Mr Price : Trading Statement for the twelve-months ended 2 April 2022

Trading Statement for the twelve-months ended 2 April 2022 Mr Price Group Limited Registration number 1933/004418/06 Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa ISIN: ZAE000200457 LEI number: 378900D3417C35C5D733 JSE and A2X share code: MRP ("group" or "company") TRADING STATEMENT FOR THE TWELVE-MONTHS ENDED 2 APRIL 2022 The group is presently finalising its annual financial results for the twelve months ended 2 April 2022 (the Period). These will be announced on the JSE Stock Exchange News Service (SENS) on Thursday 9 June 2022. In accordance with the JSE Limited ("JSE") Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised that basic earnings per share (EPS) are expected to be between 24% and 29% higher than the period 29 March 2020 to 3 April 2021 (Corresponding Period) and between 30% and 35% higher on a comparable 52- week basis (Corresponding Period constituted 53-weeks). Included in the table below is the comparison on both a 53-week and 52-week basis. The group advises that it expects the annual results for the Period to fall within the following ranges: Reported annual Expected annual Expected annual* 03/04/2021 02/04/2022 02/04/2022 53 weeks 52 weeks on 53 52 weeks on 52 weeks weeks cents cents % cents % 1269.2 24.0% 1269.2 30.0% Basic earnings 1023.6 to to to to Per share 1320.4 29.0% 1320.4 35.0% 1249.4 17.0% 1249.4 23.0% Headline earnings 1067.9 to to to to per share (HEPS) 1302.8 22.0% 1302.8 28.0% 1216.8 16.0% 1216.8 22.0% Diluted headline 1049.0 to to to to earnings per share 1269.3 21.0% 1269.3 27.0% The group's performance for the Period was most notably influenced by the following factors: • The group's strong annual retail sales growth and solid operating performance, despite the civil unrest in July 2021 which resulted in the looting of 111 (approximately 7%) of the group's 1 592 stores. • The acquisitions of Power Fashion (effective 1 April 2021) and Yuppiechef (effective 1 August 2021). • The Corresponding Period base effects: o FY2021 constituted 53 weeks in comparison to the 52 weeks in the Period; o In H1 FY2021 all the group's South African stores were closed between 27 March and 30 April 2020 due to the COVID-19 nation-wide lockdown; o In H2 FY2021 the group reported market leading sales growth and market share gains in the apparel, homeware and telecoms segments. The group's earnings performance outlined above includes the insurance proceeds for asset write-offs incurred for stock, cash and fixtures as a result of the civil unrest. The net gains from insurance proceeds relating to fixtures have been added back for HEPS, however do not contribute a material proportion of the difference between growth rates in basic and headline earnings. The claims for business interruption losses relating to this event continue to be assessed and it is anticipated that these additional insurance receipts will be received in FY2023. ANNUAL RESULTS PRESENTATION A live webcast of the interim results presentation is scheduled for 09:00 am on Thursday, 9 June 2022. This can be accessed through the following link: https://www.corpcam.com/MrPrice09062022. PRO FORMA INFORMATION* The directors of the company are responsible for compiling the FY2021 52- weeks financial information on the basis applicable to the criteria as detailed in the JSE Listings Requirements and the SAICA Guide on Pro Forma Financial Information and provided for illustrative purposes only. Due to its nature, the FY2021 52-weeks financial information may not fairly present the group's financial position, changes in equity, results of operations and cash flows. The trading statement has not been reviewed or reported on by the company's external auditors. Durban 26 May 2022 JSE Equity Sponsor and Corporate Broker Investec Bank Limited Date: 26-05-2022 07:05:00