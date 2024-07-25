Reported net income of $204 million including other mark-to-market of $68 million, equivalent to ROCE of 18.1% and operating ROTCE of 15.3% Book value per share and tangible book value per share increased to $71.24 and $68.67 Servicing portfolio grew 37% y/y to $1,206 billion Repurchased 0.3 million shares of common stock for $24 million. Board of directors approved additional $200 million for stock repurchase, bringing total authorization to approximately $270 million Announced acquisition of Flagstar’s mortgage operations, including MSRs and subservicing contracts totaling approximately $356 billion in unpaid principal balance (UPB), for $1.4 billion in cash

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) (the “Company”), reported second quarter income before income tax expense of $277 million and net income of $204 million. Excluding other mark-to-market and other adjustments, the Company reported pretax operating income of $219 million. Adjustments included other mark-to-market net of hedges of $68 million and other items shown below in the reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results.

The acquisition of Flagstar’s mortgage operations consists of acquiring MSRs, advances, subservicing contracts, and a third-party origination platform. This purchase will be funded through available cash and drawdowns of existing MSR lines. Upon closing, Mr. Cooper expects to welcome 1.3 million customers and add approximately $356 billion in UPB. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

Chairman and CEO Jay Bray commented, “We have the operational capacity to onboard Flagstar’s customers with a smooth and positive experience, which will be our top priority. We also look forward to welcoming Flagstar team members to the Mr. Cooper family. We have long respected Flagstar as a mortgage servicer, and we feel very closely aligned with their cultural values.”

Servicing

The Servicing segment provides a best-in-class home loan experience for our 5.3 million customers while simultaneously strengthening asset performance for investors. In the first quarter, Servicing recorded pretax income of $354 million, including other mark-to-market of $68 million. The servicing portfolio ended the quarter at $1,206 billion. Servicing generated pretax operating income, excluding other mark-to-market, of $288 million. At quarter end, the carrying value of the MSR was $10,352 million equivalent to 153 bps of MSR UPB.

Quarter Ended ($ in millions) Q2'24 Q1'24 $ BPS $ BPS Operational revenue $ 604 20.7 $ 577 21.6 Amortization, net of accretion (217 ) (7.4 ) (170 ) (6.4 ) Mark-to-market 69 2.3 43 1.6 Total revenues 456 15.5 450 16.8 Total expenses (171 ) (5.9 ) (185 ) (6.9 ) Total other income, net 69 2.4 48 1.8 Income before taxes 354 12.1 313 11.7 Other mark-to-market (68 ) (2.4 ) (42 ) (1.6 ) Accounting items — — — — Intangible amortization 2 0.1 2 0.1 Pretax operating income excluding other mark-to-market and accounting items $ 288 9.8 $ 273 10.2 Quarter Ended Q2'24 Q1'24 MSRs UPB ($B) $ 676 $ 631 Subservicing and Other UPB ($B) 530 505 Ending UPB ($B) $ 1,206 $ 1,136 Average UPB ($B) $ 1,171 $ 1,068 60+ day delinquency rate at period end 1.4 % 1.6 % Annualized CPR 5.6 % 4.7 % Modifications and workouts 22,645 24,460

Originations

The Originations segment creates servicing assets at attractive margins by acquiring loans through the correspondent channel and refinancing existing loans through the direct-to-consumer channel. Originations earned pretax income and pretax operating income of $38 million.

The Company funded 15,080 loans in the second quarter, totaling approximately $3.8 billion UPB, which was comprised of $1.7 billion in direct-to-consumer and $2.1 billion in correspondent. Funded volume increased 32% quarter-over-quarter, while pull through adjusted volume increased 48% quarter-over-quarter to $4.5 billion.

Quarter Ended ($ in millions) Q2'24 Q1'24 Income before taxes $ 38 $ 32 Accounting items — — Pretax operating income excluding accounting items and other $ 38 $ 32

Quarter Ended ($ in millions) Q2'24 Q1'24 Total pull through adjusted volume $ 4,473 $ 3,013 Funded volume $ 3,794 $ 2,878 Refinance recapture percentage 73 % 70 % Recapture percentage 22 % 24 % Purchase volume as a percentage of funded volume 62 % 55 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company utilizes non-GAAP financial measures as the measures provide additional information to assist investors in understanding and assessing the Company’s and our business segments’ ongoing performance and financial results, as well as assessing our prospects for future performance. The adjusted operating financial measures facilitate a meaningful analysis and allow more accurate comparisons of our ongoing business operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of or are unrelated to the Company’s and our business segments’ core operating performance, and are better measures for assessing trends in our underlying businesses. These notable items are consistent with how management views our businesses. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operational and planning decisions and evaluating the Company’s and our business segment’s ongoing performance. Pretax operating income (loss) in the servicing segment eliminates the effects of mark-to-market adjustments which primarily reflects unrealized gains or losses based on the changes in fair value measurements of MSRs and their related financing liabilities for which a fair value accounting election was made. These adjustments, which can be highly volatile and material due to changes in credit markets, are not necessarily reflective of the gains and losses that will ultimately be realized by the Company. Pretax operating income (loss) in each segment also eliminates, as applicable, transition and integration costs, gains (losses) on sales of fixed assets, certain settlement costs that are not considered normal operational matters, intangible amortization, change in equity method investments, fair value change in equity investments and other adjustments based on the facts and circumstances that would provide investors a supplemental means for evaluating the Company’s core operating performance. Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) is computed by dividing net income by average tangible common equity (also known as tangible book value). Tangible common equity equals total stockholders’ equity less goodwill and intangible assets. Management believes that ROTCE is a useful financial measure because it measures the performance of a business consistently and enables investors and others to assess the Company’s use of equity. Tangible book value is defined as stockholders’ equity less goodwill and intangible assets. Our management believes tangible book value is useful to investors because it provides a more accurate measure of the realizable value of shareholder returns, excluding the impact of goodwill and intangible assets.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements in this release that are not historical or current facts are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Results for any specified quarter are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for the full year or any future period. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are described in the “Risk Factors” section of Mr. Cooper Group’s most recent annual reports and other required documents as filed with the SEC which are available at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Mr. Cooper undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement or any other financial information contained herein, and the statements made in this press release are current as of the date of this release only.

