Mr Price : Dealings in Securities

Mr Price Group Limited
(Registration number 1933/004418/06) Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa ISIN: ZAE000200457
LEI number: 378900D3417C35C5D733
JSE and A2X share code: MRP
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES
In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed:
|
Director:
|
Stewart Cohen
|
Company:
|
Mr Price Group Limited
|
Associate:
|
The Catregav Investment Trust
|
Relationship to associate:
|
Trustee and beneficiary
|
Class of securities:
|
Ordinary shares
|
Nature of transaction:
|
On-market disposal of securities by associate of director
|
Date of transaction:
|
11 August 2022
|
Number of securities:
|
100,000
|
Volume weighted average selling price:
|
R195.7239 per ordinary share
|
Total value of transaction:
|
R19,572,393.34
|
Highest selling price:
|
R196.61 per ordinary share
|
Lowest selling price:
|
R195.00 per ordinary share
|
Nature of interest:
|
Indirect beneficial
|
Clearance obtained:
|
Yes
Durban
15 August 2022
JSE Equity Sponsor and Corporate Broker
Investec Bank Limited
