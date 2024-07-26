MRS Oil Nigeria Plc

2024 2nd Quarter Financial Statements

For the period ended 30 June 2024

MRS Oil Nigeria Plc.

Financial Statements - 30 June 2024

Contents

Page

Corporate information

2

Statement of directors' responsibilities

3

Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

4

Statement of financial position

5

Statement of changes in equity

6

Statement of cash flows

7

Notes to the financial statements

8

MRS Oil Nigeria Plc.

Financial Statements- 30 June 2024

Corporate information

RC 6442

Board of directors

Mr. Patrice Alberti

Chairman

Mr. Marco Storari

Managing Director

Ms. Amina Maina

Non Executive Director

Mr. Matthew Akinlade

Independent Director

Sir. Sunday Nnamdi Nwosu

Non Executive Director

Chief Sir Amobi Daniel Nwokafor

Non Executive Director

Mrs Priscilla Ogwemoh

Non Executive Director

Registered office

2, Tincan Island

Apapa

Lagos

Company secretary

Mrs. O.M. Jafojo

2, Tincan Island

Apapa

Lagos

Registrar

First Registrars and Investor Services Limited

Plot 2, Abebe Village Road,

Iganmu Lagos

PMB 12692 Marina

Lagos

Auditor

Deloitte & Touche

Civic Tower

Ozumba Mbadiwe Road

Victoria Island

Lagos

Principal bankers

Access Bank Plc

Fidelity Bank Plc

First Bank of Nigeria Limited

First City Monument Bank Plc

Polaris Bank Limited

Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited

Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc

Sterling Bank Plc

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc

Unity Bank Plc

Wema Bank Plc

Zenith Bank Plc

Leadership team

Marco Storari

Dhikrullah Ameen-Ikoyi

Managing Director

Treasury Manager

Oluwakemi M. Jafojo

Mahmud Muhamed

Company Secretary

Logistics Manager

Samson Adejonwo

Nkem Fasanmi

Chief Finance Officer

Supply Manager

Donald Oghuma

Abdulrazak Suleiman

Sales and Marketing Manager

Engineering Manager

Sunday Oyekale

Olawale Badru

Chief Internal Auditor

Chief Legal Counsel

Salami Muideen

Col. Adebisi Adesanya

Accounts Manager

Chief Security Officer

Rita Agbasi

Human Resources Advisor

MRS Oil Nigeria Plc.

Financial Statements- 30 June 2024

Statement of Directors' responsibilities in relation to the financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2024

The directors accept responsibility for the preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and in the manner required by the Companies and Allied Matters Act,2020 and Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Act, 2023.

The directors further accept responsibility for maintaining adequate accounting records as required by the Companies and Allied Matters Act, and for such internal control as the directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement whether due to fraud or error.

The directors have made an assessment of the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and have no reason to believe the Company will not remain a going concern in the year ahead.

SIGNED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS BY:

Signature

Mr Marco Storari (Managing Director)

Name

FRC/2020/003/00000022083

FRC

26 July 2024

Date

Signature

Dr. Amobi D. Nwokafor (Director)

Name

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000002770

FRC

26 July 2024

Date

MRS Oil Nigeria Plc.

Financial Statements- 30 June 2024

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the period ended 30 June 2024

Notes

April-June 2024

30 June 2024

April-June 2023

30 Jun. 2023

'000

'000

'000

'000

Revenues

5

82,813,024

161,972,673

28,860,437

59,648,894

Cost of sales

8

(76,264,731)

(149,812,797)

(23,761,121)

(50,738,133)

Gross profit

6,548,294

12,159,876

5,099,315

8,910,760

Other income

6

273,191

558,409

38,508

61,319

Administrative expenses

10

(2,112,816)

(4,049,962)

(1,090,884)

(2,282,394)

Selling and distribution expenses

9

(186,810)

(430,784)

(107,628)

(421,724)

Net foreign exchange loss

12a

(208,827)

(703,884)

(2,272,328)

(2,429,253)

Impairment loss on financial assets

30a

(961,648)

(1,169,918)

(499,264)

(705,485)

Operating profit

3,351,384

6,363,737

1,167,720

3,133,223

Finance income

11

92,366

188,994

35,631

51,870

Finance costs

11

(32,754)

(65,508)

(31,033)

(69,968)

11

Net finance costs

59,612

123,486

4,598

(18,098)

Profit before Taxation

12

3,410,996

6,487,223

1,172,318

3,115,125

Income tax expense

14b

(1,183,211)

(2,269,012)

(337,014)

(804,691)

Profit after tax

2,227,785

4,218,211

835,304

2,310,434

Profit after tax for the period

2,227,785

4,218,211

835,304

2,310,434

Other Comprehensive Income, net of income tax

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

2,227,785

4,218,211

835,304

2,310,434

Earnings per share

Basic and diluted earnings per share (Naira)

13

6.50

12.30

2.44

6.74

The accompanying notes on pages 8 to 51 form an integral part of these financial statements.

MRS Oil Nigeria Plc.

