Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. MRG Metals Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRQ   AU000000MRQ8

MRG METALS LTD

(MRQ)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MRG Metals : HMS - Nhacutse Infill Extension Aircore...

06/29/2021 | 01:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

29 June 2021

NHACUTSE HIGH GRADE ZONES EXPANDED SIGNIFICANTLY THROUGH

AIRCORE DRILLING

Key Highlights

  • 16 infill/extension Aircore holes at Nhacutse have expanded the surface footprint of the Nhacutse very high grade mineralisation to a zone of 4 sq km.
  • This new drilling confirms Nhacutse as a high potential mine start-up opportunity for MRG, through the potential delivery of an MRE with well in excess of the target 100 Mt at THM grades higher than the foundation Koko Massava JORC Resource.

Mineralisation remains open in all directions, including being open at depth.

  • Significant visually estimated (VIS EST) Total Heavy Mineral (THM) drill results include:

21CSAC721

0 - 58.5m

58.5m

@ VIS EST 5.5% THM

Including

28.5 - 43.5m

15.0m

@ VIS EST 8.5% THM;

21CSAC724

0 - 46.5m

46.5m

@ VIS EST 6.0% THM

Including

0 - 39.0m

39.0m

@ VIS EST 6.3% THM;

21CSAC725

0 - 57.0m

57.0m

@ VIS EST 5.1% THM

Including

0 - 25.5m

25.5m

@ VIS EST 6.4% THM;

21CSAC727

0 - 54.0m

54.0m

@ VIS EST 6.3% THM;

21CSAC728

0 - 54.0m

54.0m

@ VIS EST 6.0% THM

Including

0 - 49.5m

49.5m

@ VIS EST 6.2% THM;

21CSAC729

0 - 58.5m

58.5m

@ VIS EST 6.1% THM

Including

36.0 - 54.0m

18.0m

@ VIS EST 7.4% THM;

21CSAC734

0 - 49.5m

49.5m

@ VIS EST 5.6% THM

Including

0 - 30.0m

30.0m

@ VIS EST 6.2% THM; and

21CSAC735

0 - 54.0m

54.0m

@ VIS EST 5.8% THM;

Including

0 - 28.5m

28.5m

@ VIS EST 6.2% THM.

  • Prior to this program, Nhacutse was interpreted to contain 2 smaller, discrete zones of similar very high grade.
  • Leapfrog 3D modelling has been undertaken on the visually estimated data to support upcoming MRE studies.

MRG Metals Limited ABN: 83 148 938 532 / ASX Code: MRQ

Phone: +61 3 5330 5800 / Fax: +61 3 53330 5890

12 Anderson Street West, Ballarat VIC 3350 / PO Box 237 Ballarat VIC 3353

www.mrgmetals.com.au/ info@mrgmetals.com.au

For personal use only

MRG Metals Limited ("MRG" or "the Company") (ASX Code: MRQ) is pleased to announce the visually estimated (VIS EST) results of its recently completed follow-up extension Aircore drilling program (Figure 2) at the Company's Nhacutse High to Very High Grade mineralised areas within its Corridor South (6621L) exploration license (Figure 1).

The 16 hole aircore drilling program (Figure 2) targeted open strike areas identified during the most recent infill and extension drilling program (refer ASX Announcement 06 April 2021, assay results still pending) around the 2 high to very high grade zones (Figures 2 and 3).

Excellent VIS EST results were returned from the majority of the holes, with highlights including:

  • Holes 21CSAC721 to '723 extending the Very High Grade zone to the north-northeast, with the area still open in this direction;
  • 21CSAC724 and '725 extending the Very High Grade zone to the west (see western area in longitudinal section, Figure 5), with the area still open in this direction;
  • 21CSAC730 to '736 extending the smaller Very High Grade to the east; and
  • 21CSAC726 to '729 indicating high grades between these two zones, linking the two and now taking the area of very high grade THM mineralisation to approximately 4 sq km (Figure 3; Table 1).

Mineralisation in all holes is from surface, with significantly thick intersections with VIS EST >6% THM mineralisation in some holes; with hole 21CSAC729 for example demonstrating VIS EST THM of 6.1% over 58.5m from surface to 58.5m (Table 1).

Some very high grade intersections are also present within some holes, for instance 21CSAC721 with VIS EST 8.5% THM over 18.0m from 28.5m - 43.5m. Individual 1.5m intervals also show some very high VIS EST THM grades, up to 12.0% THM (Figure 4).

MRG Metals Chairman, Mr Andrew Van Der Zwan said: "With the very positive VIS EST findings from this drilling program, MRG is confident that this target area represents an excellent opportunity to present the Company's second MRE and resource report, with it also meeting the Company's goal of to supply +100 Mt of very high grade resource to the Corridor inventory, at THM grades higher than its existing JORC compliant Koko Massava Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 1.423 Mt @ 5.2% THM (refer ASX Announcement 22 April 2020)."

