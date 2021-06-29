MRG Metals : HMS - Nhacutse Infill Extension Aircore...

MRG Metals Limited ("MRG" or "the Company") (ASX Code: MRQ) is pleased to announce the visually estimated (VIS EST) results of its recently completed follow-up extension Aircore drilling program (Figure 2) at the Company's Nhacutse High to Very High Grade mineralised areas within its Corridor South (6621L) exploration license (Figure 1).

The 16 hole aircore drilling program (Figure 2) targeted open strike areas identified during the most recent infill and extension drilling program (refer ASX Announcement 06 April 2021, assay results still pending) around the 2 high to very high grade zones (Figures 2 and 3).

Excellent VIS EST results were returned from the majority of the holes, with highlights including:

Holes 21CSAC721 to '723 extending the Very High Grade zone to the north-northeast, with the area still open in this direction;

north-northeast, with the area still open in this direction; 21CSAC724 and '725 extending the Very High Grade zone to the west (see western area in longitudinal section, Figure 5), with the area still open in this direction;

21CSAC730 to '736 extending the smaller Very High Grade to the east; and

21CSAC726 to '729 indicating high grades between these two zones, linking the two and now taking the area of very high grade THM mineralisation to approximately 4 sq km (Figure 3; Table 1).

Mineralisation in all holes is from surface, with significantly thick intersections with VIS EST >6% THM mineralisation in some holes; with hole 21CSAC729 for example demonstrating VIS EST THM of 6.1% over 58.5m from surface to 58.5m (Table 1).

Some very high grade intersections are also present within some holes, for instance 21CSAC721 with VIS EST 8.5% THM over 18.0m from 28.5m - 43.5m. Individual 1.5m intervals also show some very high VIS EST THM grades, up to 12.0% THM (Figure 4).

MRG Metals Chairman, Mr Andrew Van Der Zwan said: "With the very positive VIS EST findings from this drilling program, MRG is confident that this target area represents an excellent opportunity to present the Company's second MRE and resource report, with it also meeting the Company's goal of to supply +100 Mt of very high grade resource to the Corridor inventory, at THM grades higher than its existing JORC compliant Koko Massava Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 1.423 Mt @ 5.2% THM (refer ASX Announcement 22 April 2020)."