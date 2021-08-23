Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mr. Cooper Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COOP   US62482R1077

MR. COOPER GROUP INC.

(COOP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 08/23 04:00:00 pm
38.13 USD   -0.24%
05:34pMR COOPER : To Sell Xome Valuations
MT
05:13pMR COOPER : Announces Sale of Xome Valuations
BU
08/03INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend at Mr Cooper Group
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mr Cooper : Announces Sale of Xome Valuations

08/23/2021 | 05:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (“Mr. Cooper”) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Xome Valuations business to Voxtur Analytics Corp. (“Voxtur”). The sale is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to customary conditions. Consideration for the sale is not material.

“This transaction is another example of how we are rationalizing and simplifying to focus on our core businesses, where we see tremendous opportunity for growth,” said Jay Bray, Chairman and CEO of Mr. Cooper. “We are thankful to the Valuations team for their contributions to the organization, and we will work closely with Voxtur to ensure a smooth transition for our team members and clients.”

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper® and Xome®. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies. For more information, visit www.mrcoopergroup.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about MR. COOPER GROUP INC.
05:34pMR COOPER : To Sell Xome Valuations
MT
05:13pMR COOPER : Announces Sale of Xome Valuations
BU
08/03INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend at Mr Cooper Group
MT
08/03INSIDER TRENDS : Mr Cooper Group Insider Continues 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
08/03Mr Cooper ( “”) previously entered into an investor rights agreem..
PU
08/03MR. COOPER GROUP INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events ..
AQ
08/02MR COOPER : Wedbush Adjusts Mr. Cooper Group's Price Target to $50 From $43, Kee..
MT
07/30MR COOPER : Credit Suisse Raises Mr. Cooper Group's PT to $45 from $41 After Q2 ..
MT
07/29MR COOPER : Q2 Earnings Surge Amid Lower Revenue; Stock Gains
MT
07/29MR COOPER : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MR. COOPER GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 040 M - -
Net income 2021 1 247 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,78x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 293 M 3 293 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,08x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 9 800
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart MR. COOPER GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Mr. Cooper Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MR. COOPER GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 38,22 $
Average target price 44,29 $
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jesse K. Bray Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher G. Marshall Vice Chairman, President & Chief Financial Officer
Sridhar Sharma Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Kurt Johnson Executive VP, Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Steven D. Scheiwe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MR. COOPER GROUP INC.23.17%3 293
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%53 858
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL41.75%28 029
ORIX CORPORATION26.82%21 649
PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED78.53%8 473
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED20.44%7 867