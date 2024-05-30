Instructions for the Exercise of Voting Rights

You may exercise your voting rights at the Annual Shareholders Meeting by any of the following methods:

Exercise of voting rights by attending the Annual Shareholders Meeting

Please bring the enclosed Voting Right Exercise Form and submit the completed Form to the reception at the Meeting.

When attending by proxy, please submit a letter of proxy together with the enclosed Voting Right Exercise Form to the reception at the Meeting. The proxy must be one (1) shareholder who holds voting rights.

Date and Time of the Annual Shareholders Meeting:

10:00 a.m. JST, on June 24, 2024 (Monday)

Exercise of voting rights via the Internet

Scanning the QR Code(Japanese version only)

You may log in to the website for exercising voting rights without entering the "Vote Exercise Code" and "Password" only once by using a smartphone to scan the special QR Code printed on the Voting Right Exercise Form. Once you log in to the website, please indicate your approval or disapproval of each of the proposals as instructed on the display screen.

Entering the "Vote Exercise Code" and "Password"(Japanese version only)

Please access the following website for exercising voting rights and indicate your approval or disapproval of each of the proposals as instructed on the display screen, entering the "Vote Exercise Code" and "Password" printed on the enclosed Voting Right Exercise Form.

The website for exercising voting rights: https://www.web54.net

Deadline for the exercise of voting rights via the Internet:

No later than 5:00 p.m. JST, on June 21, 2024 (Friday)

Exercise of voting rights by mailing of written documents (Japanese version only)

Please indicate on the enclosed Voting Right Exercise Form your approval or disapproval of each of the proposals and return the Form to the administrator of the shareholders' registry of the Company (Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited) by mail.

Deadline for the arrival of written documents to exercise voting rights by mail:

No later than 5:00 p.m. JST, on June 21, 2024 (Friday)