Mrs Bectors Food Specialities : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

Subject: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor meetings under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015

Pursuant to the relevant provisions of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we would like to inform you that the officials of our Company, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Limited ("Company") will be interacting with institutional Investors and Analysts on 13th September, 2022 via video conference and/or conference calls.

This is to further inform that the copy of the Investor Presentation has been uploaded on the Stock Exchanges and on the website of the Company www.cremica.infor your information and for the information of your members and the public at large.

This information is submitted to you pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015.

Note: The above date is subject to change. Change may happen due to exigencies on the part of Company or Analyst/Investor/Fund.

