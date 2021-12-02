Introduction:

Toward the Completion of "Vision 2021" and Growth for the Next 10 Years

FY2021 Results

During 1H of FY2021, even with the intermittent spread of COVID-19 infections ongoing, the new business styles with the use of digital tools established throughout the Group allowed us to steadily implement initiatives in each business.

COVID-19 infections ongoing, the new business styles with the use of digital tools established throughout the Group allowed us to steadily implement initiatives in each business. Group Adjusted Profit in 1H was ¥183.7 billion, but excluding the ¥31.5 billion impact of large-scale natural catastrophe losses additionally recorded by overseas subsidiaries in the third quarter, it was ¥215.2 billion.

large-scale natural catastrophe losses additionally recorded by overseas subsidiaries in the third quarter, it was ¥215.2 billion. Overseas, losses occurred due to large-scale natural catastrophes such as floods in Europe and Hurricane Ida in the US, but due to fewer natural catastrophes in Japan compared with regular years, net income for the full year in FY2021 is expected to reach ¥230 billion, in line with initial forecasts.

Vision 2021 Progress

At the end of the interim period, we had achieved 61% of progress towards the Vision 2021 target of ¥300 billion in Group Adjusted Profit, reflecting steady progress towards its eventual achievement.

We have made steady progress with the three key strategies and established a system to achieve resilient growth in response to environmental changes over the next ten years.

Growth for the Next 10 Years