MRS Oil Nigeria Plc
2024 2nd Quarter Financial Statements
For the period ended 30 June 2024
MRS Oil Nigeria Plc.
Financial Statements - 30 June 2024
Contents
Page
Corporate information
2
Statement of directors' responsibilities
3
Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
4
Statement of financial position
5
Statement of changes in equity
6
Statement of cash flows
7
Notes to the financial statements
8
MRS Oil Nigeria Plc.
Financial Statements- 30 June 2024
Corporate information
RC 6442
Board of directors
Mr. Patrice Alberti
Chairman
Mr. Marco Storari
Managing Director
Ms. Amina Maina
Non Executive Director
Mr. Matthew Akinlade
Independent Director
Sir. Sunday Nnamdi Nwosu
Non Executive Director
Chief Sir Amobi Daniel Nwokafor
Non Executive Director
Mrs Priscilla Ogwemoh
Non Executive Director
Registered office
2, Tincan Island
Apapa
Lagos
Company secretary
Mrs. O.M. Jafojo
2, Tincan Island
Apapa
Lagos
Registrar
First Registrars and Investor Services Limited
Plot 2, Abebe Village Road,
Iganmu Lagos
PMB 12692 Marina
Lagos
Auditor
Deloitte & Touche
Civic Tower
Ozumba Mbadiwe Road
Victoria Island
Lagos
Principal bankers
Access Bank Plc
Fidelity Bank Plc
First Bank of Nigeria Limited
First City Monument Bank Plc
Polaris Bank Limited
Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited
Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc
Sterling Bank Plc
Union Bank of Nigeria Plc
Unity Bank Plc
Wema Bank Plc
Zenith Bank Plc
Leadership team
Marco Storari
Dhikrullah Ameen-Ikoyi
Managing Director
Treasury Manager
Oluwakemi M. Jafojo
Mahmud Muhamed
Company Secretary
Logistics Manager
Samson Adejonwo
Nkem Fasanmi
Chief Finance Officer
Supply Manager
Donald Oghuma
Abdulrazak Suleiman
Sales and Marketing Manager
Engineering Manager
Sunday Oyekale
Olawale Badru
Chief Internal Auditor
Chief Legal Counsel
Salami Muideen
Col. Adebisi Adesanya
Accounts Manager
Chief Security Officer
Rita Agbasi
Human Resources Advisor
MRS Oil Nigeria Plc.
Financial Statements- 30 June 2024
Statement of Directors' responsibilities in relation to the financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2024
The directors accept responsibility for the preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and in the manner required by the Companies and Allied Matters Act,2020 and Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Act, 2023.
The directors further accept responsibility for maintaining adequate accounting records as required by the Companies and Allied Matters Act, and for such internal control as the directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement whether due to fraud or error.
The directors have made an assessment of the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and have no reason to believe the Company will not remain a going concern in the year ahead.
SIGNED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS BY:
Signature
Mr Marco Storari (Managing Director)
Name
FRC/2020/003/00000022083
FRC
26 July 2024
Date
Signature
Dr. Amobi D. Nwokafor (Director)
Name
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000002770
FRC
26 July 2024
Date
MRS Oil Nigeria Plc.
Financial Statements- 30 June 2024
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the period ended 30 June 2024
Notes
April-June 2024
30 June 2024
April-June 2023
30 Jun. 2023
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
Revenues
5
82,813,024
161,972,673
28,860,437
59,648,894
Cost of sales
8
(76,264,731)
(149,812,797)
(23,761,121)
(50,738,133)
Gross profit
6,548,294
12,159,876
5,099,315
8,910,760
Other income
6
273,191
558,409
38,508
61,319
Administrative expenses
10
(2,112,816)
(4,049,962)
(1,090,884)
(2,282,394)
Selling and distribution expenses
9
(186,810)
(430,784)
(107,628)
(421,724)
Net foreign exchange loss
12a
(208,827)
(703,884)
(2,272,328)
(2,429,253)
Impairment loss on financial assets
30a
(961,648)
(1,169,918)
(499,264)
(705,485)
Operating profit
3,351,384
6,363,737
1,167,720
3,133,223
Finance income
11
92,366
188,994
35,631
51,870
Finance costs
11
(32,754)
(65,508)
(31,033)
(69,968)
11
Net finance costs
59,612
123,486
4,598
(18,098)
Profit before Taxation
12
3,410,996
6,487,223
1,172,318
3,115,125
Income tax expense
14b
(1,183,211)
(2,269,012)
(337,014)
(804,691)
Profit after tax
2,227,785
4,218,211
835,304
2,310,434
Profit after tax for the period
2,227,785
4,218,211
835,304
2,310,434
Other Comprehensive Income, net of income tax
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the period
2,227,785
4,218,211
835,304
2,310,434
Earnings per share
Basic and diluted earnings per share (Naira)
13
6.50
12.30
2.44
6.74
The accompanying notes on pages 8 to 51 form an integral part of these financial statements.
MRS Oil Nigeria Plc.
