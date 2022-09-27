Advanced search
MRS OIL NIGERIA : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD - OCTOBER 27, 2022

09/27/2022 | 11:23am EDT
RC: 6442

2, Tincan Island, Port Road, Apapa, P.O. Box 166, Lagos, Nigeria. T : +234 1 461 4500, F : + 234 1 461 4602

www.mrsoilnigplc.net

LAGOS: SEPTEMBER 27, 2022

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD - MRS OIL NIGERIA PLC

In line with the Post-listing requirements of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of MRS Oil Nigeria Plc (the Company) will hold on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 11:00am, to deliberate on the 2022, 3rd Quarter Unaudited Financial Statements (Q3 UFS), amongst other things.

Consequently, there will be a closed period from Saturday, October 1, 2022 till twenty-four (24) hours after the filing of the Q3 UFS at the NGX. All Insiders and related persons are duly informed and prohibited from trading in the Company's shares during this period.

For: MRS OIL NIGERIA PLC:

O.M. JAFOJO (MRS.)

Company Secretary

DIRECTORS:

Mr. Patrice Alberti (French), (Chairman), Mr. Marco Storari (Managing Director), Ms. Amina Maina. Mr. Mathew Akinlade (FCA), Sir Sunday N. Nwosu, Dr. Amobi D. Nwokafor (FCA), Mrs. Priscilla Ogwemoh.

T E A M W O R K E X C E L L E N C E S E R V I C E T R U S T

Disclaimer

MRS Oil Nigeria plc published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 15:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
