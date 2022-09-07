Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mr. Cooper Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COOP   US62482R1077

MR. COOPER GROUP INC.

(COOP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:30 2022-09-07 am EDT
40.26 USD   +0.36%
09:18aMr. Cooper Group is Named one of the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance by Great Place to Work® and Fortune
BU
08/31Mr. Cooper Group Inc. to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
BU
08/18MR. COOPER GROUP INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Mr. Cooper Group is Named one of the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance by Great Place to Work® and Fortune

09/07/2022 | 09:18am EDT
Great Place to Work® and Fortune have honored Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™.

The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 176,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the financial services and insurance industry. In that survey, 88 percent of Mr. Cooper Group’s team members said Mr. Cooper Group is a great place to work. This number is 31 percentage points higher than the average U.S. company.

“I am so proud of our team for receiving this recognition and for once again being certified a Great Place to Work,” said Jay Bray, Chairman and CEO of Mr. Cooper Group. “I am thankful to work alongside people who continue to invest in making our company a more transparent, engaging, welcoming and inclusive workplace, and I am thrilled to see that our company is in the top tier of places to work in our industry.”

The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance is a highly competitive award. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they had been a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Mr. Cooper Group recently received the Great Place to Work certification for the fourth consecutive year and was also ranked #13 in Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Texas in 2022. Cultivating a strong culture built on trust and acting on input from team members continues to be a top priority for the company, and this feedback has directly led to several unique benefit offerings. Some of the team’s favorite benefits include:

  • Company and team member-funded relief program for catastrophic disasters and personal hardships
  • Down payment and mortgage assistance
  • Student debt repayment and tuition reimbursement
  • Home-centric working model
  • Paid maternity and parental bonding leave as well as adoption and family planning assistance
  • Generous vacation time and paid-time-off for volunteer activities
  • Robust diversity, equity and inclusion resource group programming and activities

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

“These companies have adapted to the challenges of an ever-changing workplace by their commitment to inclusive, high-trust cultures where employees are treated as human beings first and foremost,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance.”

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) provides customer-centric servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper® and Xome®. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies. For more information, visit www.mrcoopergroup.com.

About the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces for Financial Services & Insurance™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 176,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the financial services and insurance industry. Company rankings are derived from 75 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work® Trust Index™ survey. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2022
