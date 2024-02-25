610,000 Equity Shares of MRP Agro Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 25-FEB-2024.

February 24, 2024 Share

610,000 Equity Shares of MRP Agro Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 25-FEB-2024. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 1104 days starting from 16-FEB-2021 to 25-FEB-2024.



Details:

Manish Kumar Jain, Raksha Jain and Manish Kumar Jain has, by a written undertaking, consented to have 6,10,000 Equity Shares held by them to be locked in as Minimum Promoters Contribution for a period of three years from the date of allotment in this Issue and will not be disposed/sold/transferred by the promoter during the period starting from the date of filing this Draft Prospectus with SME Platform of BSE till the date of commencement of lock-in period in Draft Prospectus.



Public constituting 15,59,090 Equity Shares shall be locked in for a period of 1 year from the date of allotment of Equity Shares in this Issue.