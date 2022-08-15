Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  Mr Price Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    MRP   ZAE000200457

MR PRICE GROUP LIMITED

(MRP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-11
196.53 ZAR   +1.73%
196.53 ZAR   +1.73%
MR PRICE : Dealings in Securities
PU
07/25MR PRICE : Trading Update for the 13 weeks ended 2 July 2022
PU
07/22MR PRICE : Notice of Annual General Meeting and disclosure of Significant Holding of Mr Price Group Ordinary Shares
PU
Mr Price : Dealings in Securities

08/15/2022 | 09:34am EDT
Mr Price Group Limited

(Registration number 1933/004418/06) Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa ISIN: ZAE000200457

LEI number: 378900D3417C35C5D733

JSE and A2X share code: MRP

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed:

Director:

Stewart Cohen

Company:

Mr Price Group Limited

Associate:

The Catregav Investment Trust

Relationship to associate:

Trustee and beneficiary

Class of securities:

Ordinary shares

Nature of transaction:

On-market disposal of securities by associate of director

Date of transaction:

11 August 2022

Number of securities:

100,000

Volume weighted average selling price:

R195.7239 per ordinary share

Total value of transaction:

R19,572,393.34

Highest selling price:

R196.61 per ordinary share

Lowest selling price:

R195.00 per ordinary share

Nature of interest:

Indirect beneficial

Clearance obtained:

Yes

Durban

15 August 2022

JSE Equity Sponsor and Corporate Broker

Investec Bank Limited

Disclaimer

Mr Price Group Limited published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 13:33:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
