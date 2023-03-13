Advanced search
MRS OIL NIGERIA : EARNINGFORCAST

03/13/2023 | 01:29pm EDT
RC: 6442

2, Tincan Island, Port Road, Apapa-Lagos, Nigeria T : +234 809 030 0000 www.mrsoilnigplc.net

SUBJECT: MON PLC 2023 Q2 FORECAST

DATE: 13/03/2023

PERIOD: Q2 2023 (2nd Quarter Forecast)

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Turnover/Revenue ₦63.94b, Cost of Sales (₦60.42b), Gross Profit ₦3.52b, Distribution, Admin. & other Expenses (₦2.66b), Operating Profit/(Loss) ₦857.58m, Other Income ₦20.25m, Finance Costs (₦120.91m), Profit/(Loss) before Tax ₦756.92m, Tax (₦121.90m), Profit/(Loss) after Tax ₦513.12m. Earnings per Share (₦) Basic ₦1.68.

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

Operating Cash flow before working capital change ₦513.12m

Net cash generated from Operating activities ₦820.04m, Cash flow from Investing activities (₦525.18m), Cash flow from Financing activities (₦0.00), Net Increase/(Decrease) Cash and cash Equivalent ₦294.85m, Cash and cash equivalent at the beginning ₦4.16b, Cash and cash equivalent at the end of 3rd Quarter ₦4.45b.

CHIEF FINANCE OFFICER

MANAGING DIRECTOR

DIRECTORS:

Mr. Patrice Alberti (French), (Chairman), Mr. Marco Storari (Managing Director), Ms. Amina Maina,

Mr. Mathew Akinlade (FCA), Sir Sunday N. Nwosu, Chief Dr. Amobi D. Nwokafor (FCA), Mrs. Priscilla Ogwemoh.

T E A M W O R K E X C E L L E N C E S E R V I C E T R U S T

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

MON PLC 2023 2ND QTR FORECAST

2023 Q2 FORECAST

NGN

Revenues

63,936,338,696

Cost of Sales

(60,420,595,951)

Distribution/Admin. and Other Expenses

(2,658,165,266)

Other Incomes

20,250,000

Net Finance Cost

(120,905,315)

Profit/(Loss) Before Tax

756,922,165

Taxation

(243,805,954)

Profit/(Loss) After Tax

513,116,211

Other Comprehensive Income

-

Total Comprehensive Income

513,116,211

Profit/(Loss) After Tax Attributable To Non-controlling Interest

205,246,485

Profit/(Loss) After Tax Owners of the Company

307,869,727

Total Comp. Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest

205,246,485

Attributable to Owners of the Company

307,869,727

Basic Earnings per Share

1.68

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

2023 Q2 FORECAST

NGN

Cash Flow from Operating Activities

Operating Cash Flow before Working Capital Changes

513,116,211

Cash flow from working capital changes

306,923,073

Net Cash Generated from Operating Activities

820,039,285

Cash Flow from Investing Activities

(525,184,500)

Cash Flow from Financing Activities

-

Net Increase/Decrease Cash and Cash Equivalent

294,854,785

Cash and Cash Equivalent Beginning of the Year

4,157,230,491

Cash and Cash Equivalent End of the Year

4,452,085,276

CHIEF FINANCE OFFICER

MANAGING DIRECTOR

Disclaimer

MRS Oil Nigeria plc published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 17:28:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
