MRS OIL NIGERIA : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

RC: 6442

2, Tincan Island, Port Road, Apapa, P.O. Box 166, Lagos, Nigeria. T : +234 1 461 4500, F : + 234 1 461 4602 www.mrsoilnigplc.net

LAGOS: APRIL 1, 2022

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD - MRS OIL NIGERIA PLC

In line with the Post-listing requirements of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of MRS Oil Nigeria Plc (the Company) will hold on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 11:00am, to deliberate on the 2022, 1st Quarter Unaudited Financial Statements (Q1 UFS), amongst other things.

Consequently, there will be a closed period from Friday, April 1, 2022 till twenty-four (24) hours after the filing of the Q1 UFS at NGX. All Insiders and related persons are duly informed and prohibited from trading in the Company's shares, during this period.

For: MRS OIL NIGERIA PLC

O.M. JAFOJO (MRS)

Company Secretary

DIRECTORS:

Mr. Patrice Alberti (French), (Chairman), Mr. Marco Storari (Managing Director), Ms. Amina Maina. Mr. Mathew Akinlade (FCA), Sir Sunday N. Nwosu, Chief Dr. Amobi D. Nwokafor (FCA), Mrs. Priscilla Ogwemoh.

T E A MW O R KE X C E L L E N C ES E R V I C ETRUST