Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. MRV Engenharia e Participacoes S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRVE3   BRMRVEACNOR2

MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPACOES S.A.

(MRVE3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brazilian homebuilder MRV posts Q4 rise in sales, eyes IPO in NY

01/17/2022 | 05:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAO PAULO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's homebuilder MRV&co reported on Monday that the value of fourth-quarter project launches jumped 52.4% from a year earlier while sales rose 18%, led by AHS Residential, the group unit in the United States.

Rafael Menin, the company's co-president, told Reuters MRV was on track with plans for an initial public offering in the United States in 2023.

According to an operational preview, the company posted 2.4 billion reais ($434.56 million) in net sales in the period. Its total launches reached a value of 3.2 billion reais, up 52.4% from the fourth quarter of 2020.

Florida-based unit AHS Residential saw a 184% jump in sales in the fourth quarter, while low-income unit MRV dropped 16.2% year-on-year. In launches, MRV was practically stable in the quarter and AHS went from zero to 1 billion reais.

This profile of results should continue this year, Menin said. He said the slow Brazilian economy would probably limit the recovery of its core business, which should continue to pressure its gross margin.

The prospect of AHS's growing participation in the group's consolidated earnings is reinforcing its plan to make an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States in 2023, Menin said, given the liquidity of the New York stock market.

This will also allow greater comparability with companies in the same sector in the global environment, he said.

"We have this business, AHS, which is not yet adequately priced by the market, in our opinion. A listing in the United States can unlock value," he added.

($1 = 5.5228 reais) (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Peter Frontini Editing by Paul Simao and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
All news about MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPACOES S.A.
05:52pBrazilian homebuilder MRV posts Q4 rise in sales, eyes IPO in NY
RE
2021MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
2021MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. : 3rd quarter report
CO
2021MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. : 3rd quarter results
CO
2021MRV Engenharia e Participa?es S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and N..
CI
2021MRV Engenharia e Participações S.A.'s Equity Buyback announced on August 20, 2020 has e..
CI
2021MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Comunicado ao Mercado
PU
2021MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. : Half-year results
CO
2021An unknown buyer acquired Mangonia Lake and Lake Osborne Projects from MRV Engenharia e..
CI
2021Mrv Engenharia E Participações S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ende..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 071 M 1 280 M 1 280 M
Net income 2021 793 M 144 M 144 M
Net Debt 2021 1 933 M 350 M 350 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,88x
Yield 2021 4,89%
Capitalization 5 355 M 971 M 970 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 17 389
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPACOES S.A.
Duration : Period :
MRV Engenharia e Participacoes S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPACOES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 11,09 BRL
Average target price 20,33 BRL
Spread / Average Target 83,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eduardo Fischer Teixeira de Souza Co-Chief Executive Officer
Leonardo Guimarães Corrêa Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Rubens Menin Teixeira de Souza Chairman
Marco Aurélio de Vasconcelos Cançado Independent Director
Paulo Eduardo Rocha Brant Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPACOES S.A.-8.33%965
VONOVIA SE-0.47%42 817
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.5.62%36 520
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-0.97%16 603
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY2.00%16 101
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-3.54%15 742