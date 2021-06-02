Log in
    MRC   US55345K1034

MRC GLOBAL INC.

(MRC)
MRC Global : 1Q2021 Investor Presentation

06/02/2021 | 05:28pm EDT
1

1Q 2021 Investor Presentation

June 2, 2021

Rob Saltiel

President & CEO

Kelly Youngblood

Executive Vice President & CFO

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Words such as "will," "expect," "look forward," "guidance," "targeted", "goals", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements about the company's business, including its strategy, its industry, the company's future profitability, the company's guidance on its sales, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted SG&A, gross profit, gross profit percentage, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit percentage, net debt, tax rate, capital expenditures and cash from operations, free cash flow, free cash flow after dividends, growth in the company's various markets and the company's expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, objectives, prospects and assumptions are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based on management's expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control, including the factors described in the company's SEC filings that may cause our actual results and performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including the company's Current Report on Form 8-K dated April 27, 2021.

For a discussion of key risk factors, please see the risk factors disclosed in the company's SEC filings, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the company's website, www.mrcglobal.com. Our filings and other important information are also available on the Investor Relations page of our website at www.mrcglobal.com.

Undue reliance should not be placed on the company's forward-looking statements. Although forward- looking statements reflect the company's good faith beliefs, reliance should not be placed on forward- looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements or future events to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievements or future events expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

2

Non-GAAP Disclaimer

In this presentation, the company is providing certain non-GAAP financial measures. These are not measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives. The following GAAP measures have the following non-GAAP measures presented and derived from the respective GAAP measures:

  • net income (adjusted EBITDA)
  • net income margin (adjusted EBITDA margin)
  • gross profit (adjusted gross profit)
  • gross profit percentage (adjusted gross profit percentage)
  • net income (adjusted net income)
  • diluted earnings per share (adjusted diluted EPS)
  • selling, general and administrative expense (adjusted SG&A)
  • net cash provided by operations (free cash flow and free cash flow after dividends)
  • long-termdebt, net (net debt)

They should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, analysis of our results reported in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors a view to measures similar to those used in evaluating our compliance with certain financial covenants under our credit facilities and provide meaningful comparisons between current and prior year period results. They are also used as a metric to determine certain components of performance-based compensation. They are not necessarily indicative of future results of operations that may be obtained by the company.

100

YEARS

3

MRC Global

A Compelling Investment Opportunity

Market leader in PVF distribution with 100-year

Diversified portfolio with multiple levers for growth

Technical and value-addedsupply-chain solutions

Solid balance sheet and improving profitability

Committed to ESG principles and sustainability

1Q 2021 Investor Presentation

100

Global Footprint - Hub & Spoke Model Promotes Efficiency

Deliver Solutions to Customers and Market Access to Suppliers

Revenue by Region

79%

5%

16%

United States

Canada

International

4

Global Footprint

13

Regional Distribution Centers

25

Valve Engineering Centers

115

Branch Locations

Stavanger, NO

Headquarters

17

Countries

Rotterdam, NL

Nisku, AB

2,610

Employees

Munster, IN

Bradford, UK

Pittsburgh, PA

Cheyenne, WY

Dubai, UAE

Bakersfield, CA

Odessa, TX

Houston, TX

Valve Engineering &

Modification Center

Singapore

Perth, WA

as of March 31, 2021

1Q 2021 Investor Presentation

5

100

Diversified Portfolio - Revenue by End-Market Sector and Product Line

Stainless Steel & Alloy

Pipe, Fittings & Flanges

Upstream

General Products

5%

Production

21%

9%

35%

Gas Utilities

39%

Valve, Automation,

TTM 1Q21

TTM 1Q21

Measurement &

REVENUE BY

REVENUE BY

Instrumentation

END-MARKET

Gas 22%

PRODUCT

Midstream 13%

SECTOR

Products

LINE

Pipeline

31%

25%

Downstream & Industrial

Carbon Steel Pipe,

Fittings & Flanges

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MRC Global Inc. published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 21:28:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 641 M - -
Net income 2021 17,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 220 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 51,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 915 M 915 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 2 600
Free-Float 74,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert J. Saltiel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kelly Youngblood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rhys J. Best Non-Executive Chairman
Leonard M. Anthony Independent Director
Cornelis Adrianus Linse Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MRC GLOBAL INC.67.27%915
FASTENAL COMPANY8.62%30 182
W.W. GRAINGER, INC.13.30%24 109
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.12.73%5 323
DIPLOMA PLC31.11%5 067
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.25.61%3 842