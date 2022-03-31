MRS OIL NIGERIA : 2021 NCCG REPORTING TEMPLATE

(Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment)
FRC/CG/001: TEMPLATE FOR REPORTING COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN
CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018
Section A: Introduction
Corporate Governance is a key driver of corporate accountability and business prosperity. The Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance, 2018 (NCCG 2018) seeks to institutionalize corporate governance best practices in Nigerian companies. It is also aimed at increasingentities' levels of transparency, trust and integrity, and create an environment for sustainable business operations.
The Code adopts a principle-based approach in specifying minimum standards of practice that companies should adopt. Where so required, companies are required to adopt the"Apply and Explain" approach in reporting on compliance with the Code. The 'Apply and Explain' approachassumes application of all principles and requires entities to explain how the principles are applied. This requires companies to demonstrate how the specific activities they have undertaken best achieve the outcomes intended by the corporate governance principles specified in the Code.
This will help to prevent a 'box ticking' exercise as companies deliberately consider how theyhave (or have not) achieved the intended outcomes. Although, the Code recommends practices to enable companies apply the principles, it recognizes that these practices can be tailored to meet industry or company needs. The Code is thus scalable to suit the type, size and growth phase of each company while still achieving the outcomes envisaged by the principles.
This formseeks to assess the company's level of compliance with theprinciples in the NCCG 2018. Entities should explain how these principles have been applied, specify areas of deviation from the principles and give reasons for these deviations and any alternative practice(s) adopted.
Please read the instructions below carefully before completing this form:
i. Every line item and indicator must be completed.
ii. Respond to each question with "Yes" where you have applied the principle, and "No"where you are yet to apply the principle.
iii. An explanation on how you are applying the principle, or otherwise should be included as part of your response.
Section C - Details of Board of the Company and Attendance at Meetings
1. Board Details:
S/No.
Names of Board Members
Designation
(Chairman, MD, INED, NED, ED)
Gender
Date First Appointed/ Elected
Remark
1.
PATRICE ALBERTI
CHAIRMAN
MALE
MARCH 23, 2009
2.
MR. MARCO STORARI
MANAGING DIRECTOR
MALE
AUGUST 5, 2020
3.
MS. AMINA MAINA
NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
FEMALE
NOVEMBER 12, 2013
4.
MR. MATTHEW AKINLADE
INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR
MALE
APRIL 28, 2017
5.
SIR SUNDAY NWOSUNNAMDI
NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
MALE
APRIL 28, 2017
6
DR. AMOBI NWOKAFORDANIEL
NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
MALE
APRIL 28, 2017
7.
MRS. PRISCILLA OGWEMOH
NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
FEMALE
MARCH 1, 2019
2. Attendance at Board and Committee Meetings:
S/No.
Names MembersofBoard
No. of Board Meetings Held in the Reporting Year
No. Board Meetingsof
Attended in the Reporting Year
Membership Board Committeesof
Designation (Member or Chairman)
Number of Committee Meetings Held in the Reporting Year
Number of Committee Meetings Attended in the Reporting Year
PATRICE ALBERTI
7
7
The Chairman of the Board is not a member of any Board Committee.
CHAIRMAN
The Chairman did not attend any Committee meetings in the Reporting Year.
The Chairman is not a member of any Board Committee and did not attend any Board Committee meetings.
MR. STORARIMARCO
7
6
RISK, STRATEGIC AND FINANCE PLANNING
MEMBER
3
3
MS. AMINA MAINA
7
7
RISK, STRATEGIC AND FINANCE PLANNING
CHAIRMAN
3
3
AUDIT
MEMBER
5
4
HUMAN RESOURCES
MEMBER
4
4
MR. AKINLADEMATTHEW
7
7
HUMAN RESOURCES
CHAIRMAN
4
4
RISK, STRATEGIC AND FINANCE PLANNING
MEMBER
3
3
BOARD NOMINATION CORPORATE GOVERNANCEAND
MEMBER
1
1
SIR SUNDAY NNAMDI NWOSU
7
7
BOARD NOMINATION CORPORATE GOVERNANCEAND
CHAIRMAN
1
1
HUMAN RESOURCES
MEMBER
4
4
RISK, STRATEGIC AND FINANCE PLANNING
MEMBER
3
3
DR. AMOBI DANIEL NWOKAFOR
7
7
AUDIT
COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN TILL APRIL 28, 2021
5
1
RISK, STRATEGIC AND FINANCE PLANNING
MEMBER
3
3
BOARD NOMINATION CORPORATE GOVERNANCEAND
MEMBER
1
1
MRS. PRISCILLA OGWEMOH
7
7
AUDIT
MEMBER
5
5
BOARD NOMINATION CORPORATE GOVERNANCEAND
MEMBER
1
1
HUMAN RESOURCES
MEMBER
4
4
Section D - Details of Senior Management of the Company
1. Senior Management:
S/No.
