    MRDIY   MYL5296OO008

MR D.I.Y. GROUP (M) BERHAD

(MRDIY)
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  05-11
3.430 MYR   -2.00%
05/12Mr. D.I.Y. Group Shares Rise After Inclusion in MSCI Index
DJ
04/26Mr DIY Group Proposes Bonus Share Issue
MT
03/31Mr. D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad Announces the Resignation Mr. Brahmal A/L Vasudevan as Independent and Non Executive Member of Audit Committee
CI
Mr. D.I.Y. Group Shares Rise After Inclusion in MSCI Index

05/12/2022 | 10:45pm EDT
By Chester Tay


KUALA LUMPUR--Mr. D.I.Y. Group (M) Bhd. is up in early trade after the stock was picked for inclusion in the MSCI Malaysia Index at a semi-annual review.

Shares of the operator of home-improvement stores rose as much as 10% before paring gains to trade 4.7% higher at MYR3.59, putting the stock on track for its biggest one-day gain this year.

Index provider MSCI late Thursday said it will add Mr. D.I.Y to its Malaysia index, effective as of market close on May 31, and cut Westports Holdings Bhd. and Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd. from the index. Shares of Westports and Fraser & Neave fell 9.8% and 3.4% in early trading, respectively.

The review is attracting more buying interest in Mr. D.I.Y. because certain funds are benchmarking themselves to the MSCI index, said Loui Low Ley Yee, Malacca Securities' head of research.

He added that some investors could also be adopting a strategy of buying ahead of Mr. D.I.Y.'s earnings report expected today, with plans to take profit afterward.

Mr. D.I.Y. Group reported a 24% growth in its fourth-quarter net profit as more of its stores came into full operation with Malaysia's easing Covid-19 restrictions.


Write to Chester Tay at chester.tay@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-12-22 2244ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
FRASER & NEAVE HOLDINGS BHD -1.80% 21.8 End-of-day quote.-11.88%
MR D.I.Y. GROUP (M) BERHAD -2.00% 3.43 End-of-day quote.-4.99%
WESTPORTS HOLDINGS BERHAD -0.24% 4.09 End-of-day quote.0.99%
