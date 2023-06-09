MRC Global : ESG Report 2023

HOW WE ACT IN THE BEST INTERESTS OF THE COMPANY

Dear MRC Global Stakeholder,

This year's ESG report highlights the significant ESG progress made by our company in 2022.

First, we established a new position on our Executive Leadership Team, Senior Vice President - Sustainability, to fully integrate our ESG efforts into our business strategy. We developed our first full greenhouse gas (GHG) inventory and inventory management plan, consistent with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, for our Scope 1 and 2 emissions. We calculated our first full GHG baseline year, positioning us to target reductions in the future.

And while we had previously adopted the core recommendations of the Task Force on Financial Climate-related Disclosures (TCFD), this report is the first time we've outlined our alignment with TCFD.

We rapidly expanded our participation in Energy Transition projects in 2022 - including renewable fuels, offshore wind and geothermal - that are leading our society to a lower carbon future. We continue to support traditional energy customers with high quality, emissions-reducing products to make available reliable and affordable energy to people without harming our environment.

We adopted a new nomenclature for our employees, now referring to them as "team members". We believe this change represents our company's spirit and signifies our dedication to working together toward a common purpose.

Safety Leadership remains our first Core Value. In 2022, we reduced the number of recordable injuries to our team members by nearly 30%, even as we increased our total working hours. Our safety performance continues to exceed that of our peer groups from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors. However, we are on a journey to Zero, and we will not relent until this goal is achieved.

We enhanced our supplier diversity efforts with a dedicated team member. We know that supporting diverse businesses creates a more enduring supply chain for our company and our customers. By assisting diverse suppliers with their revenue growth plans, hiring opportunities, and supply chain partnerships, we help to create economic opportunities within diverse communities and local economies.

Finally, while our ESG program continues its development, we are proud of the significant progress that we made in 2022. We recognize that the dedication of our 2800+ worldwide team members is what makes our ESG achievements possible and our business sustainable.

ROB SALTIEL, PRESIDENT & CEO
EMILY SHIELDS, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT - SUSTAINABILITY