Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) (the “Company”), reported second quarter income before income tax expense of $277 million and net income of $204 million. Excluding other mark-to-market and other adjustments, the Company reported pretax operating income of $219 million. Adjustments included other mark-to-market net of hedges of $68 million and other items shown below in the reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results.
The acquisition of Flagstar’s mortgage operations consists of acquiring MSRs, advances, subservicing contracts, and a third-party origination platform. This purchase will be funded through available cash and drawdowns of existing MSR lines. Upon closing, Mr. Cooper expects to welcome 1.3 million customers and add approximately $356 billion in UPB. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.
Chairman and CEO Jay Bray commented, “We have the operational capacity to onboard Flagstar’s customers with a smooth and positive experience, which will be our top priority. We also look forward to welcoming Flagstar team members to the Mr. Cooper family. We have long respected Flagstar as a mortgage servicer, and we feel very closely aligned with their cultural values.”
Servicing
The Servicing segment provides a best-in-class home loan experience for our 5.3 million customers while simultaneously strengthening asset performance for investors. In the first quarter, Servicing recorded pretax income of $354 million, including other mark-to-market of $68 million. The servicing portfolio ended the quarter at $1,206 billion. Servicing generated pretax operating income, excluding other mark-to-market, of $288 million. At quarter end, the carrying value of the MSR was $10,352 million equivalent to 153 bps of MSR UPB.
Quarter Ended
($ in millions)
Q2'24
Q1'24
$
BPS
$
BPS
Operational revenue
$
604
20.7
$
577
21.6
Amortization, net of accretion
(217
)
(7.4
)
(170
)
(6.4
)
Mark-to-market
69
2.3
43
1.6
Total revenues
456
15.5
450
16.8
Total expenses
(171
)
(5.9
)
(185
)
(6.9
)
Total other income, net
69
2.4
48
1.8
Income before taxes
354
12.1
313
11.7
Other mark-to-market
(68
)
(2.4
)
(42
)
(1.6
)
Accounting items
—
—
—
—
Intangible amortization
2
0.1
2
0.1
Pretax operating income excluding other mark-to-market and accounting items
$
288
9.8
$
273
10.2
Quarter Ended
Q2'24
Q1'24
MSRs UPB ($B)
$
676
$
631
Subservicing and Other UPB ($B)
530
505
Ending UPB ($B)
$
1,206
$
1,136
Average UPB ($B)
$
1,171
$
1,068
60+ day delinquency rate at period end
1.4
%
1.6
%
Annualized CPR
5.6
%
4.7
%
Modifications and workouts
22,645
24,460
Originations
The Originations segment creates servicing assets at attractive margins by acquiring loans through the correspondent channel and refinancing existing loans through the direct-to-consumer channel. Originations earned pretax income and pretax operating income of $38 million.
The Company funded 15,080 loans in the second quarter, totaling approximately $3.8 billion UPB, which was comprised of $1.7 billion in direct-to-consumer and $2.1 billion in correspondent. Funded volume increased 32% quarter-over-quarter, while pull through adjusted volume increased 48% quarter-over-quarter to $4.5 billion.
Quarter Ended
($ in millions)
Q2'24
Q1'24
Income before taxes
$
38
$
32
Accounting items
—
—
Pretax operating income excluding accounting items and other
$
38
$
32
Quarter Ended
($ in millions)
Q2'24
Q1'24
Total pull through adjusted volume
$
4,473
$
3,013
Funded volume
$
3,794
$
2,878
Refinance recapture percentage
73
%
70
%
Recapture percentage
22
%
24
%
Purchase volume as a percentage of funded volume
62
%
55
%
Conference Call Webcast and Investor Presentation
The Company will host a conference call on July 25, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time. Preregistration for the call is now available in the Investor section of www.mrcoopergroup.com. Participants will receive a toll-free dial-in number and a unique registrant ID to be used for immediate call access. A simultaneous audio webcast of the conference call will be available under the investors section on www.mrcoopergroup.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company utilizes non-GAAP financial measures as the measures provide additional information to assist investors in understanding and assessing the Company’s and our business segments’ ongoing performance and financial results, as well as assessing our prospects for future performance. The adjusted operating financial measures facilitate a meaningful analysis and allow more accurate comparisons of our ongoing business operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of or are unrelated to the Company’s and our business segments’ core operating performance, and are better measures for assessing trends in our underlying businesses. These notable items are consistent with how management views our businesses. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operational and planning decisions and evaluating the Company’s and our business segment’s ongoing performance. Pretax operating income (loss) in the servicing segment eliminates the effects of mark-to-market adjustments which primarily reflects unrealized gains or losses based on the changes in fair value measurements of MSRs and their related financing liabilities for which a fair value accounting election was made. These adjustments, which can be highly volatile and material due to changes in credit markets, are not necessarily reflective of the gains and losses that will ultimately be realized by the Company. Pretax operating income (loss) in each segment also eliminates, as applicable, transition and integration costs, gains (losses) on sales of fixed assets, certain settlement costs that are not considered normal operational matters, intangible amortization, change in equity method investments, fair value change in equity investments and other adjustments based on the facts and circumstances that would provide investors a supplemental means for evaluating the Company’s core operating performance. Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) is computed by dividing net income by average tangible common equity (also known as tangible book value). Tangible common equity equals total stockholders’ equity less goodwill and intangible assets. Management believes that ROTCE is a useful financial measure because it measures the performance of a business consistently and enables investors and others to assess the Company’s use of equity. Tangible book value is defined as stockholders’ equity less goodwill and intangible assets. Our management believes tangible book value is useful to investors because it provides a more accurate measure of the realizable value of shareholder returns, excluding the impact of goodwill and intangible assets.
