability to complete any future potential transactions and the terms and conditions thereof; the application of federal, state, provincial, county and municipal laws; and the impact of increasing competition; those additional risks set out in MPX International's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, including its audited annual consolidated financial statements for the financial years ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, and the corresponding management's discussion and analysis; and other matters discussed in this news release. Although MPX International believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, MPX International disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For further information about MPXI, please contact:

MPX International Corporation

W. Scott Boyes, Chairman, President and CEO

T: +1-416-840-4703
E: info@mpxinternationalcorp.com

or visit one our websites:

https://mpxinternationalcorp.com

https://strainrec.ca

https://cbdetc.com

https://canveda.ca

https://holyworld.ch/en

https://miracbd.ca

https://spartannetwork.ca

http://mpxi.tv

https://network.mothersmary.com

https://www.high12brands.com

http://www.saluseurope.com

https://salusbioceutical.co.th

Released July 12, 2022

Disclaimer

MPX International Corporation published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 19:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
