MRV Engenharia e Participacoes S.A.

MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPACOES S.A.

(MRVE3)
MRV Engenharia e Participacoes S A : Notice to Shareholders - OGM Date

01/18/2021 | 04:20pm EST
MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Corporate Taxpayers' Id. (CNPJ/MF): 08.343.492/0001-20

Company Registry (NIRE) No.: 31.300.023.907

Publicly Held Company

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Belo Horizonte, January 18th, 2021 - MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. ("Companyor MRV"), ("Company"), hereby informs the Shareholders and the Market that, as disclosed in its Calendar of Corporate Events, the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting will be held on April 23rd, 2021 at the Company registered headquarter, located at Avenida Professor Mário Werneck, 621, 1º andar, Estoril, CEP 30455-610,in the city of Belo Horizonte, State of Minas Gerais.

The procedures for sending voting ballots will be timely disclosed to the market.

The Investor Relations team will remain available for any clarification through the e-mail (ri@mrv.com.br).

Ricardo Paixão Pinto Rodrigues

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

MRV Engenharia e Participações SA published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 21:19:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