Financial Statements- 30 June 2024

Statement of Financial Position

as at 30 June 2024

Notes

30 June 2024

31 Dec. 2023

'000

'000

Assets

Non current assets

Property, plant and equipment

15

24,885,276

19,420,838

Right of use assets

29(i)

574,034

664,579

Intangible assets

16

185,796

227,803

Total non-current assets

25,645,107

20,313,220

Current Assets

Inventories

19

8,755,194

7,631,431

Withholding tax receivables

18

52,018

40,960

Prepayments

27

553,277

188,665

Trade and other receivables

17

22,249,851

20,749,480

Cash and cash equivalents

20

7,827,606

5,907,533

Total current assets

39,437,946

34,518,069

Total assets

65,083,053

54,831,289

Equity

Share capital

21(a)

171,442

171,442

Retained earnings

21(b)

26,658,001

22,439,789

Total equity

26,829,443

22,611,232

Liabilities

Non current liabilities

Employee benefit obligation

22(a)

10,130

8,523

Provisions

28

157,531

144,028

Lease liabilities

29(iii)

119,978

82,153

Deferred tax liabilities

14(e)

600,752

511,572

Total non-current liabilities

888,391

746,276

Current liabilities

Contract liabilities

23

7,040,212

5,835,729

Dividend payable

24(b)

103,234

104,569

Trade and other payables

25

24,949,692

21,730,172

Short term borrowings

26

1,411,105

1,411,105

Lease liabilities

29(iii)

477,748

472,568

Tax payable

14(d)

3,383,228

1,919,638

Total current liabilities

37,365,219

31,473,781

Total liabilities

38,253,610

32,220,057

Total equity and liabilities

65,083,053

54,831,289

Approved by the Board of Directors on 26 July 2024 and signed on its behalf by:

)Mr Marco Storari (Managing Director) FRC/2020/003/00000022083

) Dr. Amobi D. Nwokafor (Director) FRC/2013/ICAN/000000002770

) Mr. Samson Adejonwo(Chief Finance Officer) FRC/2020/001/00000021998

The accompanying notes on pages 8 to 51 form an integral part of these financial statements.

MRS Oil Nigeria Plc.

Financial Statements- 30 June 2024

Statement of Changes in Equity

for the period ended 30 June 2024

Share

Retained

Total

capital

earnings

equity

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

Balance as at 1 January 2023

171,442

18,328,004

18,499,446

Total comprehensive income:

Profit for the period

-

2,310,434

2,310,434

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

2,310,434

2,310,434

Transactions with owners of the Company

Bonus issue transfer from Retained Earnings to Share Capital

-

-

-

Balance as at 30 June 2023

Balance as at 1 January 2024 Total comprehensive income:

Profit for the period

171,442

20,638,438

20,809,880

Share

Retained

Total

capital

earnings

equity

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

171,442

22,439,789

22,611,232

-

4,218,211

4,218,211

Total comprehensive income

-

4,218,211

4,218,211

Transactions with owners of the Company

Write-back of statute barred dividend Note 24(b)

-

-

-

Total transactions with owners of the Company

-

-

-

Balance as at 30 June 2024

171,442

26,658,001

26,829,443

MRS Oil Nigeria Plc.

Financial Statements- 30 June 2024

Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended 30 June 2024

Notes

30 June 2024

30 Jun. 2023

₦'000

₦'000

Cash flows from operating activities:

Profit after tax

4,218,211

2,310,434

Adjustments for:

Depreciation on PPE

15

423,039

354,529

Depreciation on Right of Use Assets

29(i)

209,296

65,339

Amortisation of intangible assets

16

42,007

20,996

Finance income

11

(188,994)

(51,870)

Finance costs

11

65,508

69,968

(Gain)/Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment

6,10

(84,002)

(9,126)

Loss on Reversal of Expired ROU Asset

-

6,179

-

Net foreign exchange loss

10

703,884

2,429,253

Withholding tax credit notes utilised

14(d)

(702,165)

(Reversal of )/Provision for long service award

22(c)

1,608

1,608

Impairment/(Reversal) of Impairment loss on trade receivables

30(a)

1,174,372

(85,236)

Impairment of Petroleum Equalization Fund receivables

30(a)

-

1,000,000

(Reversal)/Impairment of Related party receivables

30(a)

(4,453)

(209,280)

Impairment/Reversal of impairment on Inventory

20(a)

10,562

Taxation

14

2,269,012

804,691

8,835,668

6,009,703

Changes in:

- Inventories

(1,123,763)

(11,581,723)

- Trade, other receivables

(2,505,142)

3,987,993

- Prepayments

(364,612)

(40,621)

Contract liability(Customer Advance received)

1,204,483

354,957

- Trade and other payables

2,391,812

5,313,352

Cash generated from operations

8,438,447

4,043,662

Income taxes paid

14(d)

(716,243)

(165,250)

Net cash generated from operating activities

7,722,204

3,878,412

Cash flows from investing activities:

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

89,309

13,157

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

15

(5,892,789)

(4,752,394)

Purchase of ROU assets

29(i)

(124,929)

(15,000)

Purchase of Intangible Assets

16

-

(149,053)

