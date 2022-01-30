Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. MRG Metals Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRQ   AU000000MRQ8

MRG METALS LTD

(MRQ)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MRG Metals : 31.12.21 Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

01/30/2022 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

31 January 2022

MRG METALS DECEMBER 2021 QUARTERLY ACTIVITY REPORT

Key Highlights

Corridor Projects

  • World-classHMS deposit confirmed at Koko Massava with potential for 50+ year mine life.
  • Updated Koko Massava JORC Mineral Resource estimate included delivery of a High-Grade Zone of 103 Mt @ 6.6% total heavy minerals (THM) at 5.5% cut-off grade.
  • The High-Grade Zone, situated between the towns of Koko Massava and Malehice, presents a potential high-gradestart-up mine opportunity that will be assessed during the current Pit Optimisation study.
  • Analytical assay results from a 34 aircore infill drilling program, totaling 2,085m of drilling and 1,448 samples, confirm three very high grade +6% Total Heavy Mineral (THM) mineralised zones between the towns of Koko Massava and Malehice, within the Koko Massava Mineral Resource Estimation area.
  • Positive outcomes from 3-wayinter-laboratory QAQC check assay study undertaken on aircore drilling samples from Koko Massava, Nhacutse and Poiombo. Results from the studies demonstrated positive statistical correlation MAK versus both Geolabs and Diamantina, with all correlations within industry norms.
  • Post quarter, MRG completed a $1.6 million placement through the issue of 200 million fully paid ordinary shares at $0.008 per share, together with 100 million attaching options, exercisable at $0.025 (expiring 30 June 2023) to sophisticated and professional investors. The placement will facilitate scoping study/PEA at the Corridor Sands HMS discovery and drive further HMS drilling programs.

Marao and Marruca Projects

  • MRG received Environmental Licences for the Marao 6842L and Marruca 6846L tenements, allowing progression from hand auger to "machine driven" exploration in the form of aircore drilling.
  • Three drill targets at Marao have been generated for testing in 2022.

MRG Metals Limited ABN: 83 148 938 532 / ASX Code: MRQ

Phone: +61 3 5330 5800 / Fax: +61 3 53330 5890

12 Anderson Street West, Ballarat VIC 3350 / PO Box 237 Ballarat VIC 3353

www.mrgmetals.com.au/ info@mrgmetals.com.au

For personal use only

MRG Metals Limited ("MRG" or "the Company") (ASX Code: MRQ) is pleased to provide a summary

of the Company's activities for the December 2021 quarter at its Heavy Mineral Sands projects in southern Mozambique.

Activity across MRG's Corridor Portfolio

World-class HMS Deposit Confirmed

During the quarter, MRG announced results of the updated JORC Mineral Resource estimate (MRE) for the global Koko Massava deposit, which lies within the Corridor Central licence

An infill aircore drilling program was carried out in 2021 in a High-Grade Zone within the Inferred Mineral Resource portion of the maiden Koko Massava MRE between the towns of Koko Massava and Malehice (Figure 1). Receipt of all analytical results, including inter-laboratory QA/QC analysis and results from a comprehensive mineralogical study, has facilitated the preparation of an updated MRE, again at a 4% THM cut-off for the entire/global Koko Massava deposit (Table 1 and Figure 1).

Table 1: Summary of the updated JORC Mineral Resource estimate for the global Koko Massava deposit area.

Summary of Mineral Resources(1)

THM Assemblage(2)

Mineral

In Situ

Material

THM

BD

THM

SLIMES

OS

ILM

RUT

ZIR

TIMAG CHROM MOTH ANDA NMOTH

Resource

(Mt)

(Mt)

(gcm3)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

Category

Indicated

557

28

1.7

5.1

17

1

39

1

1

32

4

13

8

3

Inferred

977

49

1.7

5.0

16

1

38

1

1

32

4

13

8

3

Grand Total

1,534

78

1.7

5.1

17

1

38

1

1

32

4

13

8

3

Notes:

  1. Mineral resources reported at a cut-off grade of 4% THM
  2. Mineral assemblage is reported as a percentage of in situ THM content.

MRG Metals Limited ABN: 83 148 938 532 / ASX Code: MRQ

Phone: +61 3 5330 5800 / Fax: +61 3 53330 5890

12 Anderson Street West, Ballarat VIC 3350 / PO Box 237 Ballarat VIC 3353

www.mrgmetals.com.au/ info@mrgmetals.com.au

personalFor onlyuse

Figure 1: Map showing the outline of the global Koko Massava Resource area within the Corridor Central

(6620L) Licence.