Financial Tables

MR. COOPER GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (millions of dollars, except for earnings per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 Revenues: Service related, net $ 485 $ 478 Net gain on mortgage loans held for sale 98 86 Total revenues 583 564 Total expenses: 300 317 Other (expense) income, net: Interest income 189 158 Interest expense (187 ) (170 ) Other expense, net (8 ) (3 ) Total other expense, net (6 ) (15 ) Income before income tax expense 277 232 Income tax expense 73 51 Net income $ 204 $ 181 Earnings per share: Basic $ 3.16 $ 2.80 Diluted $ 3.10 $ 2.73 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding (in millions): Basic 64.6 64.6 Diluted 65.8 66.3

MR. COOPER GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (millions of dollars) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 642 $ 578 Restricted cash 162 157 Mortgage servicing rights at fair value 10,352 9,796 Advances and other receivables, net 934 914 Mortgage loans held for sale at fair value 1,539 1,070 Property and equipment, net 57 55 Deferred tax assets, net 351 426 Other assets 1,746 1,779 Total assets $ 15,783 $ 14,775 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Unsecured senior notes, net $ 4,141 $ 4,137 Advance, warehouse and MSR facilities, net 4,925 4,087 Payables and other liabilities 1,684 1,691 MSR related liabilities - nonrecourse at fair value 439 455 Total liabilities 11,189 10,370 Total stockholders' equity 4,594 4,405 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 15,783 $ 14,775

UNAUDITED SEGMENT STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS & EARNINGS RECONCILIATION (millions of dollars, except for earnings per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Servicing Originations Corporate/ Other Consolidated Service related, net $ 446 $ 19 $ 20 $ 485 Net gain on mortgage loans held for sale 10 88 — 98 Total revenues 456 107 20 583 Total expenses 171 69 60 300 Other income (expense), net: Interest income 174 15 — 189 Interest expense (105 ) (15 ) (67 ) (187 ) Other expense, net — — (8 ) (8 ) Total other income (expense), net 69 — (75 ) (6 ) Pretax income (loss) $ 354 $ 38 $ (115 ) $ 277 Income tax expense 73 Net income $ 204 Earnings per share Basic $ 3.16 Diluted $ 3.10 Non-GAAP Reconciliation: Pretax income (loss) $ 354 $ 38 $ (115 ) $ 277 Other mark-to-market (68 ) — — (68 ) Accounting items / other — — 8 8 Intangible amortization 2 — — 2 Pretax operating income (loss) $ 288 $ 38 $ (107 ) $ 219 Income tax expense(1) (53 ) Operating income $ 166 Operating ROTCE(2) 15.3 % Average tangible book value (TBV)(3) $ 4,333 (1) Assumes tax-rate of 24.2%. (2) Computed by dividing annualized earnings by average TBV. (3) Average of beginning TBV of $4,238 and ending TBV of $4,428.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS & EARNINGS RECONCILIATION (millions of dollars, except for earnings per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Servicing Originations Corporate/ Other Consolidated Service related, net $ 440 $ 16 $ 22 $ 478 Net gain on mortgage loans held for sale 10 76 — 86 Total revenues 450 92 22 564 Total expenses 185 62 70 317 Other income (expense), net: Interest income 146 12 — 158 Interest expense (98 ) (10 ) (62 ) (170 ) Other expense, net — — (3 ) (3 ) Total other income (expense), net 48 2 (65 ) (15 ) Pretax income (loss) $ 313 $ 32 $ (113 ) $ 232 Income tax expense 51 Net income $ 181 Earnings per share Basic $ 2.80 Diluted $ 2.73 Non-GAAP Reconciliation: Pretax income (loss) $ 313 $ 32 $ (113 ) $ 232 Other mark-to-market (42 ) — — (42 ) Accounting items / other — — 7 7 Intangible amortization 2 — — 2 Pretax operating income (loss) $ 273 $ 32 $ (106 ) $ 199 Income tax expense (48 ) Operating income(1) $ 151 Operating ROTCE(2) 14.5 % Average tangible book value (TBV)(3) $ 4,176 (1) Assumes tax-rate of 24.2%. (2) Computed by dividing annualized earnings by average TBV. (3) Average of beginning TBV of $4,113 and ending TBV of $4,238.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation: Quarter Ended ($ in millions except value per share data) Q2'24 Q1'24 Stockholders' equity (BV) $ 4,594 $ 4,405 Goodwill (141 ) (141 ) Intangible assets (25 ) (26 ) Tangible book value (TBV) $ 4,428 $ 4,238 Ending shares of common stock outstanding (in millions) 64.5 64.7 BV/share $ 71.24 $ 68.06 TBV/share $ 68.67 $ 65.48 Net income $ 204 $ 181 ROCE(1) 18.1 % 16.7 % Beginning stockholders’ equity $ 4,405 $ 4,282 Ending stockholders’ equity $ 4,594 $ 4,405 Average stockholders’ equity (BV) $ 4,500 $ 4,344 (1) Return on Common Equity (ROCE) is computed by dividing annualized earnings by average BV.

