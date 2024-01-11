Official MR. COOPER GROUP INC. press release

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) will discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter 2023 on February 9, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time. A copy of the press release and investor presentation will be posted prior to the call under the investors section on Mr. Cooper Group’s website, www.mrcoopergroup.com. Pre-registration for the call is now open by following the registration link here. Participants will receive a toll-free dial-in number and a unique registrant ID to be used for immediate call access. A simultaneous audio webcast of the conference call will be available under the investors section on www.mrcoopergroup.com.

A replay of the audio webcast will also be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call under the investors section on www.mrcoopergroup.com. The replay will be accessible through February 23, 2024.

Conference Call: February 9, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time Pre-registration: Registration Link Live Webcast/Replay: Investors section of www.mrcoopergroup.com

About Mr. Cooper Group Inc.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper® and Xome®. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services, and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. For more information, visit www.mrcoopergroup.com.

