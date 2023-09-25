RC: 6442
2, Tincan Island, Port Road, Apapa, P.O. Box 166, Lagos, Nigeria. T : +234 1 461 4500, F : + 234 1 461 4602
www.mrsoilnigplc.net
LAGOS: SEPTEMBER 21, 2023
NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING - MRS OIL NIGERIA PLC
In line with the Post-listing requirements of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of MRS Oil Nigeria Plc (the Company) scheduled for the 21st of September, 2023 did not hold.
A new date will be communicated as soon as possible.
For: MRS OIL NIGERIA PLC
O.M. JAFOJO (MRS)
Company Secretary
DIRECTORS:
Mr. Patrice Alberti (French), (Chairman), Mr. Marco Storari (Managing Director), Ms. Amina Maina. Mr. Mathew Akinlade (FCA), Sir Sunday N. Nwosu, Dr. Amobi D. Nwokafor (FCA), Mrs. Priscilla Ogwemoh.
T E A M W O R K E X C E L L E N C E S E R V I C E T R U S T
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
MRS Oil Nigeria plc published this content on 25 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2023 10:46:02 UTC.