Interest received

11

188,994

51,870

Net cash used for investing activities

(5,739,414)

(4,851,419)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Additional short term borrowings

26

-

17,348,091

Short term borrowing repayment

26

-

(17,348,091)

Lease Liability Divested

29(iii)

-

Interest on Lease Liability

31(iii)

Lease Payment

29(iii)

(9,000)

(15,000)

Dividends paid

24

(1,335)

-

Interest paid

11

-

(22,791)

Net cash used in financing activities

(10,335)

(37,791)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

1,972,456

(1,010,798)

Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January

5,907,533

3,216,445

Effect of movements in exchange rates on cash held

(52,383)

(44,507)

Cash and cash equivalents at 30 June 2024

20

7,827,606

2,161,140

The accompanying notes on pages 8 to 51 form an integral part of these financial statements.

MRS Oil Nigeria Plc.

Financial statements- 30 June 2024

Notes to the financial statements

1. Reporting entity

The Company was incorporated as Texaco Nigeria Limited (a privately owned Company) on 12 August 1969 and was converted to a Public Limited Liability company quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in 1978, as a result of the 1977 Nigerian Enterprises Promotions Decree. The Company is domiciled in Nigeria and its shares are listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). The Company's name was changed to Texaco Nigeria Plc. in 1990 and again on 1 September 2006 to Chevron Oil Nigeria Plc.

On 20 March 2009, there was an acquisition of Chevron Africa Holdings Limited, (a Bermudian Company) by Corlay Global SA of Moffson Building, East 54th Street, Panama, Republic of Panama. By virtue of this foreign transaction, Chevron Nigeria Holdings Limited, Bermuda changed its name to MRS Africa Holdings Limited, Bermuda.

The new management of the Company announced a change of name of the Company from Chevron Oil Nigeria Plc to MRS Oil Nigeria Plc ("MRS") effective 2 December 2009 following the ratification of the name change of the Company at the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company on 29 September 2009.

The Company is domiciled in Nigeria and has its registered office address at: 2, Tincan Road Lagos

Nigeria

The Company is principally engaged in the business of marketing and distribution of refined petroleum products, blending and selling of lubricants and manufacturing and selling of greases.

2. Basis of preparation

a. Statement of compliance

These financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and in the manner required by the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 and the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Act, 2023.

b. Basis of measurement

The financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for certain financial instruments measured at fair values at the end of each reporting period, as explained in the accounting policies below. Historical cost is generally based on the fair value of the consideration given in exchange for goods and services.

c. Composition of Financial statements

The financial statements comprise:

  1. Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
  2. Statement of financial position
  3. Statement of changes in equity
  4. Statement of cash flows
  5. Notes to the financial statements

MRS Oil Nigeria Plc.

Financial statements- 30 June 2024

Notes to the financial statements

d. Financial Period

These financial statements cover the period from 1 January 2024 to 30 June 2024 with comparative figures for the financial year from 1 January 2023 to 30 June 2023.

e. Functional and presentation currency

These financial statements are presented in Nigerian Naira, which is the Company's functional currency. All financial information presented in Naira have been rounded to the nearest thousand unless stated otherwise.

  1. Significant changes in the current reporting year

The implementation of deregulation policy on Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) immediately after inauguration of the new government in Nigeria had significant impact on our industry. This product line alone contribute about 94% of total revenue of the company in the year. The policy significantly affected the working capital requirements of the company by more than 180% and consequently increased our finance cost on bank credit lines for product purchase. Subsequently, in the first three months immediately after the policy took effect, our sales volume decreased by about 40% compared to average monthly sales volume of the months before the policy. Also, due to the increase in the pump price resulting from the subsidy removal, our average monthly revenue value in the last three months of the year increased by about 200% comparatively with revenue performances before deregulation. Sales volume also improved in the last quarter of the year. This indicated that the market had gradually adjusted to the new reality. Despite this significant change in the industry, our business recorded above budget performance in the year.

These recent events will continue to have an impact on oil price volatility. The Company will continue to monitor the oil prices and take adequate steps to manage its business and any financial impact of same. However, the Company's operations are not affected by seasonality or cyclic situation.

  1. Going Concern

The directors have evaluated all the events and conditions that may cast significant doubts on the ability of the company to continue as a going concern and also its operations in the foreseeable future and reached a conclusion that, the Company will continue in business without the existence of a material uncertainty about the company's ability to operate as a going concern.

3. Critical accounting judgement and key sources of estimating uncertainty Use of judgements and estimates

In applying the Company's accounting policies, the directors are required to make judgements (other than those involving estimations) that have a significant impact on the amounts recognized and to make estimates and assumptions about the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. The estimates and associated assumptions are based on historical experience and other factors that are considered to be relevant. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

The estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to estimates are recognized in the year in which the estimates are revised, if the revision affects only that year, or in the year of the revision and future years, if the revision affects both current and future year.

Critical judgements in applying the Company's accounting policies.

In the current year, the management have not made any significant or critical judgments in applying accounting policies that would have significant effects on the amounts recognized in these financial statements.

