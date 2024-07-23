RC: 6442

2, Tincan Island, Port Road, Apapa, P.O. Box 166, Lagos, Nigeria. T : +234 1 461 4500, F : + 234 1 461 4602 www.mrsoilnigplc.net

LAGOS: JULY 23, 2024

GUIDELINES FOR THE 55TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) OF MRS OIL NIGERIA PLC SCHDEULED FOR AUGUST 1, 2024

The Company's 55 th AGM will be streamed live in order to allow Shareholders, Regulators and Stakeholders to participate online.

In the event that you plan to attend the 55 th AGM online, kindly ensure you have a fast and stable internet connection with adequate or unlimited available data volume.

Please ensure that all the devices you need to participate online are fully charged or connected to power from the start of the event if there is any uncertainty that the remaining battery life is enough for the expected duration of the AGM.

To participate online for the 55 th AGM, kindly click on https://bit.ly/MRS_AGM and the link will direct you to the Company's 55 th AGM.

The streaming platform will be on YouTube and the application would be needed on your device to join the meeting. Please prepare your device accordingly ahead of the meeting.

To avoid network connectivity issues, please check if you have access to the YouTube channel and that your administrator has restricted access to certain websites.

The Annual General Meeting will commence at 11:00 am. We advise that you try joining at least 15 (fifteen) minutes before the commencement time to resolve any network connection issues.