Financial Statements- 30 June 2024
Statement of Financial Position
as at 30 June 2024
Notes
30 June 2024
31 Dec. 2023
₦'000
₦'000
Assets
Non current assets
Property, plant and equipment
15
24,885,276
19,420,838
Right of use assets
29(i)
574,034
664,579
Intangible assets
16
185,796
227,803
Total non-current assets
25,645,107
20,313,220
Current Assets
Inventories
19
8,755,194
7,631,431
Withholding tax receivables
18
52,018
40,960
Prepayments
27
553,277
188,665
Trade and other receivables
17
22,249,851
20,749,480
Cash and cash equivalents
20
7,827,606
5,907,533
Total current assets
39,437,946
34,518,069
Total assets
65,083,053
54,831,289
Equity
Share capital
21(a)
171,442
171,442
Retained earnings
21(b)
26,658,001
22,439,789
Total equity
26,829,443
22,611,232
Liabilities
Non current liabilities
Employee benefit obligation
22(a)
10,130
8,523
Provisions
28
157,531
144,028
Lease liabilities
29(iii)
119,978
82,153
Deferred tax liabilities
14(e)
600,752
511,572
Total non-current liabilities
888,391
746,276
Current liabilities
Contract liabilities
23
7,040,212
5,835,729
Dividend payable
24(b)
103,234
104,569
Trade and other payables
25
24,949,692
21,730,172
Short term borrowings
26
1,411,105
1,411,105
Lease liabilities
29(iii)
477,748
472,568
Tax payable
14(d)
3,383,228
1,919,638
Total current liabilities
37,365,219
31,473,781
Total liabilities
38,253,610
32,220,057
Total equity and liabilities
65,083,053
54,831,289
Approved by the Board of Directors on 26 July 2024 and signed on its behalf by:
)Mr Marco Storari (Managing Director) FRC/2020/003/00000022083
) Dr. Amobi D. Nwokafor (Director) FRC/2013/ICAN/000000002770
) Mr. Samson Adejonwo(Chief Finance Officer) FRC/2020/001/00000021998
The accompanying notes on pages 8 to 51 form an integral part of these financial statements.
MRS Oil Nigeria Plc.
Financial Statements- 30 June 2024
Statement of Changes in Equity
for the period ended 30 June 2024
Share
Retained
Total
capital
earnings
equity
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
Balance as at 1 January 2023
171,442
18,328,004
18,499,446
Total comprehensive income:
Profit for the period
-
2,310,434
2,310,434
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
2,310,434
2,310,434
Transactions with owners of the Company
Bonus issue transfer from Retained Earnings to Share Capital
-
-
-
Balance as at 30 June 2023
Balance as at 1 January 2024 Total comprehensive income:
Profit for the period
171,442
20,638,438
20,809,880
Share
Retained
Total
capital
earnings
equity
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
171,442
22,439,789
22,611,232
-
4,218,211
4,218,211
Total comprehensive income
-
4,218,211
4,218,211
Transactions with owners of the Company
Write-back of statute barred dividend Note 24(b)
-
-
-
Total transactions with owners of the Company
-
-
-
Balance as at 30 June 2024
171,442
26,658,001
26,829,443
MRS Oil Nigeria Plc.
Financial Statements- 30 June 2024
Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended 30 June 2024
Notes
30 June 2024
30 Jun. 2023
₦'000
₦'000
Cash flows from operating activities:
Profit after tax
4,218,211
2,310,434
Adjustments for:
Depreciation on PPE
15
423,039
354,529
Depreciation on Right of Use Assets
29(i)
209,296
65,339
Amortisation of intangible assets
16
42,007
20,996
Finance income
11
(188,994)
(51,870)
Finance costs
11
65,508
69,968
(Gain)/Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment
6,10
(84,002)
(9,126)
Loss on Reversal of Expired ROU Asset
-
6,179
-
Net foreign exchange loss
10
703,884
2,429,253
Withholding tax credit notes utilised
14(d)
(702,165)
(Reversal of )/Provision for long service award
22(c)
1,608
1,608
Impairment/(Reversal) of Impairment loss on trade receivables
30(a)
1,174,372
(85,236)
Impairment of Petroleum Equalization Fund receivables
30(a)
-
1,000,000
(Reversal)/Impairment of Related party receivables
30(a)
(4,453)
(209,280)
Impairment/Reversal of impairment on Inventory
20(a)
10,562
Taxation
14
2,269,012
804,691
8,835,668
6,009,703
Changes in:
- Inventories
(1,123,763)
(11,581,723)
- Trade, other receivables
(2,505,142)
3,987,993
- Prepayments
(364,612)
(40,621)
Contract liability(Customer Advance received)
1,204,483
354,957
- Trade and other payables
2,391,812
5,313,352
Cash generated from operations
8,438,447
4,043,662
Income taxes paid
14(d)
(716,243)
(165,250)
Net cash generated from operating activities
7,722,204
3,878,412
Cash flows from investing activities:
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
89,309
13,157
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
15
(5,892,789)
(4,752,394)
Purchase of ROU assets
29(i)
(124,929)
(15,000)
Purchase of Intangible Assets
16
-
(149,053)
Interest received
11
188,994
51,870
Net cash used for investing activities
(5,739,414)
(4,851,419)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Additional short term borrowings
26
-
17,348,091
Short term borrowing repayment
26
-
(17,348,091)
Lease Liability Divested
29(iii)
-
Interest on Lease Liability
31(iii)
Lease Payment
29(iii)
(9,000)
(15,000)
Dividends paid
24
(1,335)
-
Interest paid
11
-
(22,791)
Net cash used in financing activities
(10,335)
(37,791)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
1,972,456
(1,010,798)
Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January
5,907,533
3,216,445
Effect of movements in exchange rates on cash held
(52,383)
(44,507)
Cash and cash equivalents at 30 June 2024
20
7,827,606
2,161,140
The accompanying notes on pages 8 to 51 form an integral part of these financial statements.
