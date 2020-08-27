Mr Price : RESULTS OF THE 87th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Mr Price Group Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1933/004418/06)

ISIN: ZAE000200457

LEI number: 378900D3417C35C5D733

JSE and A2X Share Code: MRP

("Mr Price Group" or "the Group")

RESULTS OF THE 87th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Shareholders are advised that, at the Mr Price Group Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held yesterday, Wednesday, 26 August 2020, all the ordinary and special resolutions as set out in the notice of AGM dated 10 July 2020 were passed by the requisite majority of votes of shareholders present in person or represented by proxy.

The total number of shares present or represented, including by proxy, at the AGM was 72.52% of the Group's issued share capital* as at Friday 21 August 2020, being the AGM voting record date. The voting results were as follows: