RC: 6442
2, Tincan Island, Port Road, Apapa, P.O. Box 166, Lagos, Nigeria. T : +234 1 461 4500, F : + 234 1 461 4602
www.mrsgroupng.com
Corporate Actions Announcement
MRS OIL NIGERIA PLC hereby announce as follows:
Period Ended
31st December 2023
Proposed Dividend
A Final Dividend of 236 Kobo for every share of 50 kobo, subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on 28th day of June, 2024.
Proposed Bonus
NIL
Closure of Register
The Register of Shareholders will be closed from 1st of July, 2024. to 5th of July, 2024.
Qualification Date
28th of June, 2024
Payment Date
On August 2, 2024, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at June 28, 2024 and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.
E-Dividend Registration
Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to download the Registrar'sE-Dividend Mandate Activation Form,which is also available on the website of the Registrars:info@firstregistrarsnigeria.com, complete and submit to the Registrar or their respective Banks.
Unclaimed Warrants Certificates
Dividend and Share
Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed, or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.
Date of Annual General Meeting
The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at Federal Palace Hotel on
August 1, 2024 at 11:00am.
Registrar
First Registrars Investors Services, Phone: +23412799880, +23412701078-9; email:info@firstregistrarsnigeria.com website: www.firstregistrarsnigeria.com
Investor Relations
Phone No. email: 08051920690;aidowu-agida@mrsholdings.com
, subject to appropriate
will be paid to shareholders whose names appear
whose
their
registration are advised also ,
Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed, or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation
on
;
Dated this 28th day of March, 2024
O.M. JAFOJO (Mrs.)
Company Secretary
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
MRS Oil Nigeria plc published this content on 29 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2024 10:54:42 UTC.