  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Mr. Cooper Group Inc.
  News
  Summary
    COOP   US62482R1077

MR. COOPER GROUP INC.

(COOP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/11 04:00:01 pm EDT
39.75 USD   -1.66%
03/31MR COOPER : Completes Agreement with Sagent to Create the Mortgage Industry's First Cloud-Native Servicing Platform - Form 8-K
PU
03/31MR. COOPER GROUP INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Mr. Cooper Group Inc. to Discuss First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on April 28, 2022

04/11/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) will discuss its financial results for the first quarter 2022 on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time. A copy of the press release and investor presentation will be posted thirty minutes prior to the call under the investors section on Mr. Cooper Group’s website, www.mrcoopergroup.com. Pre-registration for the call is now open by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1470118. Participants will receive a toll-free dial-in number and a unique registrant ID to be used for immediate call access. A simultaneous audio webcast of the conference call will be available under the investors section on www.mrcoopergroup.com.

A telephonic replay will also be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call by dialing 855-859-2056 (toll-free), or 404-537-3406 (international). Please use the passcode 1470118 to access the replay. The replay will be accessible through May 12, 2022.

Conference Call:

April 28, 2022 at 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time

Pre-registration:

http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1470118

Conference ID:

1470118

Live Webcast/Replay:

Investors section of www.mrcoopergroup.com

Call Replay:

(855) 859-2056 (toll-free); (404) 537-3406 (international)

Replay Conference ID:

1470118

About Mr. Cooper Group Inc.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper® and Xome®. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services, and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. For more information, visit www.mrcoopergroup.com.


© Business Wire 2022
