MRS OIL NIGERIA : EARNINGFORCAST

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields RC: 6442 2, Tincan Island, Port Road, Apapa-Lagos, Nigeria T : +234 809 030 0000 www.mrsoilnigplc.net SUBJECT: MON PLC 2023 Q2 FORECAST DATE: 13/03/2023 PERIOD: Q2 2023 (2nd Quarter Forecast) STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Turnover/Revenue ₦63.94b, Cost of Sales (₦60.42b), Gross Profit ₦3.52b, Distribution, Admin. & other Expenses (₦2.66b), Operating Profit/(Loss) ₦857.58m, Other Income ₦20.25m, Finance Costs (₦120.91m), Profit/(Loss) before Tax ₦756.92m, Tax (₦121.90m), Profit/(Loss) after Tax ₦513.12m. Earnings per Share (₦) Basic ₦1.68. STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW Operating Cash flow before working capital change ₦513.12m Net cash generated from Operating activities ₦820.04m, Cash flow from Investing activities (₦525.18m), Cash flow from Financing activities (₦0.00), Net Increase/(Decrease) Cash and cash Equivalent ₦294.85m, Cash and cash equivalent at the beginning ₦4.16b, Cash and cash equivalent at the end of 3rd Quarter ₦4.45b. CHIEF FINANCE OFFICER MANAGING DIRECTOR DIRECTORS: Mr. Patrice Alberti (French), (Chairman), Mr. Marco Storari (Managing Director), Ms. Amina Maina, Mr. Mathew Akinlade (FCA), Sir Sunday N. Nwosu, Chief Dr. Amobi D. Nwokafor (FCA), Mrs. Priscilla Ogwemoh. T E A M W O R K E X C E L L E N C E S E R V I C E T R U S T STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME MON PLC 2023 2ND QTR FORECAST 2023 Q2 FORECAST NGN Revenues 63,936,338,696 Cost of Sales (60,420,595,951) Distribution/Admin. and Other Expenses (2,658,165,266) Other Incomes 20,250,000 Net Finance Cost (120,905,315) Profit/(Loss) Before Tax 756,922,165 Taxation (243,805,954) Profit/(Loss) After Tax 513,116,211 Other Comprehensive Income - Total Comprehensive Income 513,116,211 Profit/(Loss) After Tax Attributable To Non-controlling Interest 205,246,485 Profit/(Loss) After Tax Owners of the Company 307,869,727 Total Comp. Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest 205,246,485 Attributable to Owners of the Company 307,869,727 Basic Earnings per Share 1.68 STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW 2023 Q2 FORECAST NGN Cash Flow from Operating Activities Operating Cash Flow before Working Capital Changes 513,116,211 Cash flow from working capital changes 306,923,073 Net Cash Generated from Operating Activities 820,039,285 Cash Flow from Investing Activities (525,184,500) Cash Flow from Financing Activities - Net Increase/Decrease Cash and Cash Equivalent 294,854,785 Cash and Cash Equivalent Beginning of the Year 4,157,230,491 Cash and Cash Equivalent End of the Year 4,452,085,276 CHIEF FINANCE OFFICER MANAGING DIRECTOR Attachments Original Link