MRG Metals Limited ABN: 83 148 938 532 / ASX Code: MRQ

Phone: +61 3 5330 5800 / Fax: +61 3 53330 5890

12 Anderson Street West, Ballarat VIC 3350 / PO Box 237 Ballarat VIC 3353

www.mrgmetals.com.au/ info@mrgmetals.com.au

For personal use only

Figure 1: Map of the location of the MRG projects, work took place in Corridor South (6621L).

Nhacutse Infill Drilling

Previous reconnaissance hand auger (refer ASX Announcement 3 July 2020) and Aircore drilling programs (refer ASX Announcements 24 November 2020, 7 January 2021 and 27 January 2021) identified very high grade THM mineralisation north to northeast of the town of Nhacutse. A recently completed aircore drilling program (refer ASX Announcement 06 April 2021, assay results still pending) further delineated two very high grade mineralised zones, but the drilling also showed that there was strike potential in most directions of the two zones.

A 16 aircore hole program of 829m and 576 X 1.5m individual interval samples (inclusive of QAQC samples) specifically targeted these areas, with excellent VIS EST THM results and outcomes for the drilling (Figure 3, Table 1). The mineralisation was successfully extended and also still remains open in some of the directions, particularly to the north-northeast and west of the very high grade zone (Figures 3 and 5). From the VIS EST results it appears as if the two zones are also connected, with very high VIS EST grades intersected between the two zones, with 21CSAC729 for instance returning VIS EST 6.2% THM from surface to 58.5m. The combined mineralised area now has an approximately 4 sq km area.

MRG Metals Limited ABN: 83 148 938 532 / ASX Code: MRQ

Phone: +61 3 5330 5800 / Fax: +61 3 53330 5890

12 Anderson Street West, Ballarat VIC 3350 / PO Box 237 Ballarat VIC 3353

www.mrgmetals.com.au/ info@mrgmetals.com.au

For personal use only

Figure 2: Map of the Corridor Central (6620L) and Corridor South (6621L) Projects showing the locations of the

various Prospects and the drilled aircore holes within Corridor South (6621L).

MRG Metals Limited ABN: 83 148 938 532 / ASX Code: MRQ

Phone: +61 3 5330 5800 / Fax: +61 3 53330 5890

12 Anderson Street West, Ballarat VIC 3350 / PO Box 237 Ballarat VIC 3353

www.mrgmetals.com.au/ info@mrgmetals.com.au

For personal use only

Figure 3: Map of the Nhacutse Project within Corridor South (6621L) showing the VIS EST THM results of the drilled aircore holes around the 2 very high grade target areas, the expected / targeted outline of the new very high grade mineralisation at Nhacutse north and the historic results from all previous auger and aircore drilling in the area.

MRG Metals Limited ABN: 83 148 938 532 / ASX Code: MRQ

Phone: +61 3 5330 5800 / Fax: +61 3 53330 5890

12 Anderson Street West, Ballarat VIC 3350 / PO Box 237 Ballarat VIC 3353

www.mrgmetals.com.au/ info@mrgmetals.com.au

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MRG Metals Limited published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2021 05:17:40 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MRG METALS LTD
01:18aMRG METALS  : HMS - Nhacutse Infill Extension Aircore...
PU
06/28MRG METALS  : Expands High-Grade Zones at Corridor South Project in Mozambique; ..
MT
06/21MRG METALS  : Mines & Money Online Connect Presentation
PU
06/18MRG METALS  : Identifies New Target at Marao Project in Mozambique
MT
06/17MRG METALS  : HMS - Marao Second Auger Drill Results
PU
05/17MRG METALS  : Expands Mineralized Zone at Poiombo Target in Mozambique; Shares R..
MT
05/09MRG METALS  : Uncovers Two High-Grade Zones at Koko Masava Prospect in Mozambiqu..
MT
05/09MRG METALS  : HMS - Koko Massava Aircore Infill Visual...
PU
04/27MRG METALS  : Finds Heavy Mineral Assemblages at Marao Project in Mozambique
MT
04/26MRG METALS  : HMS - Marao First Mineral Assemblage...
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,03 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
Net income 2020 -1,90 M -1,43 M -1,43 M
Net cash 2020 0,72 M 0,54 M 0,54 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,68x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9,24 M 7,00 M 6,98 M
EV / Sales 2019 181x
EV / Sales 2020 362x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart MRG METALS LTD
Duration : Period :
MRG Metals Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MRG METALS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shane Gordon Turner CFO, Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Christopher Gregory Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MRG METALS LTD-33.33%8
BHP GROUP14.07%170 682
RIO TINTO PLC9.73%140 433
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC19.67%51 116
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.9.42%36 176
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)47.90%18 704