NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Fifty-Fourth Annual General Meeting of MRS Oil Nigeria Plc will hold at the Federal Palace Hotel, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria, on August 3rd, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. to transact the following business:-

ORDINARY BUSINESS:

To lay the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 and the Report of the Directors together with the Audit Committee and Auditors Report thereon. To re-elect/elect Directors under Articles 90/91 of the Company's Articles of Association. To authorize the Directors to ﬁx the remuneration of the Auditors. To elect the Members of the Audit Committee. To disclose the remuneration of the Managers of the Company.

SPECIAL BUSINESS:

To consider and if thought ﬁt, pass the following resolutions as Ordinary Resolutions:

"To ﬁx the remuneration of the Directors". "To renew the general mandate for Related Party Transactions".

Voting by Interested Persons:

In line with the provisions of Rule 20.8(h) Rules Governing Related Party Transactions of Nigerian Exchange Limited, interested persons have undertaken to ensure that their proxies, representatives, or associates shall abstain from voting on Special Business item 7 above.

To consider and if thought ﬁt, pass the following resolutions as Special Resolutions:

8. That the Articles of Association of the Company be and are hereby altered by deleting the present Article 46 and subsisting same with the following new Article:

Article 46 ''The allotment of new shares in the Company shall be issued to existing and non-existing Members directly or at the discretion of the Directors and as circumstance(s) may require from time to time''.

9. That the Articles of Association of the Company be and are hereby altered by deleting the present Article 49 and subsisting same with the following new Article:

Article 49 ''The Company shall in each calendar year hold a General Meeting as its Annual General Meeting in addition to any other meetings in that year and shall specify the meeting as such in the notice calling it and not more than ﬁfteen months shall elapse between the date of one Annual General Meeting of the Company and that of the next. The General meeting of the Company may, at the discretion of the Board hold either physically or hybrid as circumstances may require".

10. That the Articles of Association of the Company be and are hereby altered by deleting the present Article 64 and subsisting same with the following new Article:

Article 64 "Subject to any rights or restrictions for the time being attached to any class or classes of shares, on a show of hands or electronically every member present in person, by proxy and/or virtually shall have one vote and on a poll, every member shall have one vote for each share of which he is the holder''.

11. That the Articles of Association of the Company be and are hereby altered by deleting the present Article 131 and subsisting same with the following new Article:

Article 131 "A notice of Annual General Meeting and other Meetings may be given by the Company to any member either personally or by electronic means via the registered electronic mail address".

NOTES:

Proxy:

A Member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy in his/her stead. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. All instruments of proxy should be duly stamped by the Commissioner of Stamp Duties and deposited at the Registrar's Oﬃce, First Registrars and Investor Services, Plot 2, Abebe Village Road, Iganmu, Lagos, not later than 48 hours before the time for holding the Meeting. A corporate body being a member of the Company is required to execute a proxy under seal. A blank proxy form is a t t a c h e d t o t h e A n n u a l R e p o r t a n d A c c o u n t s a n d m a y a l s o b e d o w n l o a d e d f r o m t h e C o m p a n y ' s w e b s i t e a t (http://mrsoilnigplc.net/investor/index.html).

Shareholders' Right to Ask Questions:

Prior to the Meeting, Members have a right to ask questions regarding concerns or observations that may arise from the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts, in writing and during the Annual General Meeting. Provided, that the questions in writing shall be submitted to the Company, no later than July 13, 2023. The 2022 Annual Report and Accounts of the Company is available on the Company's website at www.mrsoilnigplc.net .