Mr Price : CHANGE IN JSE EQUITY SPONSOR

04/05/2021 | 05:50pm EDT
Mr Price Group Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1933/004418/06)

ISIN: ZAE000200457

LEI number: 378900D3417C35C5D733

JSE and A2X Code: MRP

("Mr Price Group" or "the Company")

CHANGE IN JSE EQUITY SPONSOR

Mr Price Group wishes to advise that Investec Bank Limited has been appointed as the Company's JSE Equity Sponsor and Corporate Broker with effect from 1 April 2021.

Durban

1 April 2021

JSE Equity Sponsor and Corporate Broker

Investec Bank Limited

Disclaimer

Mr Price Group Limited published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2021 21:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
