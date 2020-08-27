Mr Price : RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Mr Price Group Limited

(Registration number 1933/004418/06) Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa ISIN: ZAE000200457

LEI number: 378900D3417C35C5D733

JSE and A2X share code: MRP ( "Group")

RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed:

Following the conclusion of the Group's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") yesterday and notwithstanding his re-election by rotation at the AGM, Bobby Johnston resigned from the Group as an independent non-executive director and as a member of the Audit and Compliance committee with effect from 27 August 2020.

Bobby has been associated with the Group for over 26 years and was appointed to the Board in February 1998. During his time with the Group, he held the positions of Lead Independent Director for 14 years, Chairman of the Remuneration and Nominations committees for 16 years, and has been member of Audit and Compliance committee for 19 years.

He has provided the Group with valuable guidance and insights with his expansive business knowledge, governance expertise and accounting background.

The Board and management express sincere thanks to Bobby for his significant professional and personal contribution to the Group over the years.

Durban

27 August 2020 Sponsor

