Mr Price Group Limited

MR PRICE GROUP LIMITED

(MRP)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 08/26
124.2 ZAR   -1.75%
Mr Price : RESULTS OF THE 87th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

08/27/2020 | 01:22am EDT

Mr Price Group Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1933/004418/06)

ISIN: ZAE000200457

LEI number: 378900D3417C35C5D733

JSE and A2X Share Code: MRP

("Mr Price Group" or "the Group")

RESULTS OF THE 87th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Shareholders are advised that, at the Mr Price Group Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held yesterday, Wednesday, 26 August 2020, all the ordinary and special resolutions as set out in the notice of AGM dated 10 July 2020 were passed by the requisite majority of votes of shareholders present in person or represented by proxy.

The total number of shares present or represented, including by proxy, at the AGM was 72.52% of the Group's issued share capital* as at Friday 21 August 2020, being the AGM voting record date. The voting results were as follows:

Votes cast as a

Votes cast as a % of the

Shares voted as

Shares abstained

combined % of the

number of shares voted at

Number of shares

a % of issued

as a % of issued

total number of shares

the meeting

voted

share capital*

share capital*

Resolutions

voted (Ordinary shares

Ordinary shares ("Ord")

Ordinary shares

Ordinary shares

and B ordinary shares)

B ordinary shares ("B Ord")

("Ord")

("Ord")

at the meeting

B ordinary

B ordinary shares

shares ("B Ord")

("B Ord")

For

Against

For

Against

Ordinary resolution 1 - Adoption of the

99.96

0.04

99.94 Ord

0.06 Ord

183 751 395 Ord

71.49 Ord

0.19 Ord

annual financial statements

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

7 895 034 B Ord

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

Ordinary resolutions 2.1 to 2.3 - Re-

election of directors retiring by rotation

2.1 Nigel Payne

88.67

11.33

82.83 Ord

17.17 Ord

183 768 212 Ord

71.49 Ord

0.19 Ord

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

7 895 034 B Ord

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

2.2 Bobby Johnston

89.55

10.45

84.17 Ord

15.83 Ord

183 984 986 Ord

71.58 Ord

0.10 Ord

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

7 895 034 B Ord

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

2.3 Maud Motanyane-Welch

96.04

3.96

94.00 Ord

6.00 Ord

183 984 986 Ord

71.58 Ord

0.10 Ord

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

7 895 034 B Ord

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

Ordinary resolution 3 - Re-election of

81.56

18.44

72.05 Ord

27.95 Ord

183 927 050 Ord

71.55 Ord

0.13 Ord

independent auditor

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

7 895 034 B Ord

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

Ordinary resolutions 4.1 to 4.4 - Election

of members of the audit and compliance

committee

4.1 Bobby Johnston

77.93

22.07

66.56 Ord

33.44 Ord

183 984 986 Ord

71.58 Ord

0.10 Ord

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

7 895 034 B Ord

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

4.2 Daisy Naidoo

84.23

15.77

76.11 Ord

23.89 Ord

183 984 986 Ord

71.58 Ord

0.10 Ord

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

7 895 034 B Ord

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

4.3 Mark Bowman

87.84

12.16

81.58 Ord

18.42 Ord

183 984 986 Ord

71.58 Ord

0.10 Ord

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

7 895 034 B Ord

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

4.4 Mmaboshadi Chauke

88.28

11.72

82.24 Ord

17.76 Ord

183 984 986 Ord

71.58 Ord

0.10 Ord

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

7 895 034 B Ord

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

Ordinary resolution 5 - Non-binding

81.65

18.35

72.09 Ord

27.91 Ord

181 851 304 Ord

70.75 Ord

0.93 Ord

advisory vote on the remuneration policy**

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

7 895 034 B Ord

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

(see commentary below)

Ordinary resolution 6 - Non-binding

81.99

18.01

72.57 Ord

27.43 Ord

180 997 628 Ord

70.41 Ord

1.27 Ord

advisory vote on the remuneration

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

7 895 034 B Ord

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

implementation report**

(see commentary below)

Ordinary resolution 7 - Adoption of the

99.16

0.84

98.73 Ord

1.27 Ord

183 751 889 Ord

71.49 Ord

0.19 Ord

SETS committee report

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

7 895 034 B Ord

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

Ordinary resolution 8 - Signature of

99.99

0.01

99.99 Ord

0.01 Ord

183 985 592 Ord

71.58 Ord

0.10 Ord

documents

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

7 895 034 B Ord

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

Ordinary resolution 9 - Control of

78.37

21.63

67.24 Ord

32.76 Ord

183 985 592 Ord

71.58 Ord

0.10 Ord

unissued shares (excluding issues for

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

7 895 034 B Ord

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

cash)

