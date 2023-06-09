MRC Global : ESG Report 2023

Advanced search
06/09/2023
2023ESG

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY &

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

GROWING

BUSINESS

SUSTAINABLY

TABLE OF CONTENTS

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

OUR APPROACH TO CLIMATE

OUR PLANET

SUPPLY CHAIN SUSTAINABILITY

OUR PEOPLE

GOOD GOVERNANCE

ABOUT THIS REPORT

2023

E N V I R O N M E N TA L , SOCIAL RESPONSIBILIT Y & CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

OPENNNING LETTER & EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

  1. A NOTE FROM ROB SALTIEL AND EMILY SHIELDS WHAT'S NEW IN 2022
  2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
  1. WHO WE ARE
  1. WHAT WE DO
  1. OUR PRODUCTS
  2. OUR VALUE-ADD SERVICES
  3. OUR BUSINESS / CUSTOMERS
  1. WHAT WE DON'T DO
  1. WHAT IS IMPORTANT TO US
  2. CORE VALUES IN ACTION SNAPSHOTS
  3. SUSTAINABILITY HIGHLIGHTS

OUR APPROACH TO CLIMATE

  1. OUR APPROACH TO CLIMATE & TRANSITION RISK
  1. GOVERNANCE
  1. STRATEGY
  1. CLIMATE-RELATEDRISKS & OPPORTUNITIES
  1. RISK MANAGEMENT
  2. CLIMATE RISK ASSESSMENTS
  3. TRANSITION RISK ASSESSMENTS
  1. CLIMATE RESILIENCE

OUR PLANET

17 OUR PLANET

  1. A SUSTAINABLE ENERGY FUTURE
  1. OUR PRODUCTS
  1. OUR CLEAN TECHNOLOGY
  2. OUR ENVIRONMENTAL FOOTPRINT
  3. MANAGING ENVIRONMENTAL RISK
  1. EMISSIONS IN OUR OPERATIONS
  1. SCOPE 1 EMISSIONS
  2. SCOPE 2 EMISSIONS
  1. WATER
  2. DEFORESTATION
  1. WASTE MANAGEMENT & RECYCLING

DRIVING TOWARDS A MORE

SUSTAINABLE SUPPLY CHAIN

  1. SUPPLY CHAIN SUSTAINABILITY
  2. SUPPLIER DIVERSITY
  3. SUPPLIER CODE OF CONDUCT
  1. CONFLICT MINERALS

OUR PEOPLE

  1. HEALTH & SAFETY
  2. TEAM MEMBERS
  1. DIVERSITY & CULTURE
  2. TALENT MANAGEMENT & RETENTION
  1. TEAM MEMBER DEVELOPMENT & LEARNING OPPORTUNITIES
  2. CAREER DEVELOPMENT TRAINING

32 TEAM MEMBER AND LEADERSHIP DEVELOPMENT PROCESS

  1. TEAM MEMBER RELATIONS
  2. MONITORING FOR SUCCESS
  3. COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT
  1. CHARITABLE CONTRIBUTIONS
  1. NO POLITICAL ADVOCACY

ESG STARTS WITH GOOD GOVERNANCE

  1. GOOD GOVERNANCE
  2. CODE OF ETHICS
  1. HOW WE ACT IN THE BEST INTERESTS OF THE COMPANY
  2. HOW WE TREAT OUR CUSTOMERS & SUPPLIERS
  3. HOW WE TREAT OUR SHAREHOLDERS
  1. BOARD MEMBERSHIP & DIVERSITY
  1. BOARD COMMITTEES
  2. THE BOARD'S OVERSIGHT OF RISK MANAGEMENT
  1. THE BOARD'S OVERSIGHT OF INFORMATION & SECURITY
  1. EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION & ESG PRIORITIES
  1. MANAGEMENT OF CLIMATE CHANGE MATTERS
  1. CLIMATE CHANGE MATTERS
  1. ANTI-BRIBERY& ANTI-CORRUPTION
  2. GLOBAL ETHICS HOTLINE

44 HUMAN RIGHTS

  1. INFORMATION & CYBERSECURITY
  2. CORPORATE POLICIES

47 ABOUT THIS REPORT

  1. FORWARD-LOOKINGSTATEMENTS
  2. SASB INDEX
  3. TCFD INDEX
  4. ESG PERFORMANCE SUMMARY SUPPLEMENT

2023 l ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY & CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

3

OPENING LETTER

& EXECUTIVE

SUMMARY

TABLE OFMESSAGCONTENTSFROM LEADERSHIPEXECUTIVE SUMMARYOURPEOPLE OURAPPROTCFD ALIGNMENTCHTO CLIMATEOUR PLANETOURPLANETSUPPLY SUPPLYCHAINSUSTAINABILITYCHAIN SUSTAINABILITYOUR PEOPLEOUR PEOPLEGOOD GOVERNANCEGOODGOVERNANCEABOUT THISABOUTREPORTTHIS REPORT

WHAT'S NEW IN 2022

Dear MRC Global Stakeholder,

This year's ESG report highlights the significant ESG progress made by our company in 2022.

First, we established a new position on our Executive Leadership Team, Senior Vice President - Sustainability, to fully integrate our ESG efforts into our business strategy. We developed our first full greenhouse gas (GHG) inventory and inventory management plan, consistent with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, for our Scope 1 and 2 emissions. We calculated our first full GHG baseline year, positioning us to target reductions in the future.

And while we had previously adopted the core recommendations of the Task Force on Financial Climate-related Disclosures (TCFD), this report is the first time we've outlined our alignment with TCFD.

We rapidly expanded our participation in Energy Transition projects in 2022 - including renewable fuels, offshore wind and geothermal - that are leading our society to a lower carbon future. We continue to support traditional energy customers with high quality, emissions-reducing products to make available reliable and affordable energy to people without harming our environment.

We adopted a new nomenclature for our employees, now referring to them as "team members". We believe this change represents our company's spirit and signifies our dedication to working together toward a common purpose.

Safety Leadership remains our first Core Value. In 2022, we reduced the number of recordable injuries to our team members by nearly 30%, even as we increased our total working hours. Our safety performance continues to exceed that of our peer groups from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors. However, we are on a journey to Zero, and we will not relent until this goal is achieved.

We enhanced our supplier diversity efforts with a dedicated team member. We know that supporting diverse businesses creates a more enduring supply chain for our company and our customers. By assisting diverse suppliers with their revenue growth plans, hiring opportunities, and supply chain partnerships, we help to create economic opportunities within diverse communities and local economies.

Finally, while our ESG program continues its development, we are proud of the significant progress that we made in 2022. We recognize that the dedication of our 2800+ worldwide team members is what makes our ESG achievements possible and our business sustainable.

ROB SALTIEL

EMILY SHIELDS

PRESIDENT & CEO

SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT - SUSTAINABILITY

2023 l ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY & CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

1

Disclaimer

MRC Global Inc. published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
