MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPACOES S.A.

(MRVE3)
MRV Engenharia e Participacoes S A : Notice to Shareholders - Capital Increase - Issuin Stocks

01/07/2021 | 05:10pm EST
MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

CNPJ/MF nº 08.343.492/0001-20

NIRE 31.300.023.907

Publicly held Company

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

CAPITAL INCREASE

Belo Horizonte - January 7th, 2021 - MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES ('Company'or 'MRV'), publicly announces to its Shareholders and the market, that in accordance with Article 30-XXXII,CVM Securities and Exchange Instruction n. 480, December 7, 2009, edited from (Instruction CVM 480), presenting the following information required within the attached document as regards its capital increase approved by the Board of Directors at the meeting held on January 7, 2021 as follows:

1. Date of the General Stockholder Meeting in which plans for a buy back were approved:

On April 2, 2017, in the general shareholders meeting of the company was approved the first third stock options plan, as stated on October 15, 2013 (Plan I).

On April 19, 2018, the general shareholders meeting of the company approved a second third stock options plan, as stated on March 15, 2019 (Plan II).

On December 21, 2020, the general shareholders meeting of the company approved the third stock options plan, as (Plan III).

2. Value of capital increase and new working capital:

The increase in capital approved by the Board of Directors on this date will be of R$ 5,746,681.28 (five million, seven hundred and forty-six thousand, six hundred and eighty-one reais and twenty-eight centavos), from the issue of 921,138 (nine hundred and twenty-one thousand, one hundred and thirty-eight) common shares, all nominative and registered, without nominal value, bringing the total share capital of the company from R$ 4,968,785,769.23 (four billion, nine hundred and sixty-eight million, seven hundred and eighty-five thousand, seven hundred and sixty-nine reais and twenty-three centavos), to R$ 4,974,532,450.51 (four billion, nine hundred and seventy-four million, five hundred and thirty-two thousand, four hundred and fifty reais and fifty-one centavos).

3. Number of shares issued for each type and class:

A total of 921,138 (nine hundred and twenty-one thousand, one hundred and thirty-eight) common shares were issued, all nominative and registered, with no nominal value, in offer to the stock options carried out by beneficiaries of the plans.

4. Issue price for new shares:

  1. 141,430 (one hundred and forty-one thousand, four hundred and thirty) stock options from Program 6exercised at an approximate price of R$ 1.12 (one real and twelve centavos), totaling the issue of 141,430 (one hundred and forty-one thousand, four hundred and thirty) common shares, fully subscribed and paid within this act, according to the subscription agreement attached;
  2. 88,502 (Eighty-eight thousand, five hundred and two) stock options from Program 7exercised at an approximate price of R$ 1.76 (one real and seventy-six centavos), totaling the issue of 88,502 (Eighty-eight thousand, five hundred and two) common shares, fully subscribed and paid within this act, according to the subscription agreement attached;
  3. 462,491 (Four hundred and sixty-two thousand, four hundred and ninety-one), stock options from Program 8exercised at an approximate price of R$ 6.08 (six reais and eight centavos), totaling the issue of 462.491 (Four hundred and sixty-two thousand, four hundred and ninety-one) common shares, fully subscribed and paid within this act, according to the subscription agreement attached;
  4. 92,295 (ninety-two thousand, two hundred and ninety-five), stock options from Program 9exercised at an approximate price of R$ 10.80 (ten reais and eighty centavos), totaling the issue of 92,295 (ninety-two thousand, two hundred and ninety-five) common shares, fully subscribed and paid within this act, according to the subscription agreement attached;
  5. 94,120 (Ninety-four thousand, one hundred and twenty) stock options from Program 10exercised at an approximate price of R$ 11.17 (eleven reais and seventeen centavos), totaling the issue of 94,120 (Ninety-four thousand, one hundred and twenty) common shares, fully subscribed and paid within this act, according to the subscription agreement attached;
  6. 29,400 (Twenty-nine thousand and four hundred), stock options from Program 11exercised at an approximate price of R$ 14.06 (fourteen reais and six centavos), totaling the issue of 29,400 (Twenty-nine thousand and four hundred) common shares, fully subscribed and paid within this act, according to the subscription agreement attached;
  7. 12,900 (Twelve thousand and nine hundred), stock options from Program 12exercised at an approximate price of R$ 12.39 (twelve reais and thirty-nine centavos), totaling the issue of 12,900 (Twelve thousand and nine hundred) common shares, fully subscribed and paid within this act, according to the subscription agreement attached;

5. The quote price for each type and class of stock from the issue in which they are negotiated identified as: a. Minimum, average and maximum quotation value share price for each year, the last three years:

2021

(from 04/01/2021 to 06/01/2021)

Minimum

Average

Maximum

17.93

18.43

19.26

2020

(from 02/01/2020 to 30/12/2020)

Minimum

Average

Maximum

9.12

17.80

22.60

2019

(from 02/01/2019 to 30/12/2019)

Minimum

Average

Maximum

10.15

16.92

22.78

2018

(from 02/01/2018 to 28/12/2018)

Minimum

Average

Maximum

11.26

13.67

16.67

Source: AE Broadcast

b. Minimum, average and maximum quotation value share price for each quarter, last two years:

1Q20

(from 04/01/2021 to 06/01/2021)

Minimum

Average

Maximum

17.93

18.43

19.26

4Q20

(from 01/10/2020 to 30/12/2020)

Minimum

Average

Maximum

16.03

18.84

21.13

3Q20

(from 01/07/2020 to 30/09/2020)

Minimum

Average

Maximum

15.46

18.58

21.76

2Q20

(from 01/04/2020 to 30/06/2020)

Minimum

Average

Maximum

10.46

15.17

18.84

1Q20

(from 02/01/2020 to 31/03/2020)

Minimum

Average

Maximum

9.12

18.55

22.60

4Q19

(from 01/10/2019 to 30/12/2019)

Minimum

Average

Maximum

16.36

18.64

22.78

3Q19

(from 01/07/2019 to 30/09/2019)

Minimum

Average

Maximum

16.34

19.02

22.65

2Q19

(from 01/04/2019 to 28/06/2019)

Minimum

Average

Maximum

13.25

15.84

19.90

1Q19

(from 02/01/2019 to 29/03/2019)

Minimum

Average

Maximum

10.15

14.00

15.62

Source: AE Broadcast

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MRV Engenharia e Participações SA published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 22:09:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 6 498 M 1 204 M 1 204 M
Net income 2020 602 M 112 M 112 M
Net Debt 2020 1 231 M 228 M 228 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
Yield 2020 1,79%
Capitalization 8 641 M 1 604 M 1 602 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,52x
EV / Sales 2021 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 17 389
Free-Float 63,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 20,58 BRL
Last Close Price 18,14 BRL
Spread / Highest target 39,5%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eduardo Fischer Teixeira de Souza Co-Chief Executive Officer
Rubens Menin Teixeira de Souza Chairman
Leonardo Guimarães Corrêa Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Marcos Alberto Cabaleiro Fernandez Vice Chairman
Maria Fernanda N. Menin Teixeira de Souza Maia Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPACOES S.A.-1.74%1 620
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.0.17%49 701
VONOVIA SE-4.22%39 778
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-2.15%24 896
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-4.78%17 562
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.56%15 514
