MRV Engenharia e Participacoes S A : Notice to Shareholders - Capital Increase - Issuin Stocks
01/07/2021 | 05:10pm EST
MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
CNPJ/MF nº 08.343.492/0001-20
NIRE 31.300.023.907
Publicly held Company
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
CAPITAL INCREASE
Belo Horizonte - January 7th, 2021 - MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES ('Company'or 'MRV'), publicly announces to its Shareholders and the market, that in accordance with Article30-XXXII,CVM Securities and Exchange Instruction n. 480, December 7, 2009, edited from (Instruction CVM 480), presenting the following information required within the attached document as regards its capital increase approved by the Board of Directors at the meeting held on January 7, 2021 as follows:
1. Date of the General Stockholder Meeting in which plans for a buy back were approved:
On April 2, 2017, in the general shareholders meeting of the company was approved the first third stock options plan, as stated on October 15, 2013 (Plan I).
On April 19, 2018, the general shareholders meeting of the company approved a second third stock options plan, as stated on March 15, 2019 (Plan II).
On December 21, 2020, the general shareholders meeting of the company approved the third stock options plan, as (Plan III).
2. Value of capital increase and new working capital:
The increase in capital approved by the Board of Directors on this date will be of R$ 5,746,681.28 (five million, seven hundred and forty-six thousand, six hundred and eighty-one reais and twenty-eight centavos), from the issue of 921,138 (nine hundred and twenty-one thousand, one hundred and thirty-eight) common shares, all nominative and registered, without nominal value, bringing the total share capital of the company from R$ 4,968,785,769.23 (four billion, nine hundred and sixty-eight million, seven hundred and eighty-five thousand, seven hundred and sixty-nine reais and twenty-three centavos), to R$ 4,974,532,450.51 (four billion, nine hundred and seventy-four million, five hundred and thirty-two thousand, four hundred and fifty reais and fifty-one centavos).
3. Number of shares issued for each type and class:
A total of 921,138 (nine hundred and twenty-one thousand, one hundred and thirty-eight) common shares were issued, all nominative and registered, with no nominal value, in offer to the stock options carried out by beneficiaries of the plans.
4. Issue price for new shares:
141,430 (one hundred and forty-one thousand, four hundred and thirty) stock options from Program 6exercised at an approximate price of R$ 1.12 (one real and twelve centavos), totaling the issue of 141,430 (one hundred and forty-one thousand, four hundred and thirty) common shares, fully subscribed and paid within this act, according to the subscription agreement attached;
88,502 (Eighty-eight thousand, five hundred and two) stock options from Program 7exercised at an approximate price of R$ 1.76 (one real and seventy-six centavos), totaling the issue of 88,502 (Eighty-eight thousand, five hundred and two) common shares, fully subscribed and paid within this act, according to the subscription agreement attached;
462,491 (Four hundred and sixty-two thousand, four hundred and ninety-one), stock options from Program 8exercised at an approximate price of R$ 6.08 (six reais and eight centavos), totaling the issue of 462.491 (Four hundred and sixty-two thousand, four hundred and ninety-one) common shares, fully subscribed and paid within this act, according to the subscription agreement attached;
92,295 (ninety-two thousand, two hundred and ninety-five), stock options from Program 9exercised at an approximate price of R$ 10.80 (ten reais and eighty centavos), totaling the issue of 92,295 (ninety-two thousand, two hundred and ninety-five) common shares, fully subscribed and paid within this act, according to the subscription agreement attached;
94,120 (Ninety-four thousand, one hundred and twenty) stock options from Program 10exercised at an approximate price of R$ 11.17 (eleven reais and seventeen centavos), totaling the issue of 94,120 (Ninety-four thousand, one hundred and twenty) common shares, fully subscribed and paid within this act, according to the subscription agreement attached;
29,400 (Twenty-nine thousand and four hundred), stock options from Program 11exercised at an approximate price of R$ 14.06 (fourteen reais and six centavos), totaling the issue of 29,400 (Twenty-nine thousand and four hundred) common shares, fully subscribed and paid within this act, according to the subscription agreement attached;
12,900 (Twelve thousand and nine hundred), stock options fromProgram 12exercised at an approximate price of R$ 12.39 (twelve reais and thirty-nine centavos), totaling the issue of 12,900 (Twelve thousand and nine hundred) common shares, fully subscribed and paid within this act, according to the subscription agreement attached;
5. The quote price for each type and class of stock from the issue in which they are negotiated identified as: a. Minimum, average and maximum quotation value share price for each year, the last three years:
2021
(from 04/01/2021 to 06/01/2021)
Minimum
Average
Maximum
17.93
18.43
19.26
2020
(from 02/01/2020 to 30/12/2020)
Minimum
Average
Maximum
9.12
17.80
22.60
2019
(from 02/01/2019 to 30/12/2019)
Minimum
Average
Maximum
10.15
16.92
22.78
2018
(from 02/01/2018 to 28/12/2018)
Minimum
Average
Maximum
11.26
13.67
16.67
Source: AE Broadcast
b. Minimum, average and maximum quotation value share price for each quarter, last two years:
1Q20
(from 04/01/2021 to 06/01/2021)
Minimum
Average
Maximum
17.93
18.43
19.26
4Q20
(from 01/10/2020 to 30/12/2020)
Minimum
Average
Maximum
16.03
18.84
21.13
3Q20
(from 01/07/2020 to 30/09/2020)
Minimum
Average
Maximum
15.46
18.58
21.76
2Q20
(from 01/04/2020 to 30/06/2020)
Minimum
Average
Maximum
10.46
15.17
18.84
1Q20
(from 02/01/2020 to 31/03/2020)
Minimum
Average
Maximum
9.12
18.55
22.60
4Q19
(from 01/10/2019 to 30/12/2019)
Minimum
Average
Maximum
16.36
18.64
22.78
3Q19
(from 01/07/2019 to 30/09/2019)
Minimum
Average
Maximum
16.34
19.02
22.65
2Q19
(from 01/04/2019 to 28/06/2019)
Minimum
Average
Maximum
13.25
15.84
19.90
1Q19
(from 02/01/2019 to 29/03/2019)
Minimum
Average
Maximum
10.15
14.00
15.62
Source: AE Broadcast
