MRC Global : 1Q2021 Investor Presentation

100
YEARS
MRC Global
A Compelling Investment Opportunity
Market leader in PVF distribution with 100-year
Diversified portfolio with multiple levers for growth
Technical and value-addedsupply-chain solutions
Solid balance sheet and improving profitability
Committed to ESG principles and sustainability
1Q 2021 Investor Presentation
100
Global Footprint - Hub & Spoke Model Promotes Efficiency
Deliver Solutions to Customers and Market Access to Suppliers
Revenue by Region
79%
5%
16%
United States
Canada
International
Global Footprint
13
Regional Distribution Centers
25
Valve Engineering Centers
115
Branch Locations
Stavanger, NO
Headquarters
17
Countries
Rotterdam, NL
Nisku, AB
2,610
Employees
Munster, IN
Bradford, UK
Pittsburgh, PA
Cheyenne, WY
Dubai, UAE
Bakersfield, CA
Odessa, TX
Houston, TX
Valve Engineering &
Modification Center
Singapore
Perth, WA
as of March 31, 2021
1Q 2021 Investor Presentation
100
Diversified Portfolio - Revenue by End-Market Sector and Product Line
Stainless Steel & Alloy
Pipe, Fittings & Flanges
Upstream
General Products
5%
Production
21%
9%
35%
Gas Utilities
39%
Valve, Automation,
TTM 1Q21
TTM 1Q21
Measurement &
REVENUE BY
REVENUE BY
Instrumentation
END-MARKET
Gas 22%
PRODUCT
Midstream 13%
SECTOR
Products
LINE
Pipeline
31%
25%
Downstream & Industrial
Carbon Steel Pipe,
Fittings & Flanges
