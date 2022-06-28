Log in
    MRS   NGCHEVRON008

MRS OIL NIGERIA PLC

(MRS)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-26
16.25 NGN    0.00%
MRS OIL NIGERIA : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

06/28/2022 | 01:32pm EDT
RC: 6442

2, Tincan Island, Port Road, Apapa, P.O. Box 166, Lagos, Nigeria. T: +234 1 461 4500, F: + 234 1 461 4602 www.mrsoilnigplc.net

LAGOS: JUNE 28, 2022

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD - MRS OIL NIGERIA PLC

In line with the Post-listing requirements of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of MRS Oil Nigeria Plc (the Company) will hold on Friday, July 28, 2022, at 11:00am, to deliberate on the 2022, 2nd Quarter Unaudited Financial Statements (Q2 UFS), amongst other things.

Consequently, there will be a closed period from Friday, 1 July 2022 till twenty- four (24) hours after filing of the Q2 UFS at the NGX. All Insiders and related persons are duly informed and prohibited from trading in the Company's shares, during this period.

For: MRS OIL NIGERIA PLC:

O.M. JAFOJO (MRS)

Company Secretary

DIRECTORS:

Mr. Patrice Alberti (French), (Chairman), Mr. Marco Storari, (Managing Director), Ms. Amina Maina. Mr. Matthew Akinlade (FCA), Sir Sunday N. Nwosu, Dr. Amobi D. Nwokafor (FCA), Mrs. Priscilla Ogwemoh.

T E A M W O R K E X C E L L E N C E S E R V I C E T R U S T

Disclaimer

MRS Oil Nigeria plc published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 17:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