Forward Looking Statements
Any statements in this release that are not historical or current facts are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Results for any specified quarter are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for the full year or any future period. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are described in the “Risk Factors” section of Mr. Cooper Group’s most recent annual reports and other required documents as filed with the SEC which are available at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Mr. Cooper undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement or any other financial information contained herein, and the statements made in this press release are current as of the date of this release only.
Financial Tables
MR. COOPER GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(millions of dollars, except for earnings per share data)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Revenues:
Service related, net
$
485
$
478
Net gain on mortgage loans held for sale
98
86
Total revenues
583
564
Total expenses:
300
317
Other (expense) income, net:
Interest income
189
158
Interest expense
(187
)
(170
)
Other expense, net
(8
)
(3
)
Total other expense, net
(6
)
(15
)
Income before income tax expense
277
232
Income tax expense
73
51
Net income
$
204
$
181
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
3.16
$
2.80
Diluted
$
3.10
$
2.73
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding (in millions):
Basic
64.6
64.6
Diluted
65.8
66.3
MR. COOPER GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(millions of dollars)
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
642
$
578
Restricted cash
162
157
Mortgage servicing rights at fair value
10,352
9,796
Advances and other receivables, net
934
914
Mortgage loans held for sale at fair value
1,539
1,070
Property and equipment, net
57
55
Deferred tax assets, net
351
426
Other assets
1,746
1,779
Total assets
$
15,783
$
14,775
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Unsecured senior notes, net
$
4,141
$
4,137
Advance, warehouse and MSR facilities, net
4,925
4,087
Payables and other liabilities
1,684
1,691
MSR related liabilities - nonrecourse at fair value
439
455
Total liabilities
11,189
10,370
Total stockholders' equity
4,594
4,405
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
15,783
$
14,775
UNAUDITED SEGMENT STATEMENT OF
OPERATIONS & EARNINGS RECONCILIATION
(millions of dollars, except for earnings per share data)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
Servicing
Originations
Corporate/ Other
Consolidated
Service related, net
$
446
$
19
$
20
$
485
Net gain on mortgage loans held for sale
10
88
—
98
Total revenues
456
107
20
583
Total expenses
171
69
60
300
Other income (expense), net:
Interest income
174
15
—
189
Interest expense
(105
)
(15
)
(67
)
(187
)
Other expense, net
—
—
(8
)
(8
)
Total other income (expense), net
69
—
(75
)
(6
)
Pretax income (loss)
$
354
$
38
$
(115
)
$
277
Income tax expense
73
Net income
$
204
Earnings per share
Basic
$
3.16
Diluted
$
3.10
Non-GAAP Reconciliation:
Pretax income (loss)
$
354
$
38
$
(115
)
$
277
Other mark-to-market
(68
)
—
—
(68
)
Accounting items / other
—
—
8
8
Intangible amortization
2
—
—
2
Pretax operating income (loss)
$
288
$
38
$
(107
)
$
219
Income tax expense(1)
(53
)
Operating income
$
166
Operating ROTCE(2)
15.3
%
Average tangible book value (TBV)(3)
$
4,333
(1) Assumes tax-rate of 24.2%.
|(2) Computed by dividing annualized earnings by average TBV.
|(3) Average of beginning TBV of $4,238 and ending TBV of $4,428.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT STATEMENT OF
OPERATIONS & EARNINGS RECONCILIATION
(millions of dollars, except for earnings per share data)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
Servicing
Originations
Corporate/ Other
Consolidated
Service related, net
$
440
$
16
$
22
$
478
Net gain on mortgage loans held for sale
10
76
—
86
Total revenues
450
92
22
564
Total expenses
185
62
70
317
Other income (expense), net:
Interest income
146
12
—
158
Interest expense
(98
)
(10
)
(62
)
(170
)
Other expense, net
—
—
(3
)
(3
)
Total other income (expense), net
48
2
(65
)
(15
)
Pretax income (loss)
$
313
$
32
$
(113
)
$
232
Income tax expense
51
Net income
$
181
Earnings per share
Basic
$
2.80
Diluted
$
2.73
Non-GAAP Reconciliation:
Pretax income (loss)
$
313
$
32
$
(113
)
$
232
Other mark-to-market
(42
)
—
—
(42
)
Accounting items / other
—
—
7
7
Intangible amortization
2
—
—
2
Pretax operating income (loss)
$
273
$
32
$
(106
)
$
199
Income tax expense
(48
)
Operating income(1)
$
151
Operating ROTCE(2)
14.5
%
Average tangible book value (TBV)(3)
$
4,176
|(1) Assumes tax-rate of 24.2%.
|(2) Computed by dividing annualized earnings by average TBV.
|(3) Average of beginning TBV of $4,113 and ending TBV of $4,238.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation:
Quarter Ended
($ in millions except value per share data)
Q2'24
Q1'24
Stockholders' equity (BV)
$
4,594
$
4,405
Goodwill
(141
)
(141
)
Intangible assets
(25
)
(26
)
Tangible book value (TBV)
$
4,428
$
4,238
Ending shares of common stock outstanding (in millions)
64.5
64.7
BV/share
$
71.24
$
68.06
TBV/share
$
68.67
$
65.48
Net income
$
204
$
181
ROCE(1)
18.1
%
16.7
%
Beginning stockholders’ equity
$
4,405
$
4,282
Ending stockholders’ equity
$
4,594
$
4,405
Average stockholders’ equity (BV)
$
4,500
$
4,344
(1) Return on Common Equity (ROCE) is computed by dividing annualized earnings by average BV.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240725237654/en/