    MRVE3   BRMRVEACNOR2

MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(MRVE3)
MRV Engenharia e Participações S A : Comunicado ao Mercado

08/26/2021 | 03:11am EDT
MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

CNPJ/MF nº 08.343.492/0001-20

NIRE 31.300.023.907

Companhia Aberta

COMUNICADO AO MERCADO

AQUISIÇÃO DE PARTICIPAÇÃO ACIONÁRIA RELEVANTE

Belo Horizonte, 25 de agosto de 2021 - MRV Engenharia e Participações S.A. (B3: MRVE3) ("Companhia" ou "MRV"), disponibiliza ao mercado comunicado recebido do Morgan Stanley, para os fins do disposto no art. 12 da Instrução CVM nº358/02, nos seguintes termos:

O Morgan Stanley (de forma agregada, por meio de suas subsidiárias Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, Morgan Stanley Uruguay Ltda., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC, Caieiras Fundo de Investimento Multimercado e Formula XVI Fundo de Investimento Multimercado Credito Privado - Investimento no exterior e Banco Morgan Stanley S.A.) atingiu posição / exposição equivalente a 5,0% do número total de ações ordinárias da MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. ("Companhia") (MRVE3).

O Morgan Stanley não objetiva alterar a composição do controle ou estrutura administrativa da Companhia.

Ricardo Paixão Pinto Rodrigues

Diretor Executivo de Finanças e Relações com Investidores

MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Corporate Taxpayers' Id. (CNPJ/MF): 08.343.492/0001-20

Company Registry (NIRE) No.: 31.300.023.907

Publicly Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

RELEVANT SHAREHOLDING ACQUISITION

Belo Horizonte, August 25, 2021 - MRV Engenharia e Participações S.A. (B3: MRVE3) ('Company'or 'MRV'), pursuant to Article 12 of CVM Instruction 358/02, hereby discloses to the market the following communication from its shareholder, Morgan Stanley:

Morgan Stanley (aggregately, through its subsidiaries Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC, Morgan Stanley

  • Co. International PLC, Morgan Stanley Uruguay Ltd., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC, Caieiras Investment Fund Multimarket and Formula XVI Private Credit Multimarket Investment Fund - Investment abroad and Banco Morgan Stanley SA) informs that it has reached a shareholding position equivalent to 5.0% of the total number of common shares of MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES SA
    ("Company") (MRVE3) .

The shareholder informs that the acquisition mentioned above, is not aimed at changing the control or the administrative structure of the Company.

Ricardo Paixão Pinto Rodrigues

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

MRV Engenharia e Participações SA published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 07:10:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 7 170 M 1 377 M 1 377 M
Net income 2021 890 M 171 M 171 M
Net Debt 2021 1 436 M 276 M 276 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,68x
Yield 2021 4,03%
Capitalization 6 553 M 1 251 M 1 258 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 17 389
Free-Float 62,2%
Technical analysis trends MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 13,57 BRL
Average target price 23,33 BRL
Spread / Average Target 71,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eduardo Fischer Teixeira de Souza Co-Chief Executive Officer
Leonardo Guimarães Corrêa Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Rubens Menin Teixeira de Souza Chairman
Marco Aurélio de Vasconcelos Cançado Independent Director
Paulo Eduardo Rocha Brant Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-28.39%1 251
VONOVIA SE-2.44%39 067
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-25.99%37 491
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE20.39%21 193
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY19.55%15 695
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-1.64%15 061