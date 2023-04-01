Advanced search
    MRS   NGCHEVRON008

MRS OIL NIGERIA PLC

(MRS)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-30
27.95 NGN   -.--%
06:39aMrs Oil Nigeria : Notice of board meeting and closed period - mrs oil nigeria plc
PU
03/30Mrs Oil Nigeria : Post board meeting resolutions - mrs oil nigeria plc
PU
03/30Mrs Oil Nigeria : Quarter 5 - financial statement for 2022
PU
MRS OIL NIGERIA : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD - MRS OIL NIGERIA PLC

04/01/2023 | 06:39am EDT
RC: 6442

2, Tincan Island, Port Road, Apapa, P.O. Box 166, Lagos, Nigeria. T : +234 1 461 4500, F : + 234 1 461 4602

www.mrsoilnigplc.net

LAGOS: APRIL 1, 2023

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD - MRS OIL NIGERIA PLC

In line with the Post-listing requirements of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of MRS Oil Nigeria Plc (the Company) will hold on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 11:00am, to deliberate on the 2023, 1st Quarter Unaudited Financial Statements (Q1 UFS), amongst other things.

Consequently, there will be a closed period from Friday, March 31, 2023 till twenty- four (24) hours after the filing of the Q1 UFS at NGX. All Insiders and related persons are duly informed and prohibited from trading in the Company's shares, during this period.

For: MRS OIL NIGERIA PLC

O.M. JAFOJO (MRS)

Company Secretary

DIRECTORS:

Mr. Patrice Alberti (French), (Chairman), Mr. Marco Storari (Managing Director), Ms. Amina Maina. Mr. Mathew Akinlade (FCA), Sir Sunday N. Nwosu, Dr. Amobi D. Nwokafor (FCA), Mrs. Priscilla Ogwemoh.

T E A M W O R K E X C E L L E N C E S E R V I C E T R U S T

MRS Oil Nigeria plc published this content on 01 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2023 10:38:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 71 976 M 155 M 155 M
Net income 2021 340 M 0,73 M 0,73 M
Net Debt 2021 1 622 M 3,50 M 3,50 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 090 M 19,6 M 19,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,14x
EV / Sales 2021 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 88
Free-Float 42,2%
Chart MRS OIL NIGERIA PLC
Duration : Period :
MRS OIL NIGERIA PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 27,95 NGN
Average target price 11,05 NGN
Spread / Average Target -60,5%
Managers and Directors
Marco Storari Managing Director & Director
Samson Adejonwo Chief Financial Officer
Patrice Alberti Chairman
Matthew Akinlade Independent Non-Executive Director
Amina Maina Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MRS OIL NIGERIA PLC98.23%20
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.14.20%49 333
MURPHY USA INC.-7.69%5 621
VIBRA ENERGIA S.A.-7.33%3 173
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.8.17%3 002
TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA INC.92.74%1 306
