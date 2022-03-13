MREIT : Reinvestment Plan

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C
1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Mar 11, 20222. SEC Identification Number CS2020522943. BIR Tax Identification No. 502-228-971-0004. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter MREIT, Inc.5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 18th Floor, Alliance Global Tower, 36th Street corner 11th Avenue, Uptown Bonifacio, Taguig City, PhilippinesPostal Code16348. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (632) 8894-6300/64009. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common Shares
2,532,121,381
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item 9
MREIT, Inc.MREIT
Report Date
Mar 11, 2022
In view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the extended community quarantines and government restrictions on mobility of persons, workers and cargoes and percentage of business operations imposed by the Philippine Government to manage the spread of the virus, Megaworld Corporation ("Megaworld") was constrained to make certain adjustments in its project planning and development activities to optimize its capital expenditures.
In view of the foregoing, and following current Philippine Government regulations, Megaworld hereby submits its Amended Sponsor Reinvestment Plan which lays out its plan to invest its net proceeds from the from the Initial Public Offering ("IPO") and December 20, 2021 sale of 4 properties to MREIT, Inc. ("Asset Sale") in malls, offices, land improvements, and other developments, comprising fourteen (14) projects within Metro Manila, Cavite and Batangas, four (4) projects in Bacolod, three (3) in Iloilo, two (2) in Cebu, two (2) projects in Bulacan and Pampanga, and two (2) projects in Boracay and Palawan. All disbursements for such projects are intended to be distributed within one year from receipt of the net proceeds from the IPO and the Asset Sale.
As of the date of the Amended Reinvestment Plan, Megaworld is to disburse a total of Php 21.893 billion, which represents the total proceeds from the IPO and Asset Sale less the total disbursements made under the First Reinvestment Plan as of December 31, 2021. No disbursements had been made yet for the projects identified in the Reinvestment Plan for the proceeds from the Asset Sale.
The changes in the Reinvestment Plan for the IPO Proceeds are summarized as follows:
1. The Two Fintech building and Office - Pampanga project were removed from the list with projected disbursements of Php110.00 million and Php 530.00 million, respectively.
2. The following projects were included in the list:
a. Eastwood City Projects
b. Arcovia Projects
c. Boracay Newcoast Projects
d. Arden Botanical Estate Projects
e. Twin Lake Projects
3. Increase in planned disbursements for the following projects:
a. One Paseo
b. Commercial - Bacolod
c. Commercial 2 - Bacolod
d. Hotels
4. Decrease in planned disbursements for the following projects:
a. One LeGrand Tower
b. Worldwide Plaza
c. No. 1 Upper East Avenue
d. International Finance Center
e. Office - Taguig
f. Office/Commercial - Pampanga
A. Income-Generating Properties Transferred by the Sponsors/Promoters to the REIT
Name of Sponsor/Promoter
Description of Property Transferred
Certificate of Title of Property
Transfer Value of the Property to the REIT
N/A
-
-
-
B. Estimated Amount of Proceeds/Money to be Realized by the Sponsors/Promoters
I. From the Subsequent Sale of REIT shares or other securities issued in exchange for income-generating real estate transferred by the Sponsors/Promoters to the REIT
Name of Sponsor/Promoter
Estimated Amount of Proceeds
Megaworld Corporation
14,790,000,000
II. From the Sale of income-generating real estate to the REIT
Name of Sponsor/Promoter
Estimated Amount of Proceeds
-
-
C. The Reinvestment Projects
Description of the Real Properties/Infrastructure Projects subject of the Reinvestment Policy
Description of the Real Properties/ Infrastructure Projects
Location
Estimated Timing of Disbursement of the Money/ Proceeds for Reinvestment
Percentage of Completion as of the Date of the Reinvestment Plan
Type of Investment
(Direct ownership, shareholding, etc.)
One LeGrand Tower
McKinley West, Taguig
Q4 2021
100%
Direct
One Paseo
ArcoVia City, Pasig
Q4 2021
100%
Direct
Worldwide Plaza
Uptown Bonifacio, Taguig
Q4 2021
99%
Direct
No. 1 Upper East Avenue
The Upper East, Bacolod
Q4 2021, Q2 2022 to Q3 2022
11%
Indirect
International Finance Center
Uptown Bonifacio, Taguig
Q4 2021
28%
Direct
Enterprise One
Iloilo Business Park
Q4 2021, Q2 2022 to Q3 2022
13%
Direct
Office - Iloilo
Iloilo Business Park
Q4 2021 to Q3 2022
6%
Direct
Office - Taguig
Taguig
Q4 2021 to Q3 2022
8%
Direct
Office / Commercial - Cavite
Maple Grove, Cavite
Q4 2021 to Q3 2022
8%
Direct
Office / Commercial - Pampanga
Pampanga
Q1 2022
8%
Indirect
Commercial - Bacolod
The Upper East, Bacolod
Q4 2021, Q2 2022 to Q3 2022
8%
Indirect
Commercial 2 - Bacolod
Northill Gateway, Bacolod
Q4 2021, Q2 2022 to Q3 2022
7%
Indirect
Hotel
Various
Q1 2022 to Q3 2022
5%
Indirect
Eastwood City Projects
Eastwood, Quezon City
Q1 2022 to Q3 2022
90%
Indirect
Arcovia City Projects
ArcoVia City
Q1 2022 to Q3 2022
10%
Indirect
Boracay Newcoast Projects
Boracay Newcoast
Q1 2022 to Q3 2022
20%
Indirect
Arden Botanical Estate Projects
Arden Botanical Estate, Cavite
Q1 2022 to Q3 2022
5%
Indirect
Twin Lakes Projects
Twin Lakes, Tagaytay
Q1 2022 to Q3 2022
7%
Indirect