Names
Position Held
Gender
1.
MR. MARCO STORARI
MANAGING DIRECTOR
MALE
2.
MRS. OLUWAKEMI M. JAFOJO
COMPANY SECRETARY
FEMALE
3.
MR. SAMSON ADEJONWO
CHIEF FINANCE OFFICER
MALE
4.
MR. ABIODUN ALABI
CHIEF INTERNAL AUDITOR
MALE
5.
COL. ADEBISI ADESANYA
CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER
MALE
6.
MR. OLAWALE BADRU
CHIEF LEGAL COUNSEL
MALE
7.
MR. MUIDEEN SALAMI
ACCOUNTS MANAGER
MALE
8.
MR. SUNDAY OYEKALE
HEAD, RISK AND COMPLIANCE
MALE
9.
MRS. OLAYEMI OYEYIOLA
HUMAN RESOURCES MANAGER
FEMALE
10.
MS. STACEY OBIELU
TREASURY MANAGER
FEMALE
11.
MR. SAMUEL MOSES
CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER
MALE
Section E-Application
Principles
Reporting Questions
Explanation on application or deviation
Part A - Board of Directors and Officers of the Board
Principle 1: Role of the Board
"A successful Company is headed by an effective Board which is responsible for providing entrepreneurial and strategic leadership as well as promoting ethical culture and responsible corporate citizenship. As a link between stakeholders and the Company, the
Board is to exercise oversight and control to ensure that management acts in the best interest of the shareholders and other stakeholders while sustaining the prosperity of the Company"
i) Does the Board have an approved Charter which sets out its responsibilities and terms of reference?Yes/No
If yes, when was it last reviewed?
Yes.
The Board has an approved Board Charter. The last review and approval by the Board was on April 8, 2021.
Principle 2: Board Structure and Composition
"The effective discharge of the responsibilities of the Board and its committees is assured by an appropriate balance of skills and diversity (including experience and gender) without compromising competence, independence and integrity"
i) What are the qualifications and experiences of the directors?
The Board is constituted of qualified individuals with the appropriate skills and diversity. The Directors hold qualifications in various areas which include finance, accounting, law and business management with over twenty (20) years experience of Boardroom practice, wealth of industry and business experiences to efficientlymanage the Company's affairs.
ii) Does the company have a Board-approved diversity policy?Yes/No
If yes, to what extent have the diversity targets been achieved?
Yes.
The Nomination and Governance Committee of the Board ensures that the selection criteria for Board appointments are based on diversity of knowledge and experience in line with Section 3.4 of the approved Board Charter.
iii) Are there directors holding concurrent directorships?Yes/No
If yes, state names of the directors and the companies?
Yes.
Mr. Marco Storari.Mr. Storari is an Executive Director of MRS Holdings Limited.
Ms. Amina Maina.Ms. Maina is an Executive Director of MRS Holdings Limited and Executive Director, MRS Oil & Gas Company Limited.
Mr. Matthew Akinlade. Mr. Akinlade is a Director of UAC of Nigeria Plc, Creseada International Limited, and NCR Nigeria Plc.
Sir Sunday N. Nwosu. Sir Nwosu is a Director of Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO Aviance), RT Briscoe (Nigeria) Plc, Kajola Integrated Investments Plc, Obuchi Limited and Sunnaco Nig Ltd.
iv) Is the MD/CEO or an Executive Director a chair of any Board Committee?Yes/No
If yes, provide the names of the Committees.
No.
The MD/CEO Committee.
doesnotchairanyBoard
Principle 3: Chairman
"The Chairman is responsible for providing overall
i)Is the Chairman a member or chair of any of the Board Committees?Yes/no
If yes, list them.
No.
The Chairman is not a member of any Board Committee.
5
