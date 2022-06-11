Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Limited
  News
  Summary
    543253   INE495P01012

MRS. BECTORS FOOD SPECIALITIES LIMITED

(543253)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-09
268.05 INR   -1.83%
03:43aMRS BECTORS FOOD SPECIALITIES : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
05/28Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/28Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Mrs Bectors Food Specialities : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

06/11/2022 | 03:43am EDT
MBFSL/CS/2022-23

11th June, 2022

To,

To,

Department of Corporate Relations,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd,

BSE Limited,

Exchange Plaza, C- 1, Block G,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400001

Mumbai- 400051

Scrip Code : 543253

Scrip Symbol : BECTORFOOD

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor meetings under the SEBI

(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015

Pursuant to the relevant provisions of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we would like to inform you that the officials of our Company, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Limited ("Company") will be interacting with institutional Investors and Analysts on 13th June, 2022 at Rajpura Office, Punjab.

This is to further inform that the copy of the Investor Presentation has been uploaded on the Stock Exchanges and on the website of the Company www.cremica.infor your information and for the information of your members and the public at large.

This information is submitted to you pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015.

Note: The above date is subject to change. Change may happen due to exigencies on the part of Company or Analyst/Investor/Fund.

Request you to kindly take the same on record.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Limited

Atul Sud

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

M.No. F10412

Disclaimer

Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd. published this content on 11 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2022 07:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
