1
MS&AD Group Overview
Holding company
Domestic Non-Life
Mitsui Direct General
Insurance
Domestic Life
Mitsui Sumitomo Aioi
Life Insurance
Mitsui Sumitomo Primary
Life Insurance
International
Non-Life Insurance
Asia
Life
Regional Business
Europe
Insurance
Americas
Telematics and Mobility
Head Office Reinsurance
Financial Services
Risk-Related Services
2
Abbreviations of company names used in this presentation.
MS&AD Holdings, Holding Company : MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc.
MS&AD : MS&AD Insurance Group
MSI : Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co., Ltd.
ADI : Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co., Ltd.
Mitsui Direct General, MD : Mitsui Direct General Insurance Co., Ltd.
MSI Aioi Life, MSA Life : Mitsui Sumitomo Aioi Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
MSI Primary Life, MSP Life : Mitsui Sumitomo Primary Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
InterRisk, IRRC : MS&AD InterRisk Research & Consulting, Inc.
MS Amlin : Sum of business segments including AUL,AAG,AISE and ACS AUL MS Amlin Underwriting Limited
AAG MS Amlin AG
AISE MS Amlin Insurance SE
ACS MS Amlin Corporate Services Limited
MSIGEU : MSIG Insurance Europe AG
MS First Capital, MSFC : MS First Capital Insurance Limited
Challenger : Challenger Limited
Aioi : Aioi Insurance Co., Ltd.
NDI : Nissay Dowa General Insurance Co., Ltd.
Caution About Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains statements about future plans, strategies, and earnings forecasts for MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings and MS&AD Group companies that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to the MS&AD Group. Investors are advised that actual results may differ substantially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements for various reasons. Actual performance could be adversely affected by (1) economic trends surrounding our business, (2) fierce competition in the insurance sector, (3) exchange-rate fluctuations, (4) changes in tax and other regulatory systems, etc.
3
Introduction:
Toward the Completion of "Vision 2021" and Growth for the Next 10 Years
FY2021 Results
During 1H of FY2021, even with the intermittent spread ofCOVID-19 infections ongoing, the new business styles with the use of digital tools established throughout the Group allowed us to steadily implement initiatives in each business.
Group Adjusted Profit in 1H was ¥183.7 billion, but excluding the ¥31.5 billion impact oflarge-scale natural catastrophe losses additionally recorded by overseas subsidiaries in the third quarter, it was ¥215.2 billion.
Overseas, losses occurred due tolarge-scale natural catastrophes such as floods in Europe and Hurricane Ida in the US, but due to fewer natural catastrophes in Japan compared with regular years, net income for the full year in FY2021 is expected to reach ¥230 billion, in line with initial forecasts.
Vision 2021 Progress
At the end of the interim period, we had achieved 61% of progress towards the Vision 2021 target of ¥300 billion in Group Adjusted Profit, reflecting steady progress towards its eventual achievement.
We have made steady progress with the three key strategies and established a system to achieve resilient growth in response to environmental changes over the next ten years.
Growth for the Next 10 Years
Over the ten years since its founding, the Group has built up seven competitive advantages: "a strong sales network," "the No. 1 position in the domesticnon-life insurance market," "a domestic life insurance business with high growth potential," "Asia and Lloyd's," "portfolio diversification through foreign currency-based asset management," "the world's leading venture investments," and "the CSV awareness among employees."
With the aim of generating ¥500 billion in profits on an IFRS basis and becoming a corporate group that supports a resilient and sustainable society, the MS&AD Group will leverage its competitive advantages in an effort to create sustainable value.
As a risk solution platform holder, we will help solve climate change and other social issues while growing together with society.
