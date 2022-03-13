MREIT : Reinvestment Plan

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the extended community quarantines and government restrictions on mobility of persons, workers and cargoes and percentage of business operations imposed by the Philippine Government to manage the spread of the virus, Megaworld Corporation ("Megaworld") was constrained to make certain adjustments in its project planning and development activities to optimize its capital expenditures.



In view of the foregoing, and following current Philippine Government regulations, Megaworld hereby submits its Amended Sponsor Reinvestment Plan which lays out its plan to invest its net proceeds from the from the Initial Public Offering ("IPO") and December 20, 2021 sale of 4 properties to MREIT, Inc. ("Asset Sale") in malls, offices, land improvements, and other developments, comprising fourteen (14) projects within Metro Manila, Cavite and Batangas, four (4) projects in Bacolod, three (3) in Iloilo, two (2) in Cebu, two (2) projects in Bulacan and Pampanga, and two (2) projects in Boracay and Palawan. All disbursements for such projects are intended to be distributed within one year from receipt of the net proceeds from the IPO and the Asset Sale.



As of the date of the Amended Reinvestment Plan, Megaworld is to disburse a total of Php 21.893 billion, which represents the total proceeds from the IPO and Asset Sale less the total disbursements made under the First Reinvestment Plan as of December 31, 2021. No disbursements had been made yet for the projects identified in the Reinvestment Plan for the proceeds from the Asset Sale.



The changes in the Reinvestment Plan for the IPO Proceeds are summarized as follows:



1. The Two Fintech building and Office - Pampanga project were removed from the list with projected disbursements of Php110.00 million and Php 530.00 million, respectively.



2. The following projects were included in the list:

a. Eastwood City Projects

b. Arcovia Projects

c. Boracay Newcoast Projects

d. Arden Botanical Estate Projects

e. Twin Lake Projects



3. Increase in planned disbursements for the following projects:

a. One Paseo

b. Commercial - Bacolod

c. Commercial 2 - Bacolod

d. Hotels



4. Decrease in planned disbursements for the following projects:

a. One LeGrand Tower

b. Worldwide Plaza

c. No. 1 Upper East Avenue

d. International Finance Center

e. Office - Taguig

f. Office/Commercial - Pampanga