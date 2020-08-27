Mr Price : RESULTS OF THE 87th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Mr Price Group Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1933/004418/06)
ISIN: ZAE000200457
LEI number: 378900D3417C35C5D733
JSE and A2X Share Code: MRP
("Mr Price Group" or "the Group")
RESULTS OF THE 87th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Shareholders are advised that, at the Mr Price Group Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held yesterday, Wednesday, 26 August 2020, all the ordinary and special resolutions as set out in the notice of AGM dated 10 July 2020 were passed by the requisite majority of votes of shareholders present in person or represented by proxy.
The total number of shares present or represented, including by proxy, at the AGM was 72.52% of the Group's issued share capital* as at Friday 21 August 2020, being the AGM voting record date. The voting results were as follows:
|
|
|
Votes cast as a
|
Votes cast as a % of the
|
|
Shares voted as
|
Shares abstained
|
|
|
combined % of the
|
number of shares voted at
|
Number of shares
|
a % of issued
|
as a % of issued
|
|
|
total number of shares
|
the meeting
|
voted
|
share capital*
|
share capital*
|
Resolutions
|
|
voted (Ordinary shares
|
Ordinary shares ("Ord")
|
|
Ordinary shares
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
and B ordinary shares)
|
B ordinary shares ("B Ord")
|
|
("Ord")
|
("Ord")
|
|
|
|
|
|
at the meeting
|
|
|
|
B ordinary
|
B ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares ("B Ord")
|
("B Ord")
|
|
|
For
|
Against
|
For
|
Against
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary resolution 1 - Adoption of the
|
99.96
|
0.04
|
99.94 Ord
|
0.06 Ord
|
183 751 395 Ord
|
71.49 Ord
|
0.19 Ord
|
annual financial statements
|
|
|
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
|
7 895 034 B Ord
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
|
Ordinary resolutions 2.1 to 2.3 - Re-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
election of directors retiring by rotation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.1 Nigel Payne
|
88.67
|
11.33
|
82.83 Ord
|
17.17 Ord
|
183 768 212 Ord
|
71.49 Ord
|
0.19 Ord
|
|
|
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
|
7 895 034 B Ord
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
|
|
|
|
|
2.2 Bobby Johnston
|
89.55
|
10.45
|
84.17 Ord
|
15.83 Ord
|
183 984 986 Ord
|
71.58 Ord
|
0.10 Ord
|
|
|
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
|
7 895 034 B Ord
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
|
|
|
|
|
2.3 Maud Motanyane-Welch
|
96.04
|
3.96
|
94.00 Ord
|
6.00 Ord
|
183 984 986 Ord
|
71.58 Ord
|
0.10 Ord
|
|
|
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
|
7 895 034 B Ord
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary resolution 3 - Re-election of
|
81.56
|
18.44
|
72.05 Ord
|
27.95 Ord
|
183 927 050 Ord
|
71.55 Ord
|
0.13 Ord
|
independent auditor
|
|
|
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
|
7 895 034 B Ord
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
|
Ordinary resolutions 4.1 to 4.4 - Election
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of members of the audit and compliance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.1 Bobby Johnston
|
77.93
|
22.07
|
66.56 Ord
|
33.44 Ord
|
183 984 986 Ord
|
71.58 Ord
|
0.10 Ord
|
|
|
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
|
7 895 034 B Ord
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
|
|
|
|
|
4.2 Daisy Naidoo
|
84.23
|
15.77
|
76.11 Ord
|
23.89 Ord
|
183 984 986 Ord
|
71.58 Ord
|
0.10 Ord
|
|
|
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
|
7 895 034 B Ord
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
|
4.3 Mark Bowman
|
87.84
|
12.16
|
81.58 Ord
|
18.42 Ord
|
183 984 986 Ord
|
71.58 Ord
|
0.10 Ord
|
|
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
|
7 895 034 B Ord
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
|
|
|
|
4.4 Mmaboshadi Chauke
|
88.28
|
11.72
|
82.24 Ord
|
17.76 Ord
|
183 984 986 Ord
|
71.58 Ord
|
0.10 Ord
|
|
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
|
7 895 034 B Ord
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
|
|
|
|
Ordinary resolution 5 - Non-binding
|
81.65
|
18.35
|
72.09 Ord
|
27.91 Ord
|
181 851 304 Ord
|
70.75 Ord
|
0.93 Ord
|
advisory vote on the remuneration policy**
|
|
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
|
7 895 034 B Ord
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
|
(see commentary below)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary resolution 6 - Non-binding
|
81.99
|
18.01
|
72.57 Ord
|
27.43 Ord
|
180 997 628 Ord
|
70.41 Ord
|
1.27 Ord
|
advisory vote on the remuneration
|
|
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
|
7 895 034 B Ord
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
|
implementation report**
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(see commentary below)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary resolution 7 - Adoption of the
|
99.16
|
0.84
|
98.73 Ord
|
1.27 Ord
|
183 751 889 Ord
|
71.49 Ord
|
0.19 Ord
|
SETS committee report
|
|
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
|
7 895 034 B Ord
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
|
Ordinary resolution 8 - Signature of
|
99.99
|
0.01
|
99.99 Ord
|
0.01 Ord
|
183 985 592 Ord
|
71.58 Ord
|
0.10 Ord
|
documents
|
|
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
|
7 895 034 B Ord
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
|
Ordinary resolution 9 - Control of
|
78.37
|
21.63
|
67.24 Ord
|
32.76 Ord
|
183 985 592 Ord
|
71.58 Ord
|
0.10 Ord
|
unissued shares (excluding issues for
|
|
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
|
7 895 034 B Ord
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
|
cash)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary resolution 10 - General issue of
