    MRS   NGCHEVRON008

MRS OIL NIGERIA PLC

(MRS)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-24
27.95 NGN    0.00%
Mrs Oil Nigeria : Post board meeting resolutions
PU
MRS OIL NIGERIA PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/28Mrs Oil Nigeria : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2023
PU
MRS OIL NIGERIA : POST BOARD MEETING RESOLUTIONS

04/30/2023 | 02:08pm EDT
RC: 6442

2, Tincan Island, Port Road, Apapa, P.O. Box 166, Lagos, Nigeria. T: +234 1 461 4500, F: + 234 1 461 4602 www.mrsoilnigplc.net

LAGOS: APRIL 29, 2023

THE RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF MRS OIL NIGERIA PLC

MRS Oil Nigeria Plc ("the Company") hereby wishes to inform Nigerian Exchange Limited ("NGX") and the investing Public that the meeting of the Company's Board of Directors held on Thursday, April 27, 2023 as scheduled.

At the meeting, the Board of Directors considered and approved the 2023, 1st Quarter Unaudited Financial Statements (Q1 UFS) of the Company and same has now been filed with NGX.

Consequently, the closed period earlier placed on the trading in Shares of the Company by Insiders, is now lifted

Thank you.

MRS OIL NIGERIA PLC

O. M. JAFOJO (MRS)

Company Secretary

DIRECTORS:

Mr. Patrice Alberti (French), (Chairman), Mr. Marco Storari (Managing Director), Ms. Amina Maina. Mr. Matthew Akinlade (FCA), Sir Sunday N. Nwosu, Dr. Amobi D. Nwokafor (FCA), Mrs. Priscilla Ogwemoh.

T E A M W O R K E X C E L L E N C E S E R V I C E T R U S T

Disclaimer

MRS Oil Nigeria plc published this content on 30 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2023 18:07:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
