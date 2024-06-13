JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South Africa's Mr Price, a budget fashion and homeware retailer, reported on Thursday a 6.7% rise in earnings in the full year due to significantly improved sales momentum in the second half.

Mr Price, which also sells sports clothing and equipment, reported headline earnings per share of 1,286.2 South African cents for the 52 weeks ended March 20.

It declared a dividend of 526.8 South African cents per share, up 17.8%.

The company, which caters primarily to low-to-middle income customers, reported better-than-expected revenue growth of 15.5% at 37.94 billion rand ($2.06 billion).

Six analysts expected revenue to rise to 37.02 billion rand, according to data from LSEG.

Retail sales grew by 16.2% to 36.6 billion rand, with comparable store sales inching up by 1.8%, benefiting from new stores and the acquisition of footwear retailer Studio88.

Its gross profit margin increased by 20 basis points to 39.7%, while its merchandise gross profit margin expanded to 40.5% due to lower markdown levels than the previous year, the retailer said.

($1 = 18.4226 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Jamie Freed and Kim Coghill)