MRG Metals Limited ABN: 83 148 938 532 / ASX Code: MRQ

Phone: +61 3 5330 5800 / Fax: +61 3 53330 5890

12 Anderson Street West, Ballarat VIC 3350 / PO Box 237 Ballarat VIC 3353

www.mrgmetals.com.au/ info@mrgmetals.com.au

For personal use only

The updated global Koko Massava MRE comprises a total Mineral Resource of 1,534 Mt @ 5.1% THM, with 17% Slimes, containing 78 Mt of THM with an assemblage of 38% ilmenite, 32% titano-magnetite,

1% rutile and 1% zircon. The JORC categories are specifically stated as:

  • Indicated Mineral Resource of 557 Mt @ 5.1% THM and 17% Slimes containing 28 Mt of THM with an assemblage of 38% ilmenite, 32% titano-magnetite, 1% rutile and 1% zircon.
  • Inferred Mineral Resource of 977 Mt @ 5.0% THM and 16% Slimes containing 49 Mt of THM with an assemblage of 38% ilmenite, 32% titano-magnetite, 1% rutile and 1% zircon.

The MRE at Koko Massava deposit also delivered an Exploration Target in the range of 120 and 630 Mt @ between 4.5 and 6.0% THM at cut-off grades of 3% and 5% THM (refer Table 2; Figure 2). This Exploration Target was predominantly located within the boundaries of the Koko Massava and Malehice villages.

Table 2: Summary of Exploration Target for global Koko Massava area.

Summary of Exploration Target

(1)

THM Assemblage

(2)

In Situ

Target

Material

THM

BD

THM

SLIMES

OS

ILM

RUT

ZIR

TIMAG CHROM MOTH ANDA

NMOTH

(Mt)

(Mt)

(gcm3)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

Exploration Target

120 - 630

7 - 30

1.74

4.5 - 6.0

15

1

38

1

1

31

4

13

9

3

Grand Total

120 - 630

7 - 30

1.74

4.5 - 6.0

15

1

38

1

1

31

4

13

9

3

Notes:

  1. Exploration Target reported at a cut-off grade of 3% - 5% THM
  2. Mineral assemblage is reported as a percentage of in situ THM content.

MRG Metals Limited ABN: 83 148 938 532 / ASX Code: MRQ

Phone: +61 3 5330 5800 / Fax: +61 3 53330 5890

12 Anderson Street West, Ballarat VIC 3350 / PO Box 237 Ballarat VIC 3353

www.mrgmetals.com.au/ info@mrgmetals.com.au

For personal use only

Figure 2: Map showing the updated JORC Classification for the global Koko Massava Mineral Resource area within the Corridor Central (6620L) Licence.

MRG Metals Limited ABN: 83 148 938 532 / ASX Code: MRQ

Phone: +61 3 5330 5800 / Fax: +61 3 53330 5890

12 Anderson Street West, Ballarat VIC 3350 / PO Box 237 Ballarat VIC 3353

www.mrgmetals.com.au/ info@mrgmetals.com.au

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MRG Metals Limited published this content on 30 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 22:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MRG METALS LTD
05:31pMRG METALS : 31.12.21 Quarterly Activities & Cashflow...
PU
05:31pMRG METALS : 31.12.21 Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report
PU
01/27MRG Metals Taps Consultant for Study of Mozambique Heavy Mineral Sands Potential
MT
01/19MRG METALS : Application for quotation of securities - MRQ
PU
01/16MRG METALS : Appendix 3B
PU
2021MRG METALS : HMS - World Class HMS Deposit Confirmed at Koko Massava
PU
2021MRG METALS : HMS - World Class HMS Deposit Confirmed...
PU
2021MRG Metals Ltd Announces the Results of the Updated Joint Ore Reserve Committee
CI
2021MRG METALS : HMS - 3 Way Inter-Lab QAQC & Environmental Licences
PU
2021MRG METALS : HMS - 3 Way Inter-Lab QAQC &...
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2021 -0,67 M -0,47 M -0,47 M
Net cash 2021 1,61 M 1,13 M 1,13 M
P/E ratio 2021 -16,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15,7 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 362x
EV / Sales 2021 10 922x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart MRG METALS LTD
Duration : Period :
MRG Metals Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MRG METALS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shane Gordon Turner CFO, Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Andrew van der Zwan Non-Executive Chairman
Christopher Gregory Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MRG METALS LTD-5.26%11
BHP GROUP13.06%164 334
RIO TINTO PLC10.10%119 707
GLENCORE PLC4.88%69 111
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC10.13%54 190
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-3.07%32 304