MRG Metals : 31.12.21 Quarterly Activities & Cashflow...

MRG Metals Limited ("MRG" or "the Company") (ASX Code: MRQ) is pleased to provide a summary

of the Company's activities for the December 2021 quarter at its Heavy Mineral Sands projects in southern Mozambique.

Activity across MRG's Corridor Portfolio

World-class HMS Deposit Confirmed

During the quarter, MRG announced results of the updated JORC Mineral Resource estimate (MRE) for the global Koko Massava deposit, which lies within the Corridor Central licence

An infill aircore drilling program was carried out in 2021 in a High-Grade Zone within the Inferred Mineral Resource portion of the maiden Koko Massava MRE between the towns of Koko Massava and Malehice (Figure 1). Receipt of all analytical results, including inter-laboratory QA/QC analysis and results from a comprehensive mineralogical study, has facilitated the preparation of an updated MRE, again at a 4% THM cut-off for the entire/global Koko Massava deposit (Table 1 and Figure 1).

Table 1: Summary of the updated JORC Mineral Resource estimate for the global Koko Massava deposit area.

Summary of Mineral Resources(1) THM Assemblage(2) Mineral In Situ Material THM BD THM SLIMES OS ILM RUT ZIR TIMAG CHROM MOTH ANDA NMOTH Resource (Mt) (Mt) (gcm3) (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) Category Indicated 557 28 1.7 5.1 17 1 39 1 1 32 4 13 8 3 Inferred 977 49 1.7 5.0 16 1 38 1 1 32 4 13 8 3 Grand Total 1,534 78 1.7 5.1 17 1 38 1 1 32 4 13 8 3 Notes: