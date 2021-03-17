MRG Metals : HMS - Marao Initial Auger Drill Results

For personal use only

18 March 2021

FIRST HEAVY MINERAL SANDS TARGET GENERATED AT MARAO

Key Highlights

• Initial reconnaissance grid auger drilling within MRG's new Marao (6842L) Heavy Mineral Sands (HMS) Licence (refer ASX Announcements 03 December 2020 and 08 February 2021) has delivered early exploration success in the first 25 holes of a 395 hole program underway.

• A Heavy Mineral Sands (HMS) target with a surface footprint of >5 sq km of visually estimated (VIS EST) +3% THM sand has been identified from 9 auger holes from surface to 13.5m.

• Significant VIS EST Total Heavy Mineral (THM) hand auger highlights from drilling at Marao to date: • 21MUHA015 0 - 13.5m 13.5m @ 5.1% THM; and • 21MUHA014 0 - 13.5m 13.5m @ 4.3% THM.

• Grab samples from surface collected from two road building sand quarries within the Marao licence, one within the above target area, are currently being investigated for the mineral assemblage.

• Additional mineral assemblage investigations will be conducted from material generated during this program to further define and quantify the Valuable Heavy Mineral (VHM) content of the Heavy Mineral Concentrate (HMC)

• Aircore infill drilling at MRG's Nhacutse high grade target will be completed during this week (refer ASX Announcement 17 February 2021), with the drill rig then moving to a 30 drillhole infill aircore drilling program at the Koko Massava target (refer ASX Announcement 10 March 2021).

MRG Metals Limited ABN: 83 148 938 532 / ASX Code: MRQ

Phone: +61 3 5330 5800 / Fax: +61 3 53330 5890

12 Anderson Street West, Ballarat VIC 3350 / PO Box 237 Ballarat VIC 3353

www.mrgmetals.com.au / info@mrgmetals.com.au

MRG Metals Limited ("MRG" or "the Company") (ASX Code: MRQ) is pleased to update the market on progress of its initial program being carried out at the Company's new Marao (6842L) HMS Licence

(Figure 1) in Mozambique.

MRG Metals Chairman, Mr Andrew Van Der Zwan said: "The results in from only the first 25 of the planned 395 holes at Marao have been extremely successful in highlighting an initial >5 sq km HMS target, with 9 of these holes returning VIS EST THM of >3% THM from surface to 13.5m. These early results from Marao are very promising indeed and certainly point to the potential of more targets being identified in this very exciting project.

We commenced our Auger drilling adjacent to the camp site to optimize new field crew training. The drilling is now moving to the south west corner and will progressively move to the east. What we are seeing in our initial results at Marao is reflective of the continuing exploration success in being able to identify potential targets. As we continue with our success in defining shallow mineral sands deposits we hope to identify a number of targets for follow up aircore drilling."

An exploration base camp was constructed on site (Figures 3 and 4 for locality of the camp, images of the camp in Figure 5). A reconnaissance hand auger grid drillhole program of approximately 395 holes at 500m X 1000m hole spacing has commenced (Figure 2), with 25 holes completed to date (Figure 3). The program was initiated in close proximity to where the Marao base camp was being constructed for logistical reasons, so that the MRG onsite senior staff could conduct the drilling whilst being involved in the camp construction simultaneously, without significant travelling. With the exploration camp now complete, the auger drilling program's focus will expand and commence in the south western sector of the Marao licence.

Strong visually estimated (VIS EST) heavy mineral results from MRG's initial hand auger drilling located close to the camp has delivered the Company's first HMS mineralised target at Marao, the Magonde Target, with 9 hand auger holes in this area returning VIS EST THM of >3% THM (Table 1, Figure 4).

The Magonde Target, which has a total area of +5 sq km, was auger drilled to f 13.0 to 13.5m, with mineralisation encountered from surface. Within the target area, two holes, 21MUHA014 (VIS EST 4.3% THM) and 21MUHA015 (VIS EST 5.1% THM) demonstrate the potential for higher grade mineralisation within this area. The holes were drilled as deep as possible for hand held augering, with all still in mineralisation at hole completion, demonstrating the significant potential for depth extension.

Grab samples collected from two road building sand quarries (Figures 3 and 4) returned analytical results from Scientific Services laboratory in Cape Town of 2.96 and 2.83% THM respectively (Table 2) from two samples in the western quarry (Quarry 1) and 3.54% THM from the eastern quarry (Quarry 2). Quarry 2 is incidentally within the northwestern edge of the new Magonde mineralised target. Mineralogical studies are currently underway on HMC from the samples from the two quarries. The

results from the studies on these samples will be augmented by comprehensive mineralogical studies based on HMC from the hand auger drillholes.

Figure 1: MRG Projects in Mozambique, aircore drilling taking place within Corridor Central (6620L) and Corridor

South (6621L) projects.

Figure 2: Planned 500m by 1000m reconnaissance Hand Auger drillng grid at Marao 6842L.

Figure 3: Exploration base camp area at Marao 6842, the position of the 2 road building sand quarries and the results shown from the samples from the quarries, with the VIS EST % THM results shown from Hand Auger drilling to date.

