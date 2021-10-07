Log in
Mr. Cooper Group Inc. : to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on October 28, 2021

10/07/2021 | 05:55pm EDT
Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) will discuss its financial results for the third quarter 2021 on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time. A copy of the press release and investor presentation will be posted prior to the call under the investors section on Mr. Cooper Group’s website, www.mrcoopergroup.com. Pre-registration for the call is now open by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3974467. Participants will receive a toll-free dial-in number and a unique registrant ID to be used for immediate call access. A simultaneous audio webcast of the conference call will be available under the investors section on www.mrcoopergroup.com.

A telephonic replay will also be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call by dialing 855-859-2056 (toll-free), or 404-537-3406 (international). Please use the passcode 3974467 to access the replay. The replay will be accessible through November 12, 2021.

Conference Call:

 

October 28, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time

 

Pre-registration:

 

http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3974467

 

Conference ID:

 

3974467

 

Live Webcast/Replay:

 

Investors section of www.mrcoopergroup.com

 

Call Replay:

 

855-859-2056 (toll-free); 404-537-3406 (international)

 

Replay Conference ID:

 

3974467

 

About Mr. Cooper Group Inc.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper® and Xome®. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services, and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. For more information, visit www.mrcoopergroup.com.


© Business Wire 2021
