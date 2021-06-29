MRG Metals : HMS - Nhacutse Infill Extension Aircore...
06/29/2021 | 01:18am EDT
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
29 June 2021
NHACUTSE HIGH GRADE ZONES EXPANDED SIGNIFICANTLY THROUGH
AIRCORE DRILLING
Key Highlights
16 infill/extension Aircore holes at Nhacutse have expanded the surface footprint of the Nhacutse very high grade mineralisation to a zone of 4 sq km.
This new drilling confirms Nhacutse as a high potential mine start-up opportunity for MRG, through the potential delivery of an MRE with well in excess of the target 100 Mt at THM grades higher than the foundation Koko Massava JORC Resource.
Mineralisation remains open in all directions, including being open at depth.
Significant visually estimated (VIS EST) Total Heavy Mineral (THM) drill results include:
•
21CSAC721
0 - 58.5m
58.5m
@ VIS EST 5.5% THM
Including
28.5 - 43.5m
15.0m
@ VIS EST 8.5% THM;
•
21CSAC724
0 - 46.5m
46.5m
@ VIS EST 6.0% THM
Including
0 - 39.0m
39.0m
@ VIS EST 6.3% THM;
•
21CSAC725
0 - 57.0m
57.0m
@ VIS EST 5.1% THM
Including
0 - 25.5m
25.5m
@ VIS EST 6.4% THM;
•
21CSAC727
0 - 54.0m
54.0m
@ VIS EST 6.3% THM;
•
21CSAC728
0 - 54.0m
54.0m
@ VIS EST 6.0% THM
Including
0 - 49.5m
49.5m
@ VIS EST 6.2% THM;
•
21CSAC729
0 - 58.5m
58.5m
@ VIS EST 6.1% THM
Including
36.0 - 54.0m
18.0m
@ VIS EST 7.4% THM;
•
21CSAC734
0 - 49.5m
49.5m
@ VIS EST 5.6% THM
Including
0 - 30.0m
30.0m
@ VIS EST 6.2% THM; and
•
21CSAC735
0 - 54.0m
54.0m
@ VIS EST 5.8% THM;
Including
0 - 28.5m
28.5m
@ VIS EST 6.2% THM.
Prior to this program, Nhacutse was interpreted to contain 2 smaller, discrete zones of similar very high grade.
Leapfrog 3D modelling has been undertaken on the visually estimated data to support upcoming MRE studies.
MRG Metals Limited ("MRG" or "the Company") (ASX Code: MRQ) is pleased to announce the visually estimated (VIS EST) results of its recently completed follow-up extension Aircore drilling program (Figure 2) at the Company's Nhacutse High to Very High Grade mineralised areas within its Corridor South (6621L) exploration license (Figure 1).
The 16 hole aircore drilling program (Figure 2) targeted open strike areas identified during the most recent infill and extension drilling program (refer ASX Announcement 06 April 2021, assay results still pending) around the 2 high to very high grade zones (Figures 2 and 3).
Excellent VIS EST results were returned from the majority of the holes, with highlights including:
Holes 21CSAC721 to '723 extending the Very High Grade zone to the north-northeast, with the area still open in this direction;
21CSAC724 and '725 extending the Very High Grade zone to the west (see western area in longitudinal section, Figure 5), with the area still open in this direction;
21CSAC730 to '736 extending the smaller Very High Grade to the east; and
21CSAC726 to '729 indicating high grades between these two zones, linking the two and now taking the area of very high grade THM mineralisation to approximately 4 sq km (Figure 3; Table 1).
Mineralisation in all holes is from surface, with significantly thick intersections with VIS EST >6% THM mineralisation in some holes; with hole 21CSAC729 for example demonstrating VIS EST THM of 6.1% over 58.5m from surface to 58.5m (Table 1).
Some very high grade intersections are also present within some holes, for instance 21CSAC721 with VIS EST 8.5% THM over 18.0m from 28.5m - 43.5m. Individual 1.5m intervals also show some very high VIS EST THM grades, up to 12.0% THM (Figure 4).
MRG Metals Chairman, Mr Andrew Van Der Zwan said: "With the very positive VIS EST findings from this drilling program, MRG is confident that this target area represents an excellent opportunity to present the Company's second MRE and resource report, with it also meeting the Company's goal of to supply +100 Mt of very high grade resource to the Corridor inventory, at THM grades higher than its existing JORC compliant Koko Massava Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 1.423 Mt @ 5.2% THM (refer ASX Announcement 22 April 2020)."
Figure 1: Map of the location of the MRG projects, work took place in Corridor South (6621L).
Nhacutse Infill Drilling
Previous reconnaissance hand auger (refer ASX Announcement 3 July 2020) and Aircore drilling programs (refer ASX Announcements 24 November 2020, 7 January 2021 and 27 January 2021) identified very high grade THM mineralisation north to northeast of the town of Nhacutse. A recently completed aircore drilling program (refer ASX Announcement 06 April 2021, assay results still pending) further delineated two very high grade mineralised zones, but the drilling also showed that there was strike potential in most directions of the two zones.
A 16 aircore hole program of 829m and 576 X 1.5m individual interval samples (inclusive of QAQC samples) specifically targeted these areas, with excellent VIS EST THM results and outcomes for the drilling (Figure 3, Table 1). The mineralisation was successfully extended and also still remains open in some of the directions, particularly to the north-northeast and west of the very high grade zone (Figures 3 and 5). From the VIS EST results it appears as if the two zones are also connected, with very high VIS EST grades intersected between the two zones, with 21CSAC729 for instance returning VIS EST 6.2% THM from surface to 58.5m. The combined mineralised area now has an approximately 4 sq km area.
Figure 3: Map of the Nhacutse Project within Corridor South (6621L) showing the VIS EST THM results of the drilled aircore holes around the 2 very high grade target areas, the expected / targeted outline of the new very high grade mineralisation at Nhacutse north and the historic results from all previous auger and aircore drilling in the area.