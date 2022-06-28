MRS OIL NIGERIA : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

RC: 6442

2, Tincan Island, Port Road, Apapa, P.O. Box 166, Lagos, Nigeria. T: +234 1 461 4500, F: + 234 1 461 4602 www.mrsoilnigplc.net

LAGOS: JUNE 28, 2022

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD - MRS OIL NIGERIA PLC

In line with the Post-listing requirements of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of MRS Oil Nigeria Plc (the Company) will hold on Friday, July 28, 2022, at 11:00am, to deliberate on the 2022, 2nd Quarter Unaudited Financial Statements (Q2 UFS), amongst other things.

Consequently, there will be a closed period from Friday, 1 July 2022 till twenty- four (24) hours after filing of the Q2 UFS at the NGX. All Insiders and related persons are duly informed and prohibited from trading in the Company's shares, during this period.

For: MRS OIL NIGERIA PLC:

O.M. JAFOJO (MRS)

Company Secretary

DIRECTORS:

Mr. Patrice Alberti (French), (Chairman), Mr. Marco Storari, (Managing Director), Ms. Amina Maina. Mr. Matthew Akinlade (FCA), Sir Sunday N. Nwosu, Dr. Amobi D. Nwokafor (FCA), Mrs. Priscilla Ogwemoh.

T E A M W O R K E X C E L L E N C E S E R V I C E T R U S T