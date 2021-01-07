MRV Engenharia e Participacoes S A : Notice to Shareholders - Capital Increase - Issuin Stocks

MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

CNPJ/MF nº 08.343.492/0001-20

NIRE 31.300.023.907

Publicly held Company

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

CAPITAL INCREASE

Belo Horizonte - January 7th, 2021 - MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES ('Company'or 'MRV'), publicly announces to its Shareholders and the market, that in accordance with Article 30-XXXII,CVM Securities and Exchange Instruction n. 480, December 7, 2009, edited from (Instruction CVM 480), presenting the following information required within the attached document as regards its capital increase approved by the Board of Directors at the meeting held on January 7, 2021 as follows:

1. Date of the General Stockholder Meeting in which plans for a buy back were approved:

On April 2, 2017, in the general shareholders meeting of the company was approved the first third stock options plan, as stated on October 15, 2013 (Plan I).

On April 19, 2018, the general shareholders meeting of the company approved a second third stock options plan, as stated on March 15, 2019 (Plan II).

On December 21, 2020, the general shareholders meeting of the company approved the third stock options plan, as (Plan III).

2. Value of capital increase and new working capital:

The increase in capital approved by the Board of Directors on this date will be of R$ 5,746,681.28 (five million, seven hundred and forty-six thousand, six hundred and eighty-one reais and twenty-eight centavos), from the issue of 921,138 (nine hundred and twenty-one thousand, one hundred and thirty-eight) common shares, all nominative and registered, without nominal value, bringing the total share capital of the company from R$ 4,968,785,769.23 (four billion, nine hundred and sixty-eight million, seven hundred and eighty-five thousand, seven hundred and sixty-nine reais and twenty-three centavos), to R$ 4,974,532,450.51 (four billion, nine hundred and seventy-four million, five hundred and thirty-two thousand, four hundred and fifty reais and fifty-one centavos).