MRS OIL NIGERIA : POST BOARD MEETING RESOLUTIONS

LAGOS: APRIL 29, 2023

THE RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF MRS OIL NIGERIA PLC

MRS Oil Nigeria Plc ("the Company") hereby wishes to inform Nigerian Exchange Limited ("NGX") and the investing Public that the meeting of the Company's Board of Directors held on Thursday, April 27, 2023 as scheduled.

At the meeting, the Board of Directors considered and approved the 2023, 1st Quarter Unaudited Financial Statements (Q1 UFS) of the Company and same has now been filed with NGX.

Consequently, the closed period earlier placed on the trading in Shares of the Company by Insiders, is now lifted

Thank you.

MRS OIL NIGERIA PLC

O. M. JAFOJO (MRS)

Company Secretary

DIRECTORS:

Mr. Patrice Alberti (French), (Chairman), Mr. Marco Storari (Managing Director), Ms. Amina Maina. Mr. Matthew Akinlade (FCA), Sir Sunday N. Nwosu, Dr. Amobi D. Nwokafor (FCA), Mrs. Priscilla Ogwemoh.