Ordinary resolution 10 - General issue of

76.81

23.19

64.51 Ord

35.49 Ord

178 696 611 Ord

69.52 Ord

0.10 Ord

shares for cash

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

7 895 034 B Ord

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

Special resolutions 1.1 to 1.12 - Non-

executive director remuneration:

1.1 Independent non-executive chair of

99.71

0.29

99.55 Ord

0.45 Ord

183 988 491 Ord

71.58 Ord

0.10 Ord

the board - R 1 636 583

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

7 895 034 B Ord

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

1.2 Honorary chair of the board - R818

98.31

1.69

97.44 Ord

2.56 Ord

183 867 274 Ord

71.53 Ord

0.15 Ord

291

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

7 895 034 B Ord

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

1.3 Lead independent director of the

99.71

0.29

99.55 Ord

0.45 Ord

183 990 991 Ord

71.58 Ord

0.10 Ord

board - R484 523

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

7 895 034 B Ord

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

1.4 Non-executive directors - R405 908

99.71

0.29

99.56 Ord

0.44 Ord

183 990 991 Ord

71.58 Ord

0.10 Ord

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

7 895 034 B Ord

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

1.5 Audit and compliance committee

99.82

0.18

99.73 Ord

0.27 Ord

183 990 991 Ord

71.58 Ord

0.10 Ord

chair - R281 164

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

7 895 034 B Ord

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

1.6 Audit and compliance committee

99.84

0.16

99.75 Ord

0.25 Ord

183 990 991 Ord

71.58 Ord

0.10 Ord

members - R149 932

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

7 895 034 B Ord

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

1.7 Remuneration and nominations

99.82

0.18

99.73 Ord

0.27 Ord

183 990 991 Ord

71.58 Ord

0.10 Ord

committee chair - R206 904

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

7 895 034 B Ord

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

1.8 Remuneration and nominations

99.83

0.17

99.75 Ord

0.25 Ord

183 990 991 Ord

71.58 Ord

0.10 Ord

committee members - R108 046

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

7 895 034 B Ord

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

1.9 SETS committee chair - R164 909

99.82

0.18

99.73 Ord

0.27 Ord

183 992 041 Ord

71.58 Ord

0.10 Ord

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

7 895 034 B Ord

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

1.10 SETS committee members -

99.84

0.16

99.75 Ord

0.25 Ord

183 990 991 Ord

71.58 Ord

0.10 Ord

R 104 728

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

7 895 034 B Ord

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

1.11 Risk and IT committee members -

99.83

0.17

99.74 Ord

0.26 Ord

183 990 991 Ord

71.58 Ord

0.10 Ord

R 130 896

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

7 895 034 B Ord

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

1.12 Risk and IT committee - IT

99.70

0.30

99.54 Ord

0.46 Ord

183 990 991 Ord

71.58 Ord

0.10 Ord

specialist - R 295 476

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

7 895 034 B Ord

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

Special resolution 2 - General authority to

99.22

0.78

98.80 Ord

1.20 Ord

178 676 751 Ord

69.51 Ord

0.11 Ord

repurchase shares

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

7 895 034 B Ord

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

Special resolution 3 - Financial assistance

99.67

0.33

99.50 Ord

0.50 Ord

183 987 983 Ord

71.58 Ord

0.10 Ord

to related or inter-related companies

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

7 895 034 B Ord

100.00 B Ord

0.00 B Ord

  • The total issued share capital as at the AGM voting record date was 257,045,727 ordinary shares and 7,895,234 B-ordinary shares
  • Ahead of the AGM the Group sent communication to 25 shareholders representing approximately 67.3% of its issued ordinary shares for purposes of engaging generally on the resolutions proposed at the AGM and particularly on the Group's remuneration policy and remuneration implementation report. Through this process, the Group actively engaged with 16 of these shareholders. The Group is encouraged by the 72.09% of ordinary share votes in favour of ordinary resolution 5 (2019 AGM: 49.66%) and 72.57% of ordinary share votes in favour of ordinary resolution 6 (2019 AGM: 42.28%), and shareholder acknowledgement of positive adjustments made to the remuneration policy and remuneration implementation report following engagement last year.

Shareholders are invited to advise the Group of their reasons for their dissenting votes on the remuneration policy and/or the implementation thereof (to the extent shareholders have not already done so), and whether they wish to engage with the Group on these issues. Correspondence in this regard should be addressed by email to the Head of Investor Relations, Matthew Warriner (mwarriner@mrpg.com), by 30 September 2020. The Group will engage with shareholders in more detail prior to making awards under the new long-term incentive plan and requests for shareholder engagement on the above will be individually scheduled as part of this process. The Group stands by its remuneration philosophy of "partnership" and the intention is, and will always be, to apply this philosophy and policy consistently and appropriately.

Durban

27 August 2020

Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mr Price Group Limited published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 05:21:02 UTC
