MRS OIL NIGERIA : EARNINGFORCAST

2, Tincan Island, Port Road, Apapa-Lagos, Nigeria T : +234 809 030 0000 www.mrsoilnigplc.net
SUBJECT: MON PLC 2023 Q2 FORECAST
DATE: 13/03/2023
PERIOD: Q2 2023 (2nd Quarter Forecast)
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Turnover/Revenue ₦63.94b, Cost of Sales (₦60.42b), Gross Profit ₦3.52b, Distribution, Admin. & other Expenses (₦2.66b), Operating Profit/(Loss) ₦857.58m, Other Income ₦20.25m, Finance Costs (₦120.91m), Profit/(Loss) before Tax ₦756.92m, Tax (₦121.90m), Profit/(Loss) after Tax ₦513.12m. Earnings per Share (₦) Basic ₦1.68.
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
Operating Cash flow before working capital change ₦513.12m
Net cash generated from Operating activities ₦820.04m, Cash flow from Investing activities (₦525.18m), Cash flow from Financing activities (₦0.00), Net Increase/(Decrease) Cash and cash Equivalent ₦294.85m, Cash and cash equivalent at the beginning ₦4.16b, Cash and cash equivalent at the end of 3rd Quarter ₦4.45b.
CHIEF FINANCE OFFICER
MANAGING DIRECTOR
DIRECTORS:
Mr. Patrice Alberti (French), (Chairman), Mr. Marco Storari (Managing Director), Ms. Amina Maina,
Mr. Mathew Akinlade (FCA), Sir Sunday N. Nwosu, Chief Dr. Amobi D. Nwokafor (FCA), Mrs. Priscilla Ogwemoh.
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
MON PLC 2023 2ND QTR FORECAST
2023 Q2 FORECAST
NGN
Revenues
63,936,338,696
Cost of Sales
(60,420,595,951)
Distribution/Admin. and Other Expenses
(2,658,165,266)
Other Incomes
20,250,000
Net Finance Cost
(120,905,315)
Profit/(Loss) Before Tax
756,922,165
Taxation
(243,805,954)
Profit/(Loss) After Tax
513,116,211
Other Comprehensive Income
-
Total Comprehensive Income
513,116,211
Profit/(Loss) After Tax Attributable To Non-controlling Interest
205,246,485
Profit/(Loss) After Tax Owners of the Company
307,869,727
Total Comp. Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest
205,246,485
Attributable to Owners of the Company
307,869,727
Basic Earnings per Share
1.68
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
2023 Q2 FORECAST
NGN
Cash Flow from Operating Activities
Operating Cash Flow before Working Capital Changes
