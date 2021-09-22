Log in
    MRC   US55345K1034

MRC GLOBAL INC.

(MRC)
  Report
MRC Global : Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule (Form 8-K)

09/22/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
MRC Global Announces Third Quarter 2021

Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, TX - Sept. 22, 2021 - MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC) will release its third quarter 2021 results on November 8, 2021 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the company will host a conference call, which will be webcast, on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern / 9:00 a.m. Central.

What: MRC Global Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
When: Tuesday November 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern / 9:00 a.m. Central
How: Via phone -- Dial 201-689-8261 and ask for the MRC Global call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or via webcast -- at http://www.mrcglobal.com

A replay will be available through November 23, 2021 by dialing 201-612-7415 using passcode 13722130#. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at www.mrcglobal.com for 90 days.

About MRC Global Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, MRC Global (NYSE: MRC) is the leading global distributor of pipe, valves and fittings (PVF) and related infrastructure products and services to diversified end-markets including gas utilities, downstream and industrial, upstream production, midstream pipeline as well as green energy and decarbonization. With over 100 years of experience, MRC Global has provided customers with innovative supply chain solutions, technical product expertise and a robust digital platform from a worldwide network of 220 locations including valve and engineering centers. The company's unmatched quality assurance program offers 200,000 SKUs from 10,000 suppliers, simplifying the supply chain for over 12,000 customers. Find out more at www.mrcglobal.com.

Contact:

Monica Broughton

Investor Relations

MRC Global Inc.

Monica.Broughton@mrcglobal.com

832-308-2847

###

Disclaimer

MRC Global Inc. published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 20:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