MRS Oil Nigeria Plc.
Financial statements- 30 June 2024
Notes to the financial statements
1. Reporting entity
The Company was incorporated as Texaco Nigeria Limited (a privately owned Company) on 12 August 1969 and was converted to a Public Limited Liability company quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in 1978, as a result of the 1977 Nigerian Enterprises Promotions Decree. The Company is domiciled in Nigeria and its shares are listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). The Company's name was changed to Texaco Nigeria Plc. in 1990 and again on 1 September 2006 to Chevron Oil Nigeria Plc.
On 20 March 2009, there was an acquisition of Chevron Africa Holdings Limited, (a Bermudian Company) by Corlay Global SA of Moffson Building, East 54th Street, Panama, Republic of Panama. By virtue of this foreign transaction, Chevron Nigeria Holdings Limited, Bermuda changed its name to MRS Africa Holdings Limited, Bermuda.
The new management of the Company announced a change of name of the Company from Chevron Oil Nigeria Plc to MRS Oil Nigeria Plc ("MRS") effective 2 December 2009 following the ratification of the name change of the Company at the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company on 29 September 2009.
The Company is domiciled in Nigeria and has its registered office address at: 2, Tincan Road Lagos
Nigeria
The Company is principally engaged in the business of marketing and distribution of refined petroleum products, blending and selling of lubricants and manufacturing and selling of greases.
2. Basis of preparation
a. Statement of compliance
These financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and in the manner required by the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 and the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Act, 2023.
b. Basis of measurement
The financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for certain financial instruments measured at fair values at the end of each reporting period, as explained in the accounting policies below. Historical cost is generally based on the fair value of the consideration given in exchange for goods and services.
c. Composition of Financial statements
The financial statements comprise:
- Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
- Statement of financial position
- Statement of changes in equity
- Statement of cash flows
- Notes to the financial statements
MRS Oil Nigeria Plc.
Financial statements- 30 June 2024
Notes to the financial statements
d. Financial Period
These financial statements cover the period from 1 January 2024 to 30 June 2024 with comparative figures for the financial year from 1 January 2023 to 30 June 2023.
e. Functional and presentation currency
These financial statements are presented in Nigerian Naira, which is the Company's functional currency. All financial information presented in Naira have been rounded to the nearest thousand unless stated otherwise.
- Significant changes in the current reporting year
The implementation of deregulation policy on Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) immediately after inauguration of the new government in Nigeria had significant impact on our industry. This product line alone contribute about 94% of total revenue of the company in the year. The policy significantly affected the working capital requirements of the company by more than 180% and consequently increased our finance cost on bank credit lines for product purchase. Subsequently, in the first three months immediately after the policy took effect, our sales volume decreased by about 40% compared to average monthly sales volume of the months before the policy. Also, due to the increase in the pump price resulting from the subsidy removal, our average monthly revenue value in the last three months of the year increased by about 200% comparatively with revenue performances before deregulation. Sales volume also improved in the last quarter of the year. This indicated that the market had gradually adjusted to the new reality. Despite this significant change in the industry, our business recorded above budget performance in the year.
These recent events will continue to have an impact on oil price volatility. The Company will continue to monitor the oil prices and take adequate steps to manage its business and any financial impact of same. However, the Company's operations are not affected by seasonality or cyclic situation.
- Going Concern
The directors have evaluated all the events and conditions that may cast significant doubts on the ability of the company to continue as a going concern and also its operations in the foreseeable future and reached a conclusion that, the Company will continue in business without the existence of a material uncertainty about the company's ability to operate as a going concern.
3. Critical accounting judgement and key sources of estimating uncertainty Use of judgements and estimates
In applying the Company's accounting policies, the directors are required to make judgements (other than those involving estimations) that have a significant impact on the amounts recognized and to make estimates and assumptions about the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. The estimates and associated assumptions are based on historical experience and other factors that are considered to be relevant. Actual results may differ from these estimates.
The estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to estimates are recognized in the year in which the estimates are revised, if the revision affects only that year, or in the year of the revision and future years, if the revision affects both current and future year.
Critical judgements in applying the Company's accounting policies.
In the current year, the management have not made any significant or critical judgments in applying accounting policies that would have significant effects on the amounts recognized in these financial statements.