|
76.81
|
23.19
|
64.51 Ord
|
35.49 Ord
|
178 696 611 Ord
|
69.52 Ord
|
0.10 Ord
|
shares for cash
|
|
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
|
7 895 034 B Ord
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
|
Special resolutions 1.1 to 1.12 - Non-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
executive director remuneration:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.1 Independent non-executive chair of
|
99.71
|
0.29
|
99.55 Ord
|
0.45 Ord
|
183 988 491 Ord
|
71.58 Ord
|
0.10 Ord
|
the board - R 1 636 583
|
|
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
|
7 895 034 B Ord
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
|
1.2 Honorary chair of the board - R818
|
98.31
|
1.69
|
97.44 Ord
|
2.56 Ord
|
183 867 274 Ord
|
71.53 Ord
|
0.15 Ord
|
291
|
|
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
|
7 895 034 B Ord
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
|
1.3 Lead independent director of the
|
99.71
|
0.29
|
99.55 Ord
|
0.45 Ord
|
183 990 991 Ord
|
71.58 Ord
|
0.10 Ord
|
board - R484 523
|
|
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
|
7 895 034 B Ord
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
|
1.4 Non-executive directors - R405 908
|
99.71
|
0.29
|
99.56 Ord
|
0.44 Ord
|
183 990 991 Ord
|
71.58 Ord
|
0.10 Ord
|
|
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
|
7 895 034 B Ord
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
|
|
|
|
1.5 Audit and compliance committee
|
99.82
|
0.18
|
99.73 Ord
|
0.27 Ord
|
183 990 991 Ord
|
71.58 Ord
|
0.10 Ord
|
chair - R281 164
|
|
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
|
7 895 034 B Ord
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
|
1.6 Audit and compliance committee
|
99.84
|
0.16
|
99.75 Ord
|
0.25 Ord
|
183 990 991 Ord
|
71.58 Ord
|
0.10 Ord
|
members - R149 932
|
|
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
|
7 895 034 B Ord
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
|
1.7 Remuneration and nominations
|
99.82
|
0.18
|
99.73 Ord
|
0.27 Ord
|
183 990 991 Ord
|
71.58 Ord
|
0.10 Ord
|
committee chair - R206 904
|
|
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
|
7 895 034 B Ord
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
|
1.8 Remuneration and nominations
|
99.83
|
0.17
|
99.75 Ord
|
0.25 Ord
|
183 990 991 Ord
|
71.58 Ord
|
0.10 Ord
|
committee members - R108 046
|
|
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
|
7 895 034 B Ord
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
|
1.9 SETS committee chair - R164 909
|
99.82
|
0.18
|
99.73 Ord
|
0.27 Ord
|
183 992 041 Ord
|
71.58 Ord
|
0.10 Ord
|
|
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
|
7 895 034 B Ord
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
|
|
|
|
1.10 SETS committee members -
|
99.84
|
0.16
|
99.75 Ord
|
0.25 Ord
|
183 990 991 Ord
|
71.58 Ord
|
0.10 Ord
|
R 104 728
|
|
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
|
7 895 034 B Ord
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
|
1.11 Risk and IT committee members -
|
99.83
|
0.17
|
99.74 Ord
|
0.26 Ord
|
183 990 991 Ord
|
71.58 Ord
|
0.10 Ord
|
R 130 896
|
|
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
|
7 895 034 B Ord
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
|
1.12 Risk and IT committee - IT
|
99.70
|
0.30
|
99.54 Ord
|
0.46 Ord
|
183 990 991 Ord
|
71.58 Ord
|
0.10 Ord
|
specialist - R 295 476
|
|
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
|
7 895 034 B Ord
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
|
Special resolution 2 - General authority to
|
99.22
|
0.78
|
98.80 Ord
|
1.20 Ord
|
178 676 751 Ord
|
69.51 Ord
|
0.11 Ord
|
repurchase shares
|
|
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
|
7 895 034 B Ord
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
|
Special resolution 3 - Financial assistance
|
99.67
|
0.33
|
99.50 Ord
|
0.50 Ord
|
183 987 983 Ord
|
71.58 Ord
|
0.10 Ord
|
to related or inter-related companies
|
|
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
|
7 895 034 B Ord
|
100.00 B Ord
|
0.00 B Ord
-
The total issued share capital as at the AGM voting record date was 257,045,727 ordinary shares and 7,895,234 B-ordinary shares
-
Ahead of the AGM the Group sent communication to 25 shareholders representing approximately 67.3% of its issued ordinary shares for purposes of engaging generally on the resolutions proposed at the AGM and particularly on the Group's remuneration policy and remuneration implementation report. Through this process, the Group actively engaged with 16 of these shareholders. The Group is encouraged by the 72.09% of ordinary share votes in favour of ordinary resolution 5 (2019 AGM: 49.66%) and 72.57% of ordinary share votes in favour of ordinary resolution 6 (2019 AGM: 42.28%), and shareholder acknowledgement of positive adjustments made to the remuneration policy and remuneration implementation report following engagement last year.
Shareholders are invited to advise the Group of their reasons for their dissenting votes on the remuneration policy and/or the implementation thereof (to the extent shareholders have not already done so), and whether they wish to engage with the Group on these issues. Correspondence in this regard should be addressed by email to the Head of Investor Relations, Matthew Warriner (mwarriner@mrpg.com), by 30 September 2020. The Group will engage with shareholders in more detail prior to making awards under the new long-term incentive plan and requests for shareholder engagement on the above will be individually scheduled as part of this process. The Group stands by its remuneration philosophy of "partnership" and the intention is, and will always be, to apply this philosophy and policy consistently and appropriately.
Durban
27 August 2020
Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Mr Price Group Limited published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 05:21:02 UTC