MRC Global : 4Q2020 Investor Conference Presentation

4Q 2020 Investor Conference Presentation

February 11, 2021

Andrew Lane

President & CEO

Kelly Youngblood

Executive Vice President & CFO

Note: For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020

MRC Global is a Leader in PVF Distribution - An Infrastructure Company

Largest Pipe, Valves & Fittings (PVF) Distributor - 2020 Sales of $2.6B

Industrial Distributor with Diversified Business Mix

• Counter-cyclical cash flow generation & strong balance sheet

• Cash flow generation in modest growth periods

• Balanced portfolio across gas utilities, downstream & industrial, upstream production & midstream pipeline sectors

• Product mix focused on higher margin offerings

Key Role in Global Supply Chains of Energy Companies

• Create value for both customers & suppliers

• Closely integrated into customer supply chains

• Broad footprint with approximately 230 service locations in 17 countries

• Premier quality program, material sourcing & customer service

Balanced Approach to Capital Allocation

• Strong balance sheet with financial flexibility through the cycle

Compelling Investment Opportunity

World-class Management Team with Significant Distribution & Energy Experience