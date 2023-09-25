RC: 6442

2, Tincan Island, Port Road, Apapa, P.O. Box 166, Lagos, Nigeria. T : +234 1 461 4500, F : + 234 1 461 4602

www.mrsoilnigplc.net

LAGOS: SEPTEMBER 21, 2023

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING - MRS OIL NIGERIA PLC

In line with the Post-listing requirements of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of MRS Oil Nigeria Plc (the Company) scheduled for the 21st of September, 2023 did not hold.

A new date will be communicated as soon as possible.

For: MRS OIL NIGERIA PLC

O.M. JAFOJO (MRS)

Company Secretary

DIRECTORS:

Mr. Patrice Alberti (French), (Chairman), Mr. Marco Storari (Managing Director), Ms. Amina Maina. Mr. Mathew Akinlade (FCA), Sir Sunday N. Nwosu, Dr. Amobi D. Nwokafor (FCA), Mrs. Priscilla Ogwemoh.

