Mr Bricolage is one of the largest French retailers specializing in the distribution of DIY, gardening and decoration items. The group ensures the development of its member and affiliate store networks through the commercial display services (defining communication policies and advertising plans), assistance in creating and enlarging points of sale, indexing suppliers, supplying stores, standardized training, etc. Revenues come primarily from payments for licensing rights, compensation from suppliers and franchise income. The group also develops an online sales activity for consumers. Net sales break down by source of revenue between sales goods (67.4%), services (29.9%) and finished products (2.7%). At the end of 2023, the group had 979 stores (of which 902 in France) divided between the following brands: Mr.Bricolage (408; in which 331 in France) and Les Briconautes (101), and affiliate stores (470).