    8725   JP3890310000

MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

(8725)
Handouts

12/02/2021 | 03:21am EST
Fiscal 2021

Second Information Meeting

November 24, 2021

Contents

Introduction: Toward the Completion of "Vision 2021" and Growth for the Next 10 Years

  • FY2021 1H Results and RevisedFull-year Forecast
    1. Progress Toward Numerical Management Targets and Forecasts
    2. Interim Results: Natural Catastrophes
    3. Aiming to AchieveFull-Year Group Adjusted Profit Target
    4. Status by Business Domain:(1) Domestic Non-life Insurance Business
      1. Domestic Life Insurance Business
      2. International Business
    6. ESR
    7. Shareholder Return Policy and Shareholder Return for FY2021

Progress of "Vision 2021"

  1. Progress of "Vision 2021": Financial Targets
  2. Three Key Strategies:(1) Pursue Group's Comprehensive Strengths
    1. Promote Digitalization
    2. Reform the Portfolio
    1. Initiatives Supporting Our Growth
  • MS&AD's Competitive Advantages and Medium- toLong-term Strategy
    1. Aspirations in 2030
    2. Growth Vision for the NextMedium-Term Management Plan
    3. MS&AD's Competitive Advantages
      1. Robust sales network
      2. No.1 in the growing Japanesenon-life insurance market
      3. Domestic life insurance business with a strong growth potential
      4. International business striving to grow with a focus on Asia, Lloyd's and reinsurance business
      5. Portfolio diversification and profit contribution from MSI Primary Life's management of foreign currency assets
      6. Innovation leveraging the strength ofworld-class venture investments
      7. CSV initiatives backed by high employee awareness

    4. Growth Strategy Utilizing Competitive Advantages

    1. DomesticNon-Life Insurance Business
    2. Domestic Life Insurance Business
    3. International Business
    4. Asset Management Strategy
    5. Financial Services Business
    6. Risk-RelatedServices Business
    7. CSV x DX x Global Strategy
    8. Demonstrating Group Synergy
  1. Initiatives Supporting Our Growth
  2. Initiatives to Reduce Capital Costs

4Reference

  • Group's Current Status

6-7

1. Premium Income

8

2. Bottom Line and ROE (on a Financial Accounting

9

  1. Basis)
  2. 3. Impact of Foreign Exchange/Interest Rate
    12-13 Fluctuation on Earnings Forecast
  1. Basic Information on Each Business Domain

15

1. Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business

  1. 2. Domestic Life Insurance Business
  2. 3. International Business
  3. 4. Asset Management
  4. Systems Supporting Value Creation
  5. 1. Sustainability Initiatives

2. ERM

  1. Shareholder Return and StockPrice-related
  2. Indices

25

Total Shareholder Return per share, Total Yield,

and Dividend Yield

26

Past Shareholder Returns; Supplementation for

27

Return Policy

28

Stock Price-Related Indices

  1. Calculation Method of Group Adjusted Profit,
  2. Group Adjusted ROE, Shareholder Return Ratio and
  3. Adjusted Net Assets

32-34

35

36

37

38

39

40

41

42

43

46

47

48

51-58

60-65

67-72

74-81

83-88

89-95

97

98

99

100

1

MS&AD Group Overview

Holding company

Domestic Non-Life

Mitsui Direct General

Insurance

Domestic Life

Mitsui Sumitomo Aioi

Life Insurance

Mitsui Sumitomo Primary

Life Insurance

International

Non-Life Insurance

Asia

Life

Regional Business

Europe

Insurance

Americas

Telematics and Mobility

Head Office Reinsurance

Financial Services

Risk-Related Services

2

Abbreviations of company names used in this presentation.

  • MS&AD Holdings, Holding Company : MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc.
  • MS&AD : MS&AD Insurance Group
  • MSI : Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co., Ltd.
  • ADI : Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co., Ltd.
  • Mitsui Direct General, MD : Mitsui Direct General Insurance Co., Ltd.
  • MSI Aioi Life, MSA Life : Mitsui Sumitomo Aioi Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
  • MSI Primary Life, MSP Life : Mitsui Sumitomo Primary Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
  • InterRisk, IRRC : MS&AD InterRisk Research & Consulting, Inc.
  • MS Amlin : Sum of business segments including AUL,AAG,AISE and ACS AUL MS Amlin Underwriting Limited
    AAG MS Amlin AG

AISE MS Amlin Insurance SE

ACS MS Amlin Corporate Services Limited

  • MSIGEU : MSIG Insurance Europe AG
  • MS First Capital, MSFC : MS First Capital Insurance Limited
  • Challenger : Challenger Limited
  • Aioi : Aioi Insurance Co., Ltd.
  • NDI : Nissay Dowa General Insurance Co., Ltd.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains statements about future plans, strategies, and earnings forecasts for MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings and MS&AD Group companies that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to the MS&AD Group. Investors are advised that actual results may differ substantially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements for various reasons. Actual performance could be adversely affected by (1) economic trends surrounding our business, (2) fierce competition in the insurance sector, (3) exchange-rate fluctuations, (4) changes in tax and other regulatory systems, etc.

3

Introduction:

Toward the Completion of "Vision 2021" and Growth for the Next 10 Years

FY2021 Results

  • During 1H of FY2021, even with the intermittent spread ofCOVID-19 infections ongoing, the new business styles with the use of digital tools established throughout the Group allowed us to steadily implement initiatives in each business.
  • Group Adjusted Profit in 1H was ¥183.7 billion, but excluding the ¥31.5 billion impact oflarge-scale natural catastrophe losses additionally recorded by overseas subsidiaries in the third quarter, it was ¥215.2 billion.
  • Overseas, losses occurred due tolarge-scale natural catastrophes such as floods in Europe and Hurricane Ida in the US, but due to fewer natural catastrophes in Japan compared with regular years, net income for the full year in FY2021 is expected to reach ¥230 billion, in line with initial forecasts.

Vision 2021 Progress

  • At the end of the interim period, we had achieved 61% of progress towards the Vision 2021 target of ¥300 billion in Group Adjusted Profit, reflecting steady progress towards its eventual achievement.
  • We have made steady progress with the three key strategies and established a system to achieve resilient growth in response to environmental changes over the next ten years.

Growth for the Next 10 Years

  • Over the ten years since its founding, the Group has built up seven competitive advantages: "a strong sales network," "the No. 1 position in the domesticnon-life insurance market," "a domestic life insurance business with high growth potential," "Asia and Lloyd's," "portfolio diversification through foreign currency-based asset management," "the world's leading venture investments," and "the CSV awareness among employees."
  • With the aim of generating ¥500 billion in profits on an IFRS basis and becoming a corporate group that supports a resilient and sustainable society, the MS&AD Group will leverage its competitive advantages in an effort to create sustainable value.
  • As a risk solution platform holder, we will help solve climate change and other social issues while growing together with society.

4

Disclaimer

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 08:20:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 5 207 B 46 025 M 46 025 M
Net income 2022 236 B 2 086 M 2 086 M
Net Debt 2022 800 B 7 072 M 7 072 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,04x
Yield 2022 4,88%
Capitalization 1 858 B 16 451 M 16 426 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 41 501
Free-Float 80,0%
Managers and Directors
Noriyuki Hara President & Representative Director
Yasuyoshi Karasawa Chairman
Shinichiro Funabiki Group Chief Information Officer
Fumiaki Ohkawabata Senior Managing Executive Officer & Audit Head
Mari Matsunaga Independent Outside Director
