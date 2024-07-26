The directors have made an assessment of the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and have no reason to believe the Company will not remain a going concern in the year ahead.

The directors further accept responsibility for maintaining adequate accounting records as required by the Companies and Allied Matters Act, and for such internal control as the directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement whether due to fraud or error.

The directors accept responsibility for the preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and in the manner required by the Companies and Allied Matters Act,2020 and Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Act, 2023.

Approved by the Board of Directors on 26 July 2024 and signed on its behalf by:

The financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for certain financial instruments measured at fair values at the end of each reporting period, as explained in the accounting policies below. Historical cost is generally based on the fair value of the consideration given in exchange for goods and services.

These financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and in the manner required by the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 and the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Act, 2023.

The Company is principally engaged in the business of marketing and distribution of refined petroleum products, blending and selling of lubricants and manufacturing and selling of greases.

The new management of the Company announced a change of name of the Company from Chevron Oil Nigeria Plc to MRS Oil Nigeria Plc ("MRS") effective 2 December 2009 following the ratification of the name change of the Company at the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company on 29 September 2009.

On 20 March 2009, there was an acquisition of Chevron Africa Holdings Limited, (a Bermudian Company) by Corlay Global SA of Moffson Building, East 54th Street, Panama, Republic of Panama. By virtue of this foreign transaction, Chevron Nigeria Holdings Limited, Bermuda changed its name to MRS Africa Holdings Limited, Bermuda.

The Company was incorporated as Texaco Nigeria Limited (a privately owned Company) on 12 August 1969 and was converted to a Public Limited Liability company quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in 1978, as a result of the 1977 Nigerian Enterprises Promotions Decree. The Company is domiciled in Nigeria and its shares are listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). The Company's name was changed to Texaco Nigeria Plc. in 1990 and again on 1 September 2006 to Chevron Oil Nigeria Plc.

MRS Oil Nigeria Plc.

Financial statements- 30 June 2024

Notes to the financial statements

d. Financial Period

These financial statements cover the period from 1 January 2024 to 30 June 2024 with comparative figures for the financial year from 1 January 2023 to 30 June 2023.

e. Functional and presentation currency

These financial statements are presented in Nigerian Naira, which is the Company's functional currency. All financial information presented in Naira have been rounded to the nearest thousand unless stated otherwise.

Significant changes in the current reporting year

The implementation of deregulation policy on Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) immediately after inauguration of the new government in Nigeria had significant impact on our industry. This product line alone contribute about 94% of total revenue of the company in the year. The policy significantly affected the working capital requirements of the company by more than 180% and consequently increased our finance cost on bank credit lines for product purchase. Subsequently, in the first three months immediately after the policy took effect, our sales volume decreased by about 40% compared to average monthly sales volume of the months before the policy. Also, due to the increase in the pump price resulting from the subsidy removal, our average monthly revenue value in the last three months of the year increased by about 200% comparatively with revenue performances before deregulation. Sales volume also improved in the last quarter of the year. This indicated that the market had gradually adjusted to the new reality. Despite this significant change in the industry, our business recorded above budget performance in the year.

These recent events will continue to have an impact on oil price volatility. The Company will continue to monitor the oil prices and take adequate steps to manage its business and any financial impact of same. However, the Company's operations are not affected by seasonality or cyclic situation.

Going Concern

The directors have evaluated all the events and conditions that may cast significant doubts on the ability of the company to continue as a going concern and also its operations in the foreseeable future and reached a conclusion that, the Company will continue in business without the existence of a material uncertainty about the company's ability to operate as a going concern.

3. Critical accounting judgement and key sources of estimating uncertainty Use of judgements and estimates

In applying the Company's accounting policies, the directors are required to make judgements (other than those involving estimations) that have a significant impact on the amounts recognized and to make estimates and assumptions about the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. The estimates and associated assumptions are based on historical experience and other factors that are considered to be relevant. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

The estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to estimates are recognized in the year in which the estimates are revised, if the revision affects only that year, or in the year of the revision and future years, if the revision affects both current and future year.

Critical judgements in applying the Company's accounting policies.

In the current year, the management have not made any significant or critical judgments in applying accounting policies that would have significant effects on the amounts recognized in these financial statements.

