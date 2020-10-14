MRV Engenharia e Participacoes S A : Notice to Shareholders - Mandatory Minimum Dividends 10/14/2020

Log in
10/14/2020 | 05:40pm EDT

MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Corporate Taxpayers' Id. (CNPJ/MF): 08.343.492/0001-20

Company Registry (NIRE) No.: 31.300.023.907

Publicly Held Company

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Belo Horizonte, October 14, 2020 - MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES SA ("Company" or "MRV"), as published on October 6, 2020, the ordinary mandatory dividends approved at the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting held on April 16, 2020, totaling R$ 163,933,138.74, will be paid on October 23th, 2020, being the estimate amount of the dividends of R$ 0.340143734per share issued by the Company based on October 13th, 2020 shareholding position, considering repurchases, transfers and/or cancelations of shares until this date (inclusive).

The payment will be made in accordance with the procedures adopted by Banco Bradesco S.A., the depositary institution for the Company's shares, and by the Brazilian Clearing and Depository Corporation (CBLC).

Ricardo Paixão Pinto Rodrigues

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MRV Engenharia e Participações SA published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 21:39:00 UTC

