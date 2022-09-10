Advanced search
    543253   INE495P01012

MRS. BECTORS FOOD SPECIALITIES LIMITED

(543253)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-08
378.20 INR   +0.79%
09/06Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Limited Proposes Final Dividend for the Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2022
CI
09/06MRS BECTORS FOOD SPECIALITIES : Spurt in Volume
PU
08/09Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Mrs Bectors Food Specialities : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

09/10/2022 | 04:30am EDT
MBFSL/CS/2022-23

10th September, 2022

To,

To,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd,

Department of Corporate Relations,

Exchange Plaza, C- 1, Block G,

BSE Limited,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Mumbai- 400051

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400001

Scrip Code : BECTORFOOD

Scrip Symbol : 543253

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor meetings under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015

Pursuant to the relevant provisions of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we would like to inform you that the officials of our Company, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Limited ("Company") will be interacting with institutional Investors and Analysts on 13th September, 2022 via video conference and/or conference calls.

This is to further inform that the copy of the Investor Presentation has been uploaded on the Stock Exchanges and on the website of the Company www.cremica.infor your information and for the information of your members and the public at large.

This information is submitted to you pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015.

Note: The above date is subject to change. Change may happen due to exigencies on the part of Company or Analyst/Investor/Fund.

Request you to kindly take the same on record.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Limited

ATUL SUD

Digitally signed by ATUL SUD DN: c=IN, st=Punjab, 2.5.4.20=68a9edcc41c7b64ab66e90ad52216d3b b64e1ef8167e958a5bbd3e893893e778, postalCode=141007, street=H NO T 36 BLOCK C 3 RD FLOOR NOOR ENCLAVE NOORTWALA NURWALA, pseudonym=027848924f678ea72a4755f959a644 b2, serialNumber=68953c4803ab717805c1a0c6fa6ed d1b116d93a84ef9b58afa7039d8791173e4, o=Personal, cn=ATUL SUD

Date: 2022.09.10 12:12:01 +05'30'

Atul Sud

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

M.No. F10412

Disclaimer

Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd. published this content on 10 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2022 08:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
