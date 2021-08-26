MRV Engenharia e Participações S A : Comunicado ao Mercado

O Morgan Stanley (de forma agregada, por meio de suas subsidiárias Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, Morgan Stanley Uruguay Ltda., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC, Caieiras Fundo de Investimento Multimercado e Formula XVI Fundo de Investimento Multimercado Credito Privado - Investimento no exterior e Banco Morgan Stanley S.A.) atingiu posição / exposição equivalente a 5,0% do número total de ações ordinárias da MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. ("Companhia") (MRVE3).

Belo Horizonte, 25 de agosto de 2021 - MRV Engenharia e Participações S.A. (B3: MRVE3) ("Companhia" ou "MRV"), disponibiliza ao mercado comunicado recebido do Morgan Stanley, para os fins do disposto no art. 12 da Instrução CVM nº358/02, nos seguintes termos:

MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Corporate Taxpayers' Id. (CNPJ/MF): 08.343.492/0001-20

Company Registry (NIRE) No.: 31.300.023.907

Publicly Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

RELEVANT SHAREHOLDING ACQUISITION

Belo Horizonte, August 25, 2021 - MRV Engenharia e Participações S.A. (B3: MRVE3) ('Company'or 'MRV'), pursuant to Article 12 of CVM Instruction 358/02, hereby discloses to the market the following communication from its shareholder, Morgan Stanley:

Morgan Stanley (aggregately, through its subsidiaries Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC, Morgan Stanley

Co. International PLC, Morgan Stanley Uruguay Ltd., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC, Caieiras Investment Fund Multimarket and Formula XVI Private Credit Multimarket Investment Fund - Investment abroad and Banco Morgan Stanley SA) informs that it has reached a shareholding position equivalent to 5.0% of the total number of common shares of MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES SA

("Company") (MRVE3) .

The shareholder informs that the acquisition mentioned above, is not aimed at changing the control or the administrative structure of the Company.

Ricardo Paixão Pinto Rodrigues